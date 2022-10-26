Firm Aims To Revamp Radiotherapy; Help Ahead For Balding People?
Read about the biggest pharmaceutical developments and pricing stories from the past week in KHN's Prescription Drug Watch roundup.
FiercePharma:
Mayo Clinic-Backed CDMO Nucleus RadioPharma Emerges On A Mission To Overhaul Radiotherapy Access
With their forces—and cash—combined, venture capital outfit Eclipse and Mayo Clinic have teamed up to provide seed funding for new CDMO Nucleus RadioPharma. The company recently debuted a mission to boost radiopharmaceutical access by cranking out new technologies to modernize development, production and supply of the promising cancer meds. (Kansteiner, 10/25)
CIDRAP:
Diagnostic Stewardship May Help Cut Unneeded Antibiotics For Asymptomatic Bacteriuria
New data presented last week at the IDWeek conference suggests diagnostic stewardship can play a critical role in reducing unnecessary antibiotic use in patients who are treated for a urinary tract infection when they don't actually have one. (Dall, 10/24)
FiercePharma:
J&J's BCMA Bispecific Tecvayli Wins FDA Approval In Myeloma
After European regulators jumped on a global-first approval for Johnson & Johnson’s BCMA-targeted bispecific drug Tecvayli, the U.S. FDA has doled out its own blessing for the novel therapy. (Liu, 10/25)
San Diego Union-Tribune:
San Diego Biotech Startup Raises $11.8 Million To Help Bald People Regrow Hair
Amplifica Holdings Group, a San Diego biotech startup working to help balding people regrow their hair, has corralled $11.8 million in a first round of venture capital financing. (Freeman, 10/24)