‘Financially Devastating’: Many Small Practices Suffering In California, Elsewhere; D.C. Braces For Evictions, Homelessness Crisis

Media outlets report on news from California, District of Columbia, Texas, Wyoming and Georgia.

San Francisco Chronicle: The Doctor Is In, But Coronavirus Changes The Look And Feel Of The Office Visit

Doctors’ offices are slowly reopening as California loosens restrictions put in place to halt the spread of the coronavirus, but the patient experience may never be the same even after the virus is under control. Although health care was deemed essential and most medical practices remained open, California doctors had to cancel or delay all elective surgeries and non-urgent health care starting in mid-March when Gov. Gavin Newsom put the stay-at-home order in place. (Fimrite, 6/14)

The Washington Post: Homelessness Crisis Is Expected In D.C. When Coronavirus Emergency Ends And Evictions Begin

Just about the time the District is coming out of the coronavirus crisis, it will face a new one over homelessness, housing experts warn. Thousands of tenants who recently lost their jobs because of the pandemic shutdown can no longer afford to pay their rent or will soon lack the money to do so. They’re able to stay in their homes for now because of an emergency moratorium on evictions. But the ban ends 60 days after Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) lifts the public health emergency, and evictions are likely to surge, according to officials and advocates for tenants. (McCartney, 6/15)

Houston Chronicle: Dramatic Shift In Economy Underway As Houstonians Adapt To New Normal

The coronavirus pandemic forced a swift collapse of the economy, but the tentative recovery beginning to take shape is likely to stretch for months, if not years, as businesses, workers and consumers try to adapt to dramatic changes in economic and social life. In a matter of months, more than 30 million Americans lost jobs, including more than 2 million in Texas and 500,000 in Houston. (Douglas, 6/12)

Dallas Morning News: Delays In Test Results Frustrate Local Efforts To Stem Spread Of COVID-19 In Texas

Fast testing is critical to stem the spread of COVID-19, public health experts say. The virus is so contagious that even a few days’ delay in isolating sick people can increase disease spread. For that reason, Gov. Greg Abbott ordered widespread testing at all nursing homes last month and sent mobile test teams to places with few of their own medical resources. (Morris, 6/14)

Billings Gazette: Billings Hospitals Report Drop In Vaccination Rates Amid Pandemic

Health care providers are seeing a drop in routine vaccinations across Montana amid the coronavirus pandemic and are encouraging parents to keep up on their children’s immunizations. Both adults and children are advised to stay on top of routine checkups and immunizations, but because of COVID-19 vaccination rates have been decreasing at clinics across the county, according to the Unified Health Command made up of Billings Clinic, St. Vincent Healthcare, RiverStone Health and Yellowstone County Disaster and Emergency Services. (Hall, 6/14)

Atlanta Journal-Constitution: Georgia Legislators Set To Return To A Much-Different Session

The Georgia General Assembly returns to the Capitol on Monday to finish possibly the oddest legislative session on record. Lawmakers started the year with hopes of passing hundreds of bills, giving pay raises to 200,000 teachers and state employees, and cutting the income tax. Just the kind of political goodies welcome to any incumbent seeking re-election in November. (Salzer, 6/12)

Houston Chronicle: Humana To Open 10 Medical Centers For Seniors In Southeast Texas

Humana, one of the largest insurers in Houston, will open 10 community centers to provide seniors with clinical care and supportive services over the next year in Southeast Texas. The Partners in Primary Care centers are part of a $600 million funding venture from WCAS, a private equity firm focusing on health care and technology. WCAS, in conjunction with Humana, has already opened five centers in the Greater Houston region, in Baytown, East End, Gulfgate, Jacinto City and Pasadena. (Wu, 6/12)

