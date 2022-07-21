FDA Warns Of UV Risk From Certain Disinfection Devices
Some of the devices on a new list from the Food and Drug Administration could cause injuries, with UV-C emissions far above recommended limits. Meanwhile, in King County, Washington, a public health crisis has been declared due to a record-breaking flood of fentanyl overdoses.
The New York Times:
8 Ultraviolet Wands Could Pose Danger Of Radiation Injury, F.D.A. Warns
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is warning consumers against purchasing eight ultraviolet wands used for disinfection because of high levels of radiation that could cause injuries, the agency said on Wednesday. Some of the UV wands are said to have as much as 3,000 times the recommended amount of exposure to ultraviolet-C radiation, the F.D.A. said. (Oxenden, 7/20)
KUOW:
King County Declares Fentanyl A Public Health Crisis
King County’s record-breaking number of fentanyl overdoses has prompted the county council to declare a public health crisis. This year 268 people have died so far — a 46 percent increase compared to this time last year, according to the King County Medical Examiner's Office Overdose Dashboard. Council members say the goal is to sound the alarm and find solutions. (de Luna, 7/20)
Stateline:
As Prices Rise, The Push To End Diaper Taxes Grows
To help inflation-plagued and struggling families ease the burden of buying necessities, several states are scrapping the sales tax on infant and adult diapers. (Povich, 7/21)
Moneywatch:
Gun Violence Costs U.S. More Than $1 Billion A Year In Hospital Bills
Along with the incalculable toll on victims and their families, gun violence in the U.S. also exacts another heavy cost: More than $1 billion a year in medical bills. (Gibson, 7/20)
In news of a very young doctor-in-training —
The Washington Post:
Alena Analeigh Wicker, 13, Just Got Accepted To Medical School
Alena Analeigh Wicker is like other 13-year-olds in that she enjoys going to the movies, playing soccer, baking and hanging out with friends. But very much unlike other teenagers, she just got accepted to medical school. “I’m still a normal 13-year-old,” said Alena, a student at both Arizona State University and Oakwood University, where she is simultaneously earning two separate undergraduate degrees in biological sciences. “I just have extremely good time management skills and I’m very disciplined.” (Page, 7/20)