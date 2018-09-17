Federal Advisory Panel Says Number Of Medicaid Beneficiaries Dropped In Arkansas ‘Should Scare The Pants Off People’

Members of the Medicaid and CHIP Payment and Access Commission say Arkansas should press pause on the state's new work requirements until officials figure out why people aren't responding to them. Medicaid news comes out of California, as well.

The New York Times: Federal Panel Alarmed As Thousands Are Dropped From Medicaid In Arkansas

Members of a federal advisory panel expressed alarm this week that 4,350 low-income people in Arkansas had lost Medicaid coverage because they failed to show they were complying with new work requirements held up by the Trump administration as a model for the nation. “I hope these data scare the pants off people in Arkansas,” said Dr. Christopher Gorton, a member of the panel, called the Medicaid and CHIP Payment and Access Commission. (Pear, 9/14)

California Healthline: Paper Jam: California’s Medicaid Program Hits ‘Print’ When The Feds Need Info

In the shadow of Silicon Valley, the hub of the world’s digital revolution, California officials still submit their records to the feds justifying billions in Medicaid spending the old-fashioned way: on paper. Stacks and stacks of it. (Terhune, 9/14)

