Financial Toll Of Cancer Weighs Heavily On Patients Who Have To Decide What Treatment They Can Afford

While cancer has always been expensive to treat, the recent landscape of sky-high drug prices and other rising health costs is straining budgets and leading to astronomical medical debt.

The Associated Press: Many Cancer Patients Juggle Care Along With Financial Pain

Josephine Rizo survived chemotherapy, surgery and radiation, but breast cancer treatment wrecked her finances. Money was already tight when doctors told the Phoenix resident she had an aggressive form of the disease. Then she took a pay cut after going on disability leave, and eventually lost her job and insurance coverage. During treatment, Rizo got swamped with more than $50,000 in medical bills. "My concern was, 'Am I going to die?'" she said. "I had to kind of focus 100 percent on my health to make sure I was around for my kids." (Murphy, 5/22)

Los Angeles Times: The Death Rate From Cancer Is Falling For American Men, Women And Children Of All Backgrounds

Cancer is the No. 2 cause of death in the U.S., but a comprehensive new report says that it is affecting — and killing — fewer Americans with every passing year. The gains have been seen in men, women and children, as well as across racial and ethnic groups. However, depending on the type of cancer involved, some Americans benefited more than others. There are also some cancers that are becoming more common in the U.S., even as the overall incidence is declining. (Kaplan, 5/22)

Los Angeles Times: New 'Unified Theory' Of Childhood Leukemia Raises Possibility Of Preventing The Disease

Kids who develop acute lymphoblastic leukemia may be the victims of a triple-whammy stroke of bad luck, according to a provocative new theory from a respected British cancer researcher. If the explanation turns out to be correct, it would be good news for the most common type of childhood cancer: Doctors could prevent cases of acute lymphoblastic leukemia with the strategic introduction of something the world has plenty of: filth and pestilence. (Healy, 5/23)

