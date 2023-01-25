FDA Moves To Reduce Lead In Food Manufactured For Babies And Toddlers
The FDA estimates that its proposed limits could result in a 24% to 27% reduction in lead exposure for children 2 and under — a key developmental period when lead can contribute to learning disabilities, lowered IQ, and behavioral problems.
NPR:
New FDA Guidance Calls For Lower Lead Concentrations In Baby Food And Cereals
The new FDA guidance calls for limiting lead concentrations in all processed foods intended for babies and children less than two years old. Lead concentrations should now be limited to 10 parts per billion in fruits, vegetables and meats packaged in baby food jars, pouches, tubs and boxes. The target is 20 parts per billion for dry cereals. (Aubrey and Greenhalgh, 1/25)
The Wall Street Journal:
FDA Proposes Limits For Lead In Baby Food
In 2021, a congressional investigation by the Democratic staff of the House Subcommittee on Economic and Consumer Policy found “dangerously high levels” of arsenic, lead, cadmium and mercury in top baby-food brands, including Gerber, Beech-Nut, Walmart Inc.’s store brand and several organic lines of baby foods. (Peterson and Newman, 1/24)
CBS News:
New FDA Guidelines Call For Reducing — But Not Eliminating — Lead In Baby Food
Prolonged exposure to lead may result in "learning disabilities, behavior difficulties, and lowered IQ," as well "immunological, cardiovascular, renal, and reproductive and/or developmental effects," said the FDA in the report, while explaining that lead is "widely present" in the environment both naturally, and in part due to human activities. (Mandler, 1/24)