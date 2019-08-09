FDA Orders Four Tobacco Companies To Remove Their Flavored E-Cigarettes, Hookah Products Being Sold Illegally

Mighty Vapors, Liquid Labs, V8P Juice International and Hookah Imports have been selling products introduced to the market after the effective date of a rule that gave authority to the FDA to regulate all tobacco products. In other vaping news, researchers study a cluster of vaping-related lung illnesses in Wisconsin.

Reuters: FDA Tells Four Firms To Stop Selling Flavored E-Cigarette, Hookah Products

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has told four companies to remove 44 of their flavored e-liquid and hookah tobacco products that do not have the required approval for sale in the U.S., the agency said on Thursday. The move comes against the backdrop of the FDA's efforts to curb the usage of the addictive substances among young adults. (8/8)

Medscape: What's Behind A Cluster Of Vaping-Related Severe Lung Disease?

Since July, a cluster of 15 cases of severe lung problems requiring hospitalization has emerged in the Midwest. All patients were teens or young adults, and all reported recent vaping. As of today, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (WDHS), in Madison, said it was studying 12 confirmed respiratory cases, and 13 more are under investigation. (Swift and Tuma, 8/8)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription