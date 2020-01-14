Federal Funds To Help LA’s Homeless Crisis Come Bundled Up In Strings

Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson has been working with Mayor Eric Garcetti to address the city's homeless crisis despite public tension over the issue. But the administration says that if Los Angeles accepts federal help, it will need to change the way it handles the problem. Carson's hints were somewhat vague, but they included a directive to move toward “empowering and utilizing local law enforcement.” Meanwhile, voters might get a chance to legally demand cities reduce homeless population.

Los Angeles Times: If L.A. Wants Trump's Money For Homelessness, Strings Will Be Attached

A sweeping proposal by the Trump administration to help Los Angeles’ growing homeless population may come with strings attached, raising questions about whether a deal can be worked out between the city and the White House. Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson told Mayor Eric Garcetti in a letter last Thursday that Trump officials are prepared to offer Los Angeles an array of resources, including emergency healthcare services and federal land. The Times obtained the letter through a public records request. (Smith, Oreskes and Bierman, 1/13)

Los Angeles Times: Homeless Task Force Proposes Punishment For Cities With People Remaining On The Street

With public and political pressure mounting to get homeless people off the streets of California, a task force appointed by Gov. Gavin Newsom is recommending that local governments face tough new legal sanctions for failing to make progress. In a report released Monday, the Council of Regional Homeless Advisors is calling for an amendment to the California Constitution that would create a legally enforceable mandate to reduce the homeless population. The Legislature would have to craft the plan, which would then appear as a statewide ballot measure in November. (Chabria, Oreskes and Luna, 1/13)

Reuters: California Governor's 'Homelessness Tour' Seeks Money, Solutions To Crisis On Streets

California's governor began a week-long "homelessness tour" on Monday seeking $750 million to address growing numbers of people living on the streets, stopping first in a rural community to show his state's problems extend beyond the big cities of San Francisco and Los Angeles. Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom last week asked state lawmakers to create the $750 million fund as part of his 2020-21 budget and plans to petition the federal government for additional money to help California's Medicaid program improve services for the homeless. (1/13)

In other health news out of California —

The Associated Press: California Rejects Unique Intersex Surgery Ban For Some Kids

California lawmakers have rejected what would have been a first-of-its-kind ban on medically unnecessary treatment for infants born with ambiguous or conflicting genitalia. The measure would have banned all procedures on intersex children 6 and under unless they were deemed medically necessary by the Medical Board of California. (1/13)

Los Angeles Times: Bill To Ban Surgery On Intersex Children Fails In California Senate

Advocacy groups for intersex people, who have differences in their reproductive or sexual anatomy, have been seeking legislation in California that would postpone genital surgeries, which they say do more harm than good. The groups say infants born with atypical genitalia often undergo surgeries to “normalize” their body, which can lead to incorrect gender assignment or an irreversible loss of physical sensation. Senate Bill 201 by state Sen. Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco), would have required that a child be at least 6 years old before a doctor could perform genital surgery that is not medically necessary. The bill faced opposition from doctors who said medical decisions should be left up to parents and the physicians treating a patient. (Gutierrez, 1/13)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription