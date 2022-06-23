FDA To Bar Juul E-Cigarette Sales In US: Report
The Wall Street Journal reports that the Food and Drug Administration is preparing the marketing denial order following a review of vaping marketing to youths. Juul's rivals Reynolds American and NJOY Holdings have been previously allowed to keep selling tobacco-flavored e-cigarettes in the U.S.
The Wall Street Journal:
FDA To Order Juul E-Cigarettes Off U.S. Market
The Food and Drug Administration is preparing to order Juul Labs Inc. to take its e-cigarettes off the U.S. market, according to people familiar with the matter. The FDA could announce its decision as early as this week, the people said. The marketing denial order would follow a nearly two-year review of data presented by the vaping company, which sought authorization for its tobacco- and menthol-flavored products to stay on the U.S. market. (Maloney, 6/22)
USA Today:
Report: Federal Ban On Popular Juul Products Forthcoming Amid Youth Vaping Concerns
The move to ban Juul's e-cigarettes could come as soon as Wednesday following a two-year review of the vaping powerhouse's application seeking authorization to continue selling non-fruit-flavored products, the Wall Street Journal reported. The FDA has reviewed marketing applications from Juul and hundreds of other companies amid calls from anti-tobacco groups to crack down on products that led to a surge in youth vaping in the last decade. But advocates of these nicotine-delivering devices say they can help adult smokers kick the habit of smoking cigarettes or using other tobacco products. (Alltucker, 6/22)
The Hill:
Advocates Cautiously Optimistic Over Report Of Juul Ban
Anti-smoking advocates said they are cautiously optimistic following a report that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is preparing to remove Juul’s vaping products from U.S. shelves. ... If the report is true, “it’s most welcome and long overdue,” said Erika Sward, American Lung Association’s national assistant vice president of advocacy. (Weixel, 6/22)
Bloomberg:
FDA Ban On Juul E-Cigarettes Pushes Vape Users To Buy Up Supplies
Brand-loyal vapers are flocking to their favorite shops to stock up on Juul Labs Inc.’s e-cigarettes, amid news that the products could soon be taken off the market. “My husband is out on a Juul run right now. Gonna clear the shelves and hoard ’em like our incandescent bulbs!” one user wrote on Twitter following the news, first reported by the Wall Street Journal, that the US Food and Drug Administration could order the company to stop selling its e-cigarettes as soon as Wednesday. (Muller, 6/22)