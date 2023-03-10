FDA Says Breast Density Must Be Discussed At Mammogram Procedure
The Food and Drug Administration presented new guidelines on the impact tissue density has on breast cancer: All mammogram centers must tell women if their high breast density puts them at risk. Axios notes the move could protect more people but also drive up test and screening rates.
AP:
US Requires New Info On Breast Density With All Mammograms
About half of women over age 40 have dense breasts, with less fatty tissue and more connective and glandular tissue. That tissue appears white on X-rays, the same color as growths in the breast, making mammograms harder to read. Dense breast tissue is one of the factors that can increase a woman’s chances of developing cancer. Under the new rules, women with dense breasts will receive a written memo alerting them that their status “makes it harder to find breast cancer.” Those patients will also be directed to speak with their doctor about their results. (Perrone, 3/9)
Axios:
FDA Mammography Update Raises Cost Questions
The FDA is updating mammography guidelines in a move that could protect people at higher risk of developing breast cancer but also drive up demand for more tests and screenings. The agency's new rule requires mammogram providers to notify patients about breast density, which can make it harder to detect cancer and as a result, puts some at increased risk of the disease. 38 states already have such reporting requirements. (Gonzalez, 3/10)
Americans are postponing medical procedures such as mammograms —
NPR:
Inflation And Money Woes Are Forcing Americans To Delay Medical Care
At a health-screening event in Sarasota, Florida, people milled around a parking lot waiting their turn for blood pressure or diabetes checks. The event was held in Sarasota's Newtown neighborhood, a historically Black community. Local resident Tracy Green, 54, joined the line outside a pink and white bus offering free mammograms. "It's a blessing, because some people, like me, are not fortunate and so this is what I needed," she said. (Columbini, 3/10)