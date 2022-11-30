Fetal Remains Must Be Again Cremated Or Buried In Indiana: Court
An earlier ruling blocked a 2016 law requiring providers bury or cremate fetal remains, including from abortions, but a federal appeals court has now overturned that. Meanwhile, in North Dakota, a state attorney has asked the state Supreme Court to strike down a block of an abortion ban.
Reuters:
Appeals Court Revives Indiana Law Requiring Burial Or Cremation Of Fetal Remains
A federal appeals court has revived a 2016 Indiana law requiring health providers to bury or cremate fetal remains, including from abortions, rather than incinerate them with medical waste. A unanimous panel of the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Monday that the law did not run afoul of the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution by requiring anyone to violate their religious beliefs, reversing a September ruling by a lower court judge. (Pierson, 11/29)
AP:
ND High Court Asked To Lift Injunction Against Abortion Ban
An attorney for North Dakota asked the state Supreme Court on Tuesday to strike down an injunction blocking the state’s abortion ban, saying a lower court judge was wrong to grant it. Matthew Sagsveen, an attorney for the state, told justices that Burleigh County District Judge Bruce Romanick “misconstrued the law” by granting the injunction. (MacPherson, 11/29)
St. Louis Public Radio:
Abortion Rights Supporters And Opponents Could Face Higher Bar
If voters back a plan to require that constitutional amendments receive at least 60% of the vote to pass, it would apply to proposed amendments to repeal or strengthen the state’s abortion ban, according to Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft. And while a change to amendment voting isn’t likely until August 2024, both sides of the abortion issue are already talking about how it might affect their plans. (Rosenbaum, 11/30)
Politico:
Suspended Florida Prosecutor Takes Fight To DeSantis In Opening Day Of Federal Trial
Suspended prosecutor Andrew Warren took his battle against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to a federal court on Tuesday in the first day of a trial that’s exposing the machinations in how the governor’s office operates. DeSantis suspended the Hillsborough County state attorney in August over a handful of moves the Democratic elected official made, including signing a pledge in June that he would not enforce the state’s abortion laws. Florida recently enacted a ban on abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy without exceptions for rape or incest. (Fineout, 11/29)
More on the effects of Roe v. Wade's demise —
Roll Call:
Senate Passes Protections For Same-Sex Marriages
The Senate passed a bill Tuesday to codify federal recognition of same-sex marriage that got bipartisan support because of added measures on religious liberty protections. The 61-36 vote sends the bill to the House, where Democratic leaders have said they intend to hold a vote on the measure during the lame-duck session. (Macagnone, 11/29)