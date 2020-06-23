FDA Issues Warning About Methanol Found In Hand Sanitizers From Mexican Company
Exposure to methanol-based hand sanitizer can cause nausea, vomiting, headache, blurred vision, permanent blindness, seizures, coma, nervous system damage and even death, the FDA warns.
ABC News:
FDA Issues Warning About 9 Hand Sanitizers Made By This Company
The Food and Drug Administration is warning consumers not to use hand sanitizer manufactured by the Mexican company Eskbiochem SA de CV because the products contain methanol, a toxic substance that can cause short- and long-term health problems. "Methanol is not an acceptable ingredient for hand sanitizers and should not be used due to its toxic effects," according to the FDA. (Schumaker, 6/22)
NBC News:
9 Hand Sanitizers May Contain Toxic Methanol, FDA Warns
When FDA researchers tested two of the products, Lavar Gel and ClearCare No Germ, they detected methanol, the agency said in a statement on Friday. They noted, however, that they were not aware of any reports of adverse reactions related to the products. There is no safe level of methanol in hand sanitizer. It can cause skin irritation, and if ingested, lead to a range of problems including headache, dizziness, blurred vision, kidney failure, coma and death, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. (Miller, 6/22)
The Hill:
FDA Warns Against 9 Hand Sanitizers After Dangerous Chemical Discovered
The agency said consumers who have been espoused to hand sanitizer containing methanol should seek “immediate treatment.” The FDA identified the following products in its warning: All-Clean Hand Sanitizer (National Drug Code: 74589-002-01), Esk Biochem Hand Sanitizer (NDC: 74589-007-01), CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 75% Alcohol (NDC: 74589-008-04), Lavar 70 Gel Hand Sanitizer (NDC: 74589-006-01), The Good Gel Antibacterial Gel Hand Sanitizer (NDC: 74589-010-10), CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 80% Alcohol (NDC: 74589-005-03), CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 75% Alcohol (NDC: 74589-009-01), CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 80% Alcohol (NDC: 74589-003-01) and Saniderm Advanced Hand Sanitizer (NDC: 74589-001-01). (Klar, 6/22)
CNN:
Hand Sanitizers By Eskbiochem May Contain Methanol, FDA Warns
Exposure to significant amounts of methanol can result in nausea, vomiting, headache, blurred vision, permanent blindness, seizures, coma, permanent damage to the nervous system or death. Anyone exposed to these hand sanitizers should seek immediate treatment, the FDA warns. The FDA asked Eskbiochem SA to remove its hand sanitizer products from shelves on June 17 but has yet to receive a response from the company. The agency recommends that consumers stop using these products immediately and dispose of them in "appropriate hazardous waste containers." (Kim, 6/22)
