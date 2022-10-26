Few US Labs Able To Test For Ebola Strain Breaking Out In Uganda
A CDC spokesperson says the agency is quickly ramping up the number of labs authorized to test for Sudan Ebolavirus, a strain that is driving the outbreak in Uganda and that international health officials worry could spread. As of Tuesday, 22 labs in the U.S. can conduct tests.
CBS News:
Many U.S. Labs Cannot Test For Ebola Strain Behind Uganda's Swelling Outbreak
The Biden administration is racing to expand the number of U.S. labs that are able to test for the virus behind a swelling Ebola outbreak in Uganda, as health officials prepare for what they say remains an unlikely but real possibility that the virus could enter the country. (Tin, 10/25)
More about health threats and outbreaks —
Roll Call:
Administration Eyes National Hepatitis C Treatment Plan
The Biden administration is preparing a comprehensive initiative to fight hepatitis C that would streamline testing and treatment and secure an agreement with drugmakers to bring down the cost of treatment of the disease, which has spiked during the pandemic. (Raman, 10/25)
CIDRAP:
WHO Identifies Life-Threatening Fungal Pathogens
The World Health Organization (WHO) today released its first-ever list of fungal "priority pathogens," identifying 19 fungi that have emerged as significant public health threats because of their ability to cause severe invasive infections and their growing resistance to antifungal drugs. ... Among fungi in the critical priority group is Candida auris, the multidrug-resistant yeast that was first-discovered in Japan in 2009 and since then has spread worldwide. (Dall, 10/25)
NBC News:
Surge Of Viruses Leaves Children’s Hospitals Scrambling To Find Room For Patients
Every inpatient bed at Comer Children’s Hospital in Chicago has been full for more than six weeks. Emergency room volume is up more than 150%. (Bendix, 10/26)
Los Angeles Times:
Cases Of RSV, Children’s Respiratory Illness, Are On The Rise
Some California children’s hospitals are straining under a surge of RSV, a respiratory illness that can cause babies to struggle to breathe. At least three major children’s hospitals say they have experienced either a strain or a stretching of resources because of RSV. The illness normally peaks in winter, and doctors say it’s unusual for there to be such high levels in October. (Lin II and Money, 10/25)