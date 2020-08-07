Federal Government Must Buy Some Drugs From US Makers, Trump Orders
President Donald Trump signed a "Buy American" executive order aimed at boosting domestic production of prescription drugs and medical supplies that are vital in an emergency like the current pandemic. Also, the president's announced action on drug pricing has yet to be released.
Stat:
Trump Orders Government To Buy Certain Drugs Solely From U.S. Factories, Setting Up Major Shakeup For Industry
President Trump signed an executive order Thursday directing the federal government to buy certain drugs solely from American factories. The so-called “Buy American” order could represent a seismic shakeup of the drug industry: No one knows exactly how much of the American drug supply chain is produced abroad, but some experts insist up to 90% of critical generic drugs are made at least partially abroad. (Florko, 8/6)
Modern Healthcare:
Trump To Boost Domestic Production Of Drugs, Medical Supplies
President Donald Trump on Thursday signed an executive order directing federal agencies to boost onshore production of essential medicines, medical supplies and medical equipment. The broad directive is supposed to ensure the U.S. has enough medical countermeasures to respond to pandemics and chemical, biological, radiological or nuclear threats. (Brady, 8/6)
NPR:
'All Bark And No Bite': Trump Holds Prescription Drug-Pricing Order In Search Of Deal
Two weeks after President Trump signed an executive order "Lowering Drug Prices By Putting America First," the White House still hasn't released the text of the order. The unorthodox move is apparently a leverage play, an attempt to squeeze drug companies into offering concessions, but so far there's little indication Trump is getting the deal he was after. Trump had American flags and women in white lab coats behind him, his big presidential sharpie marker in hand when he signed the order July 24. (Keith, 8/7)