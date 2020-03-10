Federal Judge Orders Medical Panel For ’20th Hijacker’ At Guantanamo

Lawyers for the Saudi man, who has been held at the prison for 18 years, say he has suffered from mental health disorders since childhood and should be sent to his country for treatment.

The New York Times: Judge Orders Medical Panel To Evaluate Tortured Guantanamo Prisoner

A federal judge has ordered the United States military to have a panel of American and foreign doctors examine a Saudi man who was tortured at Guantánamo Bay to determine whether he should be released from the prison there and sent home for psychiatric care. (Rosenberg, 3/8)

The Associated Press: Judge Orders Medical Panel For '20th Hijacker' At Guantanamo

A federal judge has ordered that an independent medical panel conduct a review of the mental health of a Saudi prisoner at the Guantanamo Bay detention center who has been accused of trying to enter the U.S. to be the 20th hijacker in the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. Mohammed al-Qahtani has been held at Guantanamo for 18 years but never charged because a Pentagon legal official determined he had been tortured at the U.S. base in Cuba. (3/9)

