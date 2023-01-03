Federal Team Helping During Surge At New Mexico Children’s Hospital
AP reports that the University of New Mexico Children’s Hospital has been "overwhelmed" with patients, during a surge in RSV, covid and flu. Also: the closure of a covid vaccination site at the Mall of America, concerns over a D.C. Council member's health, the Ohio measles outbreak and more.
AP:
Amid Surge At UNM Hospital, Feds Send Relief For Staff
The federal government is dispatching a medical team to assist the University of New Mexico Children’s Hospital, which has been overwhelmed with patients. The Albuquerque hospital announced a 14-member disaster response team from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services will begin seeing children Saturday. (12/30)
AP:
State-Run Vaccination Site At Mall Of America Shuts Down
Minnesota health officials have closed their COVID-19 vaccination site at the Mall of America. The Minneapolis Star Tribune reported that health officials closed the site on Friday evening following a visit from Gov. Tim Walz. The site was the largest vaccination spot in the state. More than 236,000 doses of vaccine were administered there since it opened in February 2021. (12/31)
The Washington Post:
In D.C., Concern Over Health Of Council Member Vincent C. Gray Comes Into View
For months, members of the D.C. Council have commiserated privately about a subject that many are reluctant to broach publicly: the health of council member Vincent C. Gray, their oldest and perhaps most prominent colleague, who had a stroke a year ago. (Schwartzman, 1/1)
AP:
Hammond Hospital Set To Close ER After Appeals Court Stay
A northwestern Indiana hospital said it will close its emergency room Saturday, a day after an Indiana Court of Appeals judge issued a stay of a lower court ruling that it must operate those services for nine more months. (12/31)
The Hill/Nexstar Media Wire:
Myths Surrounding MMR Vaccine May Be Contributing To Ohio Measles Outbreak
A health official in Ohio says declining vaccination rates have likely contributed to a measles outbreak within the state. As of Thursday, Ohio has 82 confirmed cases of measles, 32 of which required hospitalization. (Morse, 12/29)
AP:
Appeals Court Upholds Florida High School’s Transgender Bathroom Ban
A federal appeals court has ruled that a Florida school district’s policy of separating school bathrooms based on biological sex is constitutional. (12/31)
St. Louis Post-Dispatch:
Mercy Among First To Offer $949 Blood Test That Can Screen For More Than 50 Types Of Cancer
Jackie Paxton’s mom died of pancreatic cancer 11 years ago. His uncle died of lung cancer before that, and his aunt died of cancer too. Paxton, 72, of Van Buren, Arkansas, passes his annual physicals with flying colors and feels great. But he always felt like the other shoe was about to drop. “In the back of your mind, you always worry about, ‘Well if this many folks in the family passed away of cancer, is there a possibility that I have cancer?’” (Munz, 12/27)