Federal Rule Set To Halt Public Disclosure Of Data On Hospital Infections

CMS chief medical officer Kate Goodrich said the agency "is committed to transparency of quality and cost information" and denied that it was proposing to remove the information from Hospital Compare and said any changes are up for public comment.

USA Today: Feds Oppose Public Reporting Of Hospital Infections

Federal health regulators will have to stop releasing data on hospital infections — which affect one in 25 hospital patients every day — under a proposal set to take effect in November, according to an analysis by patient safety advocates. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services' (CMS) plan, part of a complex 500-page proposed rule, could halt the public disclosure of the "super bug" MRSA, post-operative sepsis and surgical site infections, as well as accidents and injuries ranging from bedsores to respiratory failure after surgery. (O'Donnell, 6/19)

