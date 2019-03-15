Federal Judge Appears Skeptical Over Financial Argument For Medicaid Work Requirements

“It seems to me that your fiscal sustainability [argument] relies on the fact that they’re lucky to have Medicaid at all,” said Judge James E. Boasberg who is hearing cases out of Arkansas and Kentucky on whether the Trump administration has the authority to grant states the flexibility to add work requirements to their Medicaid programs. Boasberg hopes to issue both decisions simultaneously before Kentucky’s changes are slated to take effect April 1. Meanwhile, CMS is rolling out new tools to help states apply for a work requirement waiver.

The Hill: Trump Officials Defend Medicaid Work Requirements In Court

The debate over Medicaid work requirements played out in a federal courtroom Thursday as the Trump administration defended its policies against opponents who say the measures are designed to prevent poor people from participating in the health care program. D.C. District Court Judge James Boasberg heard oral arguments in two separate cases challenging the administration’s approval of programs in Kentucky and Arkansas requiring people to work or volunteer 80 hours a month to keep their coverage. (Hellmann, 3/14)

Kaiser Health News: Judge Vows To Rule On Medicaid Work Requirements By End Of March

U.S. District Judge James Boasberg, who last year blocked Kentucky’s work requirement, heard testimony on a revised federal approval. He also had a hearing on Arkansas’ Medicaid work requirement — which took effect last July and has led to 18,000 Medicaid enrollees losing coverage. After the court hearings in Washington, Boasberg said he would rule on both states’ programs by April 1, which is when the next round of Arkansas enrollees could be kicked off the program. Kentucky plans to implement its work requirement this summer. (Galewitz, 3/14)

CQ: Judge Weighs Medicaid Work Requirements

James M. Burnham, deputy assistant attorney general, argued that Kentucky’s work requirements leave more money allocated to the Medicaid program for the lowest-income people who “really need Medicaid.” Burnham also pointed to comments from Kentucky GOP Gov. Matt Bevin that he could roll back expansion altogether if the work requirements weren’t upheld, which would further decrease coverage. Burnham said rather than cutting coverage, Kentucky wants to expand coverage for the groups of people that it does want to cover to include things like substance abuse disorder treatment and vision and dental benefits. The judge seemed skeptical of Bunham's argument that this reallocation would expand benefits while saving money. (Raman, 3/14)

Modern Healthcare: CMS Helps States With Medicaid Work Requirement Waiver

The CMS rolled out new tools on Thursday to help states get approval to make changes to Medicaid such as implementing work requirements. The CMS Administrator Seema Verma defended the administration's push to get more states to pursue 1115 demonstration waivers even as the agency faces criticism over coverage losses due to work rules. (King, 3/14)

The Hill: Trump Health Chief Reveals Talks With States On Medicaid Block Grants

“We have discussions with states where they will come in and suggest ideas,” Azar said at a Senate hearing in response to questions from Sen. Bob Casey Jr. (D-Pa.). “There may be states that have asked about block granting, per capita, restructurings around especially expansion populations ... It's at their instigation.” (Sullivan, 3/14)

NH Times Union: Senate Advances Bill That Could Eliminate Medicaid Work Requirement In NH

The Senate on Thursday voted to move forward with a bill that would weaken, and potentially eliminate, the work requirement for Medicaid expansion recipients. The measure has angered many Republicans, who see it as a betrayal of a compromise reached during the last Legislative session. While most states with GOP majorities chose not to expand Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act, the Republican-controlled New Hampshire House and Senate voted last year to extend the Medicaid expansion, which provides coverage to 50,000 people, for another five years. (Feathers, 3/14)

