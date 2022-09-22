FDA Received Over 100 Reports On Side Effects From Delta-8 THC
Reports say that the variant of THC is being sold in places across the U.S. even where pot remains illegal. Concerns are growing about contaminants and worrisome side effects. Separately, marijuana lounges are approved in Las Vegas, and two Georgia companies are approved for medical marijuana.
USA Today:
Delta-8 Side Effects: FDA Has Received More Than 100 Reports
Similar products that contain delta-8 THC are sold online and at bars and retailers across much of the U.S., including some places where pot remains illegal. That’s because a 2018 federal law legalized hemp, a variety of the cannabis plant. Hemp isn’t allowed to contain more than 0.3% of the psychotropic delta-9 THC found in marijuana. (Berger, 9/22)
In marijuana news —
Las Vegas Review-Journal:
Marijuana Lounges Approved In Las Vegas, Unincorporated Clark County
Cannabis consumption lounges are coming to the city of Las Vegas. In a 5-1 vote, the City Council on Wednesday denied Councilwoman Victoria Seaman’s motion to opt out of allowing such businesses. (Torres-Cortez, 9/21)
Atlanta Journal-Constitution:
Medical Marijuana Licenses Granted To 2 Georgia Companies For THC Oil
A final vote awarded Georgia medical marijuana production licenses to two companies Wednesday, a major step toward ending a seven-year delay that left registered patients with no way to legally buy the drug that they’re allowed to consume. (Niesse, 9/21)
In other news about drug use —
CBS News:
Overdose Deaths Surge As Fentanyl Floods Colorado
The leading cause of overdoses is fentanyl, the synthetic opioid that's 50 times more powerful than heroin. Overdose deaths topped 100,000 for the first time ever in 2021, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, with nearly 70% of them involving fentanyl. Colorado saw an almost 70% increase in fatal fentanyl overdoses from 2020 to 2021, with more than 900 deaths total last year, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. (Pegues, 9/21)
Roll Call:
With Overdoses Rising, A Push For Syringe Service Programs
Experts say the spike in overdoses and diseases related to sharing needles means it’s time to revoke a longtime ban restricting federal funds for syringe exchanges. (Raman, 9/21)