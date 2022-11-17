First Bill Solely Related to Marijuana Policy Heads To Biden’s Desk
The legislation facilitates medical marijuana research and gives doctors greater flexibility to talk about the drug with patients. Other congressional news reports on drug pricing, online safety, and CDC oversight.
Politico:
Congress Sends First Weed Bill To Biden
The Senate passed a bill designed to expand medical marijuana research on Wednesday by unanimous consent. Passage of the legislation, which is sponsored by Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) and Rep. Earl Blumenauer (D-Ore.) in their respective chambers, signaled a new era in federal cannabis policy: It’s the first standalone marijuana-related bill approved by both chambers of Congress. The House passed the bill in July, also by unanimous consent. (Fertig, 11/16)
In other legislative news —
The Wall Street Journal:
What GOP Control Of The House Means For Inflation, Taxes, Healthcare
Republicans won the majority of seats in the House of Representatives in the midterm elections, ending unified Democratic control of Washington and presenting new challenges to President Biden’s legislative agenda. Here is a look at what divided government means for key issues. (11/17)
The Hill:
Senators Introduce Bill To Lower Prescription Costs For Seniors With Chronic Illnesses
Sens. Tom Carper (D-Del.) and Bill Cassidy (R-La.) on Wednesday introduced a bill that would allow people enrolled in the Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) to choose their prescription drug plan under Medicare Part D and save more in monthly medication costs. PACE is a Medicare/Medicaid program that provides medical and social services through a team of health care professionals which enrollees have regular access to, with the aim of avoiding placement in a nursing home. (Choi, 11/16)
The Hill:
Grieving Parents Push For Kids’ Online Safety Bills During Lame Duck
Congress has a busy itinerary in the lame duck session, but some grieving parents believe lawmakers should have a clear legislative priority: protecting minors from the harms they say led to their children’s deaths. A group of mothers whose children’s deaths were tied to social media are meeting with lawmakers this week, and sent a letter to congressional leaders, to push Congress to pass two bills that would add additional regulations governing how tech companies operate for children and teens. The group includes parents of kids who died by fentanyl-laced drugs purchased on apps, by suicide after being cyberbullied online and by participating in a dangerous viral “choking challenge.” (Klar, 11/16)
The Hill:
Coalition Calls For Increased CDC Oversight
The Health Innovation Alliance on Tuesday called on congressional leadership to pass legislation that would increase accountability for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and other public health agencies. “Not only has the CDC been provided an extensive amount of additional funding for COVID-19 response, but the agency failed to update and modernize its response plans and systems as required by Congress in 2006, and again twice since then,” the group’s Executive Director Joel White wrote in a letter addressed to top lawmakers. (Mueller, 11/16)