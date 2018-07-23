Federal Judge in Texas Fetal Remains Burial Trial Warns About Implications For Women Beyond Abortion

The federal judge who will rule on the state's 2017 law said it could make it difficult for women to obtain health care if clinics are forced to close because they can't comply with the requirements.

Houston Chronicle: As Trial Ends, U.S. Judge Questions Constitutionality Of Texas Fetal Burial Law

The federal judge who will rule on the constitutionality of Texas’ embattled fetal burial law said a lack of vendors, cemeteries and crematories committed to handling fetal and embryonic remains could undercut the rights of women to have abortions. At the conclusion of the five-day trial, U.S. District Judge David Ezra said Friday he is also concerned the law could make it difficult for women having miscarriages to access health care and issued a list of questions he wants lawyers to address before he rules. (Zelinski, 7/20)

Dallas Morning News: Judge In Fetal Remains Burial Trial Warns Law Has Impact Beyond Abortion

Ezra asked attorneys for both parties to submit written closing arguments to him by next Friday. He outlined questions he wanted them to address in their arguments, including if there is a "failsafe" or backup for women needing health care if abortion and medical facilities shut down because of this law. (Wang, 7/21)

Texas Tribune: As Trial Over Fetal Remains Law Ends, Judge Says He Still Has Questions

Going into the trial, Ezra said he anticipated his ruling being appealed to the U.S. 5th Circuit Court of Appeals. Abortion opponents have argued that the law is a means to bring human dignity to fetuses, while reproductive rights advocates said it was another way for Texas to punish women who choose to have an abortion, saying the cost of the burials would be passed on to patients, making abortions harder to obtain for low-income Texans. (Evans, 7/20)

Austin American-Statesman: As Trial Ends, Judge Seeks More Info On Texas Fetal-Burial Law

The law requires health centers to ensure that fetal tissue, whether from an abortion or miscarriage, is buried or cremated, with the ashes properly scattered. If clinics are forced to close because there are not enough businesses willing and able to pick up, transport and properly dispose of fetal tissue, “that is a concern of the court,” Ezra said. (Lindell, 7/20)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription