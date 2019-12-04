FDA Nominee Advances Through Committee, But Concerns Over How He’d Handle Vaping Epidemic Linger

Dr. Stephen Hahn is a noted oncologist from Texas and was nominated by President Donald Trump to replace former FDA Chief Scott Gottlieb. He would be stepping into the job as the F.D.A. is confronting several crises, among them, the continuing outbreak of vaping-related lung diseases. Sens. Patty Murray (D-Wash.) and Mitt Romney (R-Utah) both aired concerns during the vote about Hahn's commitment to tackling e-cigarettes.

The Associated Press: Senate Panel Backs Trump's Pick To Run FDA

Senate lawmakers on Tuesday moved one step closer to confirming President Donald Trump’s nominee to lead the Food and Drug Administration, the agency responsible for combating a recent wave of underage vaping. The Senate’s health committee voted 18-5 to advance the nomination of Dr. Stephen Hahn, a cancer specialist and medical executive at the MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston. Several Democrats opposed Hahn for the role, worrying he would not be tough enough tackling the vaping problem among teenagers. (12/3)

The New York Times: F.D.A. Nominee Clears Senate Panel

Dr. Hahn, chief medical executive at the University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center, was nominated by President Trump last month to replace Dr. Scott Gottlieb, who left the job in April. Dr. Norman E. Sharpless, director of the National Cancer Institute, had served as acting commissioner from April to Nov. 1. Although Dr. Sharpless was endorsed by four former F.D.A. commissioners and dozens of patient advocacy groups, he had donated to Democrats, which seemed to weigh heavily against him. Dr. Hahn has donated to Republicans, but not to the president’s campaign. (Kaplan, 12/3)

The Washington Post: Senate Health Committee Approves Stephen Hahn As Next FDA Head

Sen. Patty Murray (D-Wash.), the panel’s ranking Democrat, voted against Hahn, saying during his confirmation hearing last month he had “refused to commit to implementing a strong policy to clear nontobacco e-cigarettes” from the market — a step President Trump promised in September but has not finalized. Other Democrats split, with some voting for Hahn’s confirmation and others voting against him. (McGinley, 12/3)

The Wall Street Journal: Senate Health Committee Approves Texas Doctor To Lead FDA

The full Senate is expected to vote on Dr. Hahn’s nomination before the end of December, said Sen. Lamar Alexander (R., Tenn.), chairman of the Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions. (Burton, 12/3)

The Hill: Trump's FDA Nominee Approved By Senate Panel

President Trump's nominee to head the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) cleared a key Senate panel Tuesday with bipartisan support. If confirmed by the full Senate, cancer doctor and researcher Stephen Hahn would join the FDA at a challenging time: The agency is facing pressure from all sides on how to curb youth vaping rates, with some pushing for a ban on flavored e-cigarette products. (Hellmann, 12/3)

