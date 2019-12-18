Fed Up With Poor Health Outcomes, Navajo Nation Aims To Take Medicaid Coverage Into Its Own Hands

The Navajo Nation is seeking to create a one-of-a-kind Medicaid program to address the inequities in care for its members.

The Associated Press: Navajo Nation To Create Its Own Managed Healthcare Entity

The Navajo Nation is seeking become one of the first Native American tribes to create it’s own managed healthcare entity, the tribe recently announced. The tribe said it plans to contract with Molina Healthcare to work toward a managed healthcare offering under New Mexico’s Centennial Care Medicaid program. Navajo Nation Counselor Daniel Tso, chair of the Health, Education and Human Services Committee, said the new entity “will be a one-of-a-kind medicaid program” designed to improve access and quality of healthcare on the largest Native American reservation. (12/18)

In other news —

Cronkite News: Native American Women Tackle High Rate Of Maternal Mortality

As the sun begins to set on a blustery fall day, the rugged buttes of Navajoland glow red in the soft light and swift gusts spiral dust through the air. About 40 women, most draped in traditional dress, stand in a circle as Melissa Brown, an indigenous midwife, asks the group to reflect on the day just ending — and the mission still ahead. “We have talked about being safe here. That is our goal,” she tells them. “We’re going to cry, and we’re going to laugh. And that’s OK.” (Warren, 12/17)

