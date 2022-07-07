FDA Says State-Licensed Pharmacists Can Prescribe Paxlovid
The Food and Drug Administration's Wednesday statement specified certain limitations to make sure the treatment is appropriate. Stat reports on how doctors were "clamoring" for clarity on prescribing guidelines for the drug, used for treating high-risk covid patients. Separately, a study found a cancer drug can cut the risk of covid death.
Bloomberg:
Pharmacists Can Prescribe Pfizer’s Covid Pill Under FDA Order
Pharmacists will be permitted to prescribe Pfizer Inc.’s Paxlovid under a move by US regulators aimed at providing prompt access to the widely used Covid treatment. State-licensed pharmacists can prescribe Paxlovid to eligible patients, subject to certain limitations to assure appropriate treatment, the Food and Drug Administration said Wednesday in a statement. (Langreth, 7/6)
Stat:
Doctors Are Clamoring For More Clarity On Paxlovid Prescribing
Six months after regulators issued an emergency use authorization for Paxlovid, physicians say they still have significant questions about prescribing guidelines for the leading treatment for high-risk Covid patients. (Chen, 7/7)
The cancer drug sabizabulin is touted as an effective covid treatment —
CBS News:
Newly Published Study Shows Cancer Drug Cuts Risk Of Death For Hospitalized High-Risk COVID-19 Patients
A drug initially developed in hopes of treating cancer patients could significantly cut the risk of death among hospitalized COVID-19 patients who are at high risk of severe disease, results published on Wednesday suggest. The findings on the drug, called sabizabulin, were first announced in early April by drugmaker Veru, which submitted an emergency use authorization request last month. If the Food and Drug Administration signs off, it could add another option to the stable of drugs doctors turn to for treating hospitalized cases. (Tin, 7/6)
And more on the spread of covid —
CIDRAP:
COVID-19 Deaths Tied To US Life Expectancy Drop
COVID-19 deaths in 2020 led to the biggest life expectancy drop in the United States since World War II, according to a new reports from a federal research group. In global COVID developments, cases rose for the fourth week in a row, led by the more transmissible BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron subvariants, the World Health Organization (WHO) said today in its weekly pandemic update. (Schnirring, 7/6)
Salt Lake Tribune:
Intermittent Fasting May Lower Your Risk Of Dying From COVID-19, Utah Study Finds
Utahns who practice intermittent fasting — as prescribed by Latter-day Saints — have potentially been unknowingly lowering their risk of suffering severe effects from COVID-19 infection. That’s the conclusion of a study by doctors at Intermountain Healthcare. “People who report in these studies that they fast routinely ... tend to be members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints,” said Dr. Benjamin Horne, director of cardiovascular and genetic epidemiology at Intermountain Healthcare. (Pierce, 7/6)
CBS News:
Yellowstone Is Latest National Park To Add Indoor Mask Mandate Due To Rising COVID Cases
Yellowstone National Park will now require visitors 2 years and older to wear face masks in its indoor facilities, citing a rise in COVID-19 cases. Several other parks have similar restrictions, and the National Park Service has implemented a mask mandate on public transit in all of its parks. (Reardon, 7/6)
AP:
Norwegian Cruise Line To Drop Requirement For COVID-19 Test
Norwegian Cruise Line is dropping a requirement that passengers test negative for COVID-19 before sailing unless it is required by local rules. The company said Wednesday that it will drop the testing requirement Aug. 1 except on ships sailing from places with local testing rules, including in the United States, Canada, Bermuda and Greece. (7/6)