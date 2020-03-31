Federal Judges Lift Restrictions Imposed On Abortions In Texas, Ohio And Alabama

Texas Attorney General Greg Abbott said the state exercised proper discretion in halting the procedures because abortions are not “immediately medically necessary.” The court decisions could have repercussions for three other states as well. Iowa, Mississippi and Oklahoma also suspended abortions, calling them nonessential during the crisis.

The Hill: Judges Block Texas, Ohio, Alabama From Banning Abortion As Part Of Coronavirus Response

Two federal judges on Monday temporarily blocked Texas, Ohio and Alabama from enforcing a ban on abortions as part of their response to the coronavirus pandemic. U.S. District Judge Lee Yeakel wrote in an opinion Monday afternoon that the ban in Texas, which state officials say is intended to conserve medical supplies, is likely unconstitutional. “Regarding a woman's right to a pre-fetal-viability abortion, the Supreme Court has spoken clearly. There can be no outright ban on such a procedure,” he wrote in his order authorizing a temporary restraining order. (Hellmann, 3/30)

The New York Times: Texas Abortion Clinics Can Keep Operating, Judge Rules

The decision was a win for abortion providers, which had been scrambling to block similar restrictions in other states. Lawyers for clinics filed suit on Monday in Alabama, Iowa, Ohio and Oklahoma, states that had tried to include abortion in medical procedures that had to be delayed to preserve protective gear for medical workers. (Tavernise, 3/30)

Politico: Judges Block 3 States From Enforcing Abortion Bans Pegged To Pandemic

In Ohio, District Court Judge Michael Barrett similarly sided with Planned Parenthood and other groups challenging the state's ban and issued a two-week temporary restraining order. In Alabama, District Court Judge Myron Thompson ordered the suspension of the state's abortion ban until he can hear arguments in a video conference on April 6. "The State’s interest in immediate enforcement of the March 27 order — a broad mandate aimed primarily at preventing large social gatherings — against abortion providers does not, based on the current record, outweigh plaintiffs’ concerns," he said. (Ollstein, 3/30)

The Wall Street Journal: Judges Block States From Limiting Access To Abortions During Coronavirus Pandemic

Judge Yeakel wrote that delaying abortions causes irreparable harm because, as pregnancies progress, abortions become less safe and eventually illegal. The judge, who was appointed by former GOP President George W. Bush, added that the providers’ lawsuit is likely to be successful. “The Supreme Court has spoken clearly,” Judge Yeakel wrote of a woman’s right to an early-term abortion. “There can be no outright ban on such a procedure. This court will not speculate on whether the Supreme Court included a silent ‘except-in-a-national-emergency clause.’ ” (Findell and Kendall, 3/30)

The Oklahoman: Abortion Rights Groups Sue Stitt Over Coronavirus-Related Abortion Ban

Reproductive rights groups are suing Oklahoma officials over Gov. Kevin Stitt's order prohibiting most abortions during the COVID-19 outbreak. Planned Parenthood Federation of America, the Center for Reproductive Rights and Dechert LLP on Monday asked a federal judge to immediately block Stitt's order. Stitt and Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter are named in the lawsuit. (Forman, 3/31)

Cincinnati Enquirer: Coronavirus In Ohio: Judge Temporarily Blocks State Health Order Halting Abortions During Coronavirus

“A global pandemic is no time to be playing politics with healthcare, and we are relieved that the district court has acknowledged that abortion is an essential and time-sensitive health care service," said Chrisse France, the executive director of Cleveland's abortion clinic Preterm, in a statement. Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost plans to appeal. (Balmert, 3/30)

Houston Chronicle: Federal Judge Suspends Texas Abortion Ban During Coronavirus Shutdown

Doctors and staff reported patients in tears last week as their appointments were cancelled, some begging for pills to end their pregnancies on their own. Providers said they had discussed sending women to clinics in other states, but worried that travel was not safe, let alone a viable option for those already struggling from the financial fallout of the outbreak. “Many people are already financially insecure and futures are uncertain," said Amy Hagstrom Miller, who oversees abortion clinics in Texas and is one of the plaintiffs.(Blackman, 3/30)

