Feds Seek To Revamp Medicaid Rules In Effort To Lower Drug Costs
The changes would allow commercial health insurers to enter into “value-based” payment schemes, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services say.
Reuters:
'Medicaid Best Price' Changes Aimed At Value-Based Gene Therapy Contracts: U.S. Agency
Modern Healthcare:
CMS Proposed Rule Aims To Encourage Value-Based Drug Pricing
Stat:
New Trump Proposal Seeks To Encourage ‘Value-Based' Drug Pricing Deals
The Trump administration wants to revamp certain Medicaid rules about drug prices in hopes of encouraging major insurers and pharmaceutical companies to make better deals for pricey drugs. The proposal is an arcane Medicaid tweak, but it’s meant to open up a way to lower drug costs for far more Americans than just those in the federal insurance program. Drug makers have long complained that certain Medicaid rules get in the way of so-called value-based pricing arrangements, where insurers pay for drugs only when they work. (Florko, 6/17)