FDA Official In Charge Of Food Safety Resigns
Frank Yiannas, the FDA's deputy commissioner for the office of food policy and response, will step down next month. On the heels of the baby formula shortage, Yiannas in his resignation letter called for a new, "fully empowered" deputy commissioner for foods position, in order to avoid such future crises.
The Washington Post:
In Wake Of Baby Formula Crisis, Top FDA Food Safety Official Frank Yiannas Resigns
Less than two months after an outside group offered a scathing indictment of the Food and Drug Administration’s structure and culture and recommended major restructuring, the agency’s top food safety official resigned, citing shortcomings in the FDA’s ability to handle foodborne illness crises, including the recent baby formula shortage. Frank Yiannas, the deputy commissioner for the office of food policy and response, will leave his post next month, he wrote to FDA Commissioner Robert M. Califf on Wednesday. “The decentralized structure of the foods program that you and I both inherited significantly impaired FDA’s ability to operate as an integrated food team and protect the public,” Yiannas wrote in the letter obtained by The Washington Post. (Reiley and Bogage, 1/25)
AP:
FDA Food Safety Official Resigns, Cites Structural Issues
Frank Yiannas’ notice comes less than a week before FDA Commissioner Dr. Robert Califf is expected to release a response to a scathing report calling for an overhaul of the way the agency regulates human and animal foods. Currently, no single official has full oversight of FDA’s sprawling food operations. Yiannas called for the appointment of a “fully empowered and experienced” deputy commissioner for foods, with direct oversight of those issues. Advocacy groups and several former FDA officials have also called for such a position. (Aleccia, 1/26)
CNBC:
FDA Official Overseeing Food Policy And Response To Resign In Wake Of Baby Formula Shortage
Since December of 2018, Yiannas has been involved in the development and rollout of policies related to food safety, including response to outbreaks, tracing foodborne illness investigations, product recalls and supply chain innovation. ... In a statement, the FDA lauded Yiannas for his service on the agency’s leadership team, saying his efforts to tackle key initiatives helped “create a safer and more digital, traceable food system for our country.” (Richards, 1/25)
Parents are still struggling to find formula —
The Press Register:
Baby Formula Shortage Is Back In Mississippi
A national research firm has compiled data from health professionals, benefits experts and federal and state resources that indicates the baby formula shortage remains in Mississippi. Over 68% of households in Mississippi with an infant under the age of one reported difficulty obtaining baby formula in December of 2022, according to a study from HelpAdvisor.com. (1/24)
Fox 29 West Palm Beach:
Parents Struggling To Find Formula As Shortage Continues Nearly A Year Later
David Brown, a father of four and owner of Kid to Kid in Palm Beach Gardens, is doing his part to help with his store serving as a free formula exchange site of sorts for the better part of the year. “The formula, it comes and it goes,” he said. “We don’t post what we have online, it is more word of mouth.” People drop off formula they aren’t using. (1/25)