Federal Project Tackles Health Impacts Of Extreme Heat In Nevada, Elsewhere

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration efforts aims to come up with ways to mitigate heat dangers. Also in the news, the departure of a Florida official overseeing the state's Medicaid program, a second trial of Sterigenics, Ohio's measles outbreak, and more.

KUNR Public Radio: Federal Project Aims To Reduce Health Effects Of Extreme Heat In Two Mountain West Cities

The 18-month project, led by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, supports state and local efforts to reduce the health effects of extreme heat in Las Vegas, Nev., Phoenix, Ariz., Miami, Fla., and Charleston, S.C. According to the NOAA, the work in each city is specific to local needs and includes things like heat monitoring, identifying heat-risk reduction strategies, and improving services for the most vulnerable citizens. (Roedel, 11/22)

In other health news from across the U.S. —

News Service of Florida: Marstiller Is Stepping Down As Secretary Of Florida's Medicaid Agency

Agency for Health Care Administration Secretary Simone Marstiller is stepping down from the job that includes overseeing Florida’s massive Medicaid program. Gov. Ron DeSantis, who will soon begin a second term, announced the move in a Twitter post Monday. (11/22)

Crain's Chicago Business: Sterigenics Cleared By Cook County Jury In 2nd Trial

A Cook County jury ruled in favor of Sterigenics, concluding that the Oak Brook-based medical-sterilization company should not take any responsibility for cancer in a woman who lived near the company’s plant in suburban Willowbrook. (Davis, 11/22)

ABC News: What You Need To Know About Measles After Ohio Outbreak Sickens 19 Children

According to statistics provided to ABC News by the Columbus Public Health Department (CPHD), as of Tuesday afternoon, 19 children have contracted the virus. Nearly half of these children were hospitalized due to severe symptoms of the infection. Almost half were under five years old. (Cahan and Kekatos, 11/23)

New Hampshire Public Radio: NH Executive Council Rejects Funding For Sex Education Program

New Hampshire's Republican-controlled executive council blocked funding Tuesday for a long-running sex education program, saying they want state education officials to weigh in on the curriculum. (Gibson, 11/22)

New Hampshire Public Radio: NH Commission Seeks Ways To Boost Direct Care Workforce

New Hampshire already faces a shortage of nursing assistants, home health aides and other direct care workers. But a state commission says thousands more will be needed as the population ages. (Cuno-Booth, 11/22)

On police intervention in mental health emergencies —

Detroit Free Press: Police, Community Search For Mental Health Strategies After 2 Killed

Officers trained in crisis intervention responded to the 911 calls in both incidents, according to police, but were unable to de-escalate either situation. Five officers shot 38 rounds at Burks in three seconds, striking him 19 times, after police said he lunged toward them. Three officers shot four rounds at Miller during an alleged struggle for a gun. (May Sahouri, 11/22)

Salt Lake Tribune: ‘Help Me’: Bodycam Shows Officers Shoot Man After Mental Health Crisis Team Requests Police Backup

Two officers responded to the residence to provide standby assistance, police said. Once they arrived at the garage at about 11:40 a.m., a member of the crisis outreach team spoke with one of them about the man’s recent drug use, prior police interactions and the team’s safety concerns, according to a Tuesday news release from Salt Lake police. (Peterson, 11/22)

