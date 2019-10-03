Federal Judge Boosts The Position Of Supervised Injection Sites

The judge's ruling in this case could have far-reaching implications for other jurisdictions interested in setting up such sites. The Justice Department, which filed the initial lawsuit against Philadelphia-based Safehouse, vowed to continue efforts to block other cities from opening injection sites, which its lawyers have argued are illegal.

The New York Times: Act Outlawing Drug Houses Doesn’t Apply To Injection Sites, Judge Rules

Wednesday’s ruling comes as health experts have increasingly proposed supervised injection sites as a way to reduce drug overdoses, which health officials said killed more than 68,000 people last year, and an average of three people a day in Philadelphia. The Justice Department, which had sued Safehouse in February, vowed after the ruling that it would continue to try to block other cities from opening injection sites, which its lawyers have argued are illegal. (Bogel-Burroughs, 10/20)

The Wall Street Journal: Federal Judge Rules In Favor Of Supervised-Injection Site For Drug Users

Wednesday’s ruling could help lift a cloud that has hung over these planned sites, often known as supervised-injection sites, which cities such as New York, San Francisco and Philadelphia have supported as a way to stop overdose fatalities. The sites would allow drug use under supervision of people who can treat overdoses and potentially help steer drug users toward treatment. (Kamp, 10/2)

The Washington Post: Judge Rules Philadelphia Supervised Injection Site Does Not Violate Federal Law

“No credible argument can be made that facilities such as safe injection sites were within the contemplation of Congress” when lawmakers adopted the initial drug law in 1986 or when they amended it in 2003, McHugh wrote. (Bernstein, 10/2)

NPR: Judge Rules Planned Supervised Injection Site Does Not Violate Federal Drug Laws

Most studies show that the supervised injection sites can drive down fatal overdoses. These sites are credited with restricting the spread of infectious diseases. And advocates say the facilities help move more people into treatment. The American Medical Association has endorsed launching supervised injection site pilot programs. (Allyn, 10/2)

The Hill: Federal Judge Rules First U.S. Supervised Opioid Injection Site Is Legal

A Pennsylvania federal judge ruled Wednesday that a nonprofit’s plan to open the nation’s first safe injection site does not violate federal law. The ruling from U.S. District Judge Gerald McHugh is a blow to the Justice Department, which sought to prevent Safehouse from opening “consumption rooms,” which provide safe places for drug users to inject using sterile equipment under the supervision of medically trained staff. (Weixel, 10/2)

The Associated Press: US Judge: Injection Sites Don’t Violate Federal Drug Laws

A federal judge ruled Wednesday that supervised injection sites designed to prevent overdoses do not violate federal drug laws, giving advocates in Philadelphia and perhaps elsewhere a boost in their efforts to open them. U.S. District Judge Gerald A. McHugh said there’s no evidence that Congress intended 1980s-era drug laws to cover sites where people could inject drugs and have medical help nearby if they need it. (Dale, 10/2)

Boston Globe: Pennsylvania Ruling Boosts Hopes For Safe Injection Sites In Mass.

A federal court ruling Wednesday that allows the nation’s first safe injection site to open in Philadelphia has boosted the hopes of advocates for a similar facility in Massachusetts. US District Judge Gerald McHugh ruled that operating a center where people can use illegal drugs under medical supervision does not violate federal law.Although the Philadelphia court does not have jurisdiction over Massachusetts, McHugh’s decision is expected to have an impact nationwide. (Freyer, 9/2)

