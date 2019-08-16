FDA Readies 13 Graphic Health Warning Labels To Replace Text-Only Ones On Cigarette Packs

Images of blackened lungs, bloody urine, missing toes would be among those used in the biggest overhaul of cigarette-health warnings in more than three decades, according to the Food and Drug Administration. The cigarette industry is expected to try to block the effort. Tobacco use is still the leading cause of preventable death in the U.S.

NPR: New Look For Cigarettes? FDA Proposes Graphic Warnings On Packages And Ads

For years, American smokers have been spared the unpleasant images of gangrene infected feet, swollen tongues overtaken by cancerous tumors and blackened lungs that are often plastered onto packs of cigarettes sold around the world. But that momentary reprieve before lighting up may only last a few more years. The Food and Drug Administration on Thursday rolled out a proposed rule to require tobacco companies to include graphic warnings on cigarette packages and tobacco ads with the aim of promoting "greater public understanding of the negative health consequences of smoking," the agency said in a statement. (Romo, 8/15)

The Associated Press: US Makes New Push For Graphic Warning Labels On Cigarettes

The Food and Drug Administration on Thursday proposed 13 new warnings that would appear on all cigarettes, including images of cancerous neck tumors, diseased lungs and feet with amputated toes. Other color illustrations would warn smokers that cigarettes can cause heart disease, impotence and diabetes. The labels would take up half of the front of cigarette packages and include text warnings, such as “Smoking causes head and neck cancer.” The labels would also appear on tobacco advertisements. (Perrone, 8/15)

CQ: FDA Readies Graphic Cigarette Package Labels

The Food and Drug Administration on Thursday proposed long-delayed graphic health warnings for cigarette packages, taking a step toward fulfilling a requirement of a decade-old smoking prevention law. The new warning label proposal will now be subject to a public comment period, and is under a court-ordered deadline to be finalized by March 15, 2020. (Siddons, 8/15)

The Wall Street Journal: FDA Pushes For Graphic Health Warnings On Cigarette Packs

Similar health warnings are required on cigarette boxes in other countries but aren’t mandatory in the U.S., where tobacco companies successfully sued to block them. While adult smoking rates have declined in recent decades, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimate that 480,000 Americans die from cigarette smoking every year. (Maloney, 8/15)

The Washington Post: FDA’S Proposed New Cigarette Warnings Are Scary. That’s The Point.

“The new graphic warnings are a dramatic improvement over the current text-only warnings that have become stale and unnoticed,” said a joint statement from leading health organizations, including the American Cancer Society, American Heart Association, American Lung Association and the American Academy of Pediatrics. “They are supported by extensive scientific evidence, and they will help the United States catch up to the 120-plus countries that have adopted this best-practice strategy to reduce tobacco use and save lives.” (Bever, 8/15)

The Hill: FDA Proposes Graphic Images To Appear On Cigarette Packs

A spokesperson for R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Company, which sued the FDA over its graphic warnings in 2011, said it is "carefully reviewing" the latest proposal. "We firmly support public awareness of the harms of smoking cigarettes, but the manner in which those messages are delivered to the public cannot run afoul of the First Amendment protections that apply to all speakers, including cigarette manufacturers," the spokesperson said. (Hellmann, 8/15)

