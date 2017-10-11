Federal Officials Approve W.Va.’s Plan To Expand Medicaid Coverage For Drug Treatment

West Virginia officials say Medicaid will begin paying for about a 30-day stay at a residential drug treatment center, as well as methadone treatment and the overdose reversal drug naloxone.

The Hill: West Virginia Gets Approval To Expand Substance Abuse Treatment Coverage

The Trump administration has approved a request by West Virginia to expand Medicaid coverage for treatment of substance abuse disorders, state officials announced Tuesday. West Virginia has the highest rate of drug overdose deaths in the country, and officials said the waiver will contribute to a “comprehensive statewide strategy” to combat prescription drug abuse and opioid use disorders. (Weixel, 10/10)

The Associated Press: West Virginia Gets OK To Expand Medicaid Drug Treatment

The waiver from the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services was requested to improve care and outcomes by expanding services for those diagnosed with a substance use disorder. ... The waiver is more than 80 percent funded by the federal government. West Virginia led the nation with 41.5 overdose deaths per 100,000 people in 2015. State officials say they rose nearly 18 percent last year, killing 864 people. (10/10)

Charleston (W.Va.) Gazette-Mail: Medicaid To Begin Paying For 30-Day Drug Treatment And Naloxone

In about nine months, Medicaid is scheduled to begin paying for about a 30-day stay at a residential drug treatment center, according to state officials. The state Department of Health and Human Resources anticipates Medicaid will also begin paying for methadone and the overdose reversal drug naloxone, including referrals to treatment that first responders would make after responding to an overdose, in January. Medicaid billing for peer recovery support services would begin in July. (Beck, 10/10)

