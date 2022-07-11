Federal Abortion Rules Versus State Bans Causing Legal Morass For Doctors

The complicated legal situation between federal mandates for medical emergency abortions versus state laws that ban or restrict the procedure is reported by the Wall Street Journal. Meanwhile, in Iowa, a 24-hour waiting rule is now enforceable, making women wait for abortion treatments.

The Wall Street Journal: Doctors Struggle With State Abortion Restrictions At Odds With Federal Law

Doctors and hospitals are rushing to reconcile laws in their states barring abortion with a federal law that may require the procedure as part of emergency treatment. Since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, laws have taken effect, or soon will, in several states that prohibit abortions except when necessary to save a pregnant women’s life. Yet under federal law, doctors and hospitals may need to perform the procedure in other medical emergencies, such as for women at risk of kidney failure from an infection. (Evans, 7/10)

Several states are doing battle over their state constitutions —

The Wall Street Journal: Lawsuits To Test Whether State Constitutions Protect Abortion Rights

In North Dakota this week, the only remaining abortion provider in the state challenged a ban on most abortions set to take effect later this month, arguing it violates provisions in the state’s constitution that protect life, safety and happiness. Other litigation is proceeding in more politically mixed states, such as Pennsylvania, Michigan and North Carolina, which all have pending cases that could create state constitutional protections for abortion. Courts could play a decisive roll in all three states, which have Democratic governors and Republican-led legislatures and have in recent years been unable to enact significant laws either protecting or restricting abortion. (Kusisto, 7/9)

AP: Lawmakers Move State Abortion Amendment Closer To 2023 Vote

A proposal to have voters decide whether to add a provision the Pennsylvania Constitution to say it does not guarantee any rights relating to abortion or public funding of abortions passed the Legislature on Friday and could be on the ballot next spring. The language was among five proposed Republican-written amendments that were approved by both the House and Senate after a pair of charged debates among state lawmakers who have promised their voters to fight for or against abortion rights. (Scolforo, 7/8)

In news from Iowa, Arizona, and Colorado —

Iowa Public Radio: A 24-Hour Abortion Waiting Period Is Now Enforceable In Iowa

A 24-hour abortion waiting period is enforceable in Iowa as of Friday, according to the state attorney general. The law requires people seeking an abortion to get two separate appointments at least 24 hours apart. (Sostaric, 7/8)

AP: Arizona Says "Personhood" Abortion Law Can't Lead To Charges

An attorney with the Arizona attorney general’s office told a judge Friday that a 2021 state “personhood” law that gives all legal rights to unborn children can’t be used to bring criminal charges against abortion providers. The comment from Assistant Solicitor General Kate Sawyer came during a hearing where attorneys from the American Civil Liberties Union of Arizona and an abortion rights group representing abortion providers were seeking an injunction blocking the law. (Christie, 7/8)

Colorado Sun: Abortion Bans Are Kicking In Across The U.S. It’s Already Affecting Colorado

Colorado reproductive health clinics say the number of patients from outside of Colorado has in some cases doubled in the two weeks since Roe v. Wade was overturned, triggering abortion bans in other states, and a fund that provides financial help for people seeking to terminate a pregnancy has provided money to 71 people, more than twice the number served in all of 2021. (Flowers, 7/8)

In news from Texas —

The Washington Post: Pregnant Woman Given HOV Ticket Argues Fetus Is Passenger, Post-Roe

A pregnant Texas woman who was ticketed for driving in the HOV lane suggested that Roe v. Wade being overturned by the Supreme Court means that her fetus counted as a passenger and that she should not have been cited. (Bella, 7/10)

