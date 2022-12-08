FDA Wants Lasik Eye Surgeons To Warn Patients Of Risks
MSN reports on an FDA investigation into Lasik risks and an initiative to press doctors to warn patients of complications. Some eye surgeons push back, saying the FDA focused only on negative information sharing. Also: supplements and heart patients, marijuana use by drivers, and more.
MSN:
Lasik Eye Surgery More Dangerous Than Previously Thought?
Lasik eye surgery has been known in the common vernacular as a surgery that is both beneficial and low-risk for quite some time now. And while that is generally true, there are reportedly risks that some doctors neglect to tell their patients about. According to an investigation done by the Food And Drug Administration (FDA), these risks include a list of complications ranging from prolonged and severe eye pain to still needing prescription lenses. (Eckert, 12/7)
In health and wellness news —
ABC News:
Doctors Should Ask Heart Patients If They Take Supplements To Manage Heart Failure
Doctors should ask patients with heart failure if they’re using any supplements, specific diets, or other types of complementary and alternative medicines to help manage potential benefits and risks, the American Heart Association said in a scientific statement published Thursday. (12/8)
Bloomberg:
Alcohol, Marijuana Use By US Drivers Are Rising Along With Road Deaths
Dangerous driving behaviors — from impaired driving to running red lights to speeding — rose last year, reversing declines since 2018, according to a new survey from the American Automobile Association. Motor vehicle fatalities increased 10.5% to almost 43,000 in 2021, AAA said, citing federal estimates. (Welch, 12/8)
WUSF Public Media:
A Study Finds More Kids Struggling With Suicidal Thoughts. Florida Hospitals See It Firsthand
More children and teens are visiting emergency rooms for mental health crises, according to a study recently published in the journal Pediatrics. Some psychologists in Florida say they have been seeing a similar trend. (Colombini, 12/7)
KHN:
A Family Death During The Holidays Prompts Questions And Reflection
It wasn’t the Thanksgiving holiday any of us had expected. Two weeks before, my 94-year-old father-in-law, Melvin Zax, suffered a stroke after receiving dialysis and was rushed to a hospital near his residence in western New York. There, he underwent a series of tests over the course of several days. With each test, Mel became more agitated. His hearing aids weren’t working right, and he didn’t understand what was happening. (Graham, 12/8)
The Washington Post:
Celine Dion Shares Diagnosis Of Incurable Disorder, Stiff-Person Syndrome
Celine Dion announced that she was diagnosed with a rare and incurable neurological condition known as stiff-person syndrome, and that she will cancel or postpone dozens of shows in her “Courage World Tour.” ... Stiff-person syndrome, or SPS, is a neurological and autoimmune disorder that causes muscles to stiffen progressively, causing painful and debilitating spasms. In more extreme forms, it can prevent people from walking or going about their day-to-day lives. (Timsit, 12/8)
Also —
USA Today:
Russia's War Renews Nuclear Disaster Fears. What To Know About The Dangers Of Radiation
Experts say there are medicines that can help protect people from some types of nuclear disaster. And understanding the risks and the kinds of radiation people are exposed to are key to treating potential exposures. (Hughes, 12/8)