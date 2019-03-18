FDA Orders European Seller Of Online Abortion Pills To Immediately Cease Delivery To U.S. Customers

The FDA says the "unapproved new drugs pose an inherent risk to consumers." In other news on abortion: Tennessee judge rebuked for denying a women on house arrest to travel to get an abortion; Indiana takes steps toward allowing nurses and physician assistants to object to playing role in abortion procedure; and Maine governor wants to allow medical professionals besides doctors to be able to provide the service.

CNN: Online Abortion Pill Provider Ordered To Cease Delivery By FDA

A European organization that provides doctor-prescribed abortion pills by mail is under order by the US Food and Drug Administration to stop deliveries. The federal agency sent a warning letter to Aid Access this month requesting that it "immediately cease causing the introduction of these violative drugs into U.S. Commerce." "The sale of misbranded and unapproved new drugs poses an inherent risk to consumers who purchase those products," the letter says. "Drugs that have circumvented regulatory safeguards may be contaminated; counterfeit, contain varying amounts of active ingredients, or contain different ingredients altogether." (Ravitz, 3/17)

The Associated Press: Tennessee Judge Rebuked For Nixing Out-Of-State Abortion

A Tennessee judge has been rebuked for denying the request of a woman on house arrest to travel to Atlanta for an abortion. The Chattanooga Times Free Press reports the 23-year-old woman was at least 10 weeks pregnant with twins when accepted into General Sessions Court Judge Lila Statom's Mental Health Court in February. The woman, who had pleaded guilty to theft and domestic assault, asked for permission to get the abortion last week, while on house arrest. (3/15)

The Associated Press: Indiana Moves To Expanding Religious Objection To Abortion

Indiana lawmakers are moving closer to allowing nurses, physician assistants and pharmacists to object on religious or other grounds to having any role in an abortion. The Indiana House voted 69-25 on Thursday in favor of the legislation, which would expand the statute for medical professionals who don't want to perform an abortion or participate in any procedure that results in an abortion. That includes prescribing, administering or dispensing an abortion-inducing drug, The (Northwest Indiana) Times reported. (3/15)

The Hill: Maine Governor Submits Bill Allowing Medical Professionals Who Aren't Doctors Perform Abortions

Maine Gov. Janet Mills (D) submitted a bill to expand the number of medical professionals besides physicians who could perform abortions, The Bangor Daily News reported. The bill was sponsored by House Speaker Sara Gideon (D) Thursday and would allow a physician assistant, an advanced practice registered nurse, certified nurse-midwives or other medical professional to perform the procedure. (Gstalter, 3/16)

And in other women's health news —

The Associated Press: Maryland House Advances Bill On Trump Family-Planning Rule

Maryland would become the first state to stop participating in a federal family planning program known as Title X due to a new Trump administration rule, under a measure that has advanced in the state's House of Delegates. The House gave the bill preliminary approval Friday. (3/15)

