First Edition: August 6, 2019

Kaiser Health News: Trump Wants To Take Guns Away From People In Crisis. Will That Work?

In his response Monday to mass shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, President Donald Trump called for an expansion of state laws that temporarily prevent someone in crisis from buying or possessing a gun. A flurry of states have recently passed such laws — known as extreme risk protection orders — which allow a court to intervene when someone shows warning signs of impending violence. Although the laws are widely supported by gun control groups and mental health advocates, others note that the measures alone won’t solve the nation’s gun violence epidemic. (Szabo, 8/5)

California Healthline: Modern Wildfires Pose New Health Risks For Firefighters

As California’s wildfire season gets underway in earnest this month — with crews working to contain a 14,000-acre blaze in rugged Modoc County on the Oregon border — new research underscores the risks that modern wildfires pose to firefighters’ long-term health. Studies long have linked firefighters’ on-the-job exposure to chemicals and toxins in urban blazes with an increased risk of cancer. More recently, as urban-style development reaches into once remote stretches of California’s mountains and forests, wildfires are decimating not only vast swaths of forest but also whole communities of homes and businesses. (Feder Ostrov, 8/5)

The New York Times: Trump Condemns White Supremacy But Stops Short Of Major Gun Controls

President Trump on Monday denounced white supremacy in the wake of twin mass shootings over the weekend, and citing the threat of “racist hate,” he summoned the nation to address what he called a link between the recent carnage and violent video games, mental illness and internet bigotry. But he stopped well short of endorsing the kind of broad gun control measures that activists, Democrats and some Republicans have sought for years, such as tougher background checks for gun buyers and the banning of some weapons and accessories such as high-capacity magazines. And while he warned of “the perils of the internet and social media,” he offered no recognition of his own use of those platforms to promote his brand of divisive politics. (Crowley and Haberman, 8/5)

The Washington Post: Trump Condemns White Supremacy After El Paso, Dayton Shootings; Focuses On Mental Illness Over Gun-Control

“Mental illness and hatred pull the trigger. Not the gun,” said Trump, who was flanked by Vice President Pence and did not take questions from reporters. Trump also called for cultural changes, including stopping the “glorification of violence in our society” in video games and elsewhere. (Wagner and Sonmez, 8/5)

Reuters: Trump Denounces White Supremacy After Shootings, Cites Video Games And Internet

Trump said mental health laws should be reformed to better identify mentally disturbed individuals and he called for capital punishment for those who commit mass murder and hate crimes. He said he had directed the Justice Department to work with local authorities and social media companies to detect mass shooters before they strike. He said the Internet, social media and violent video games had helped radicalize people. Earlier on Monday, Trump had urged lawmakers in a tweet to put strong checks in place on potential gun buyers, suggesting action could be tied with immigration reform. In his remarks at the White House, however, he did not mention immigration. (8/5)

The Washington Post: Trump’s Jumble Of Ideas To Reduce Gun Violence Elicit Mixed Response

“While he is, in some ways, talking about gun violence, he continues to conflate gun violence to other things,” said Kyleanne Hunter, vice president of programs at Brady, which advocates for gun restrictions. “Almost every country has a mental-health problem. Every country has video games. Every country has immigrants and migrants and refugees. Hunter added: “America is alone in the fact that they have a gun violence problem.” (Kim, 8/5)

Los Angeles Times: Trump Denounces El Paso And Dayton Shootings, But Won’t Call For Stricter Gun Laws

Trump had endorsed gun law reforms, including expanded background checks, following the 2018 school shooting in Parkland, Fla., but quickly reversed himself after meeting with the National Rifle Assn. The co-sponsors of a bill to strengthen background checks, Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) and Sen. Patrick J. Toomey (R-Pa.), both spoke with Trump on Monday about taking up their legislation, which failed to garner the required 60 Senate votes to advance in 2013 months after the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting. “The president showed a willingness to work with us,” they said in a statement. (Stokols, 8/5)

The Wall Street Journal: Trump Condemns Racism, Bigotry And White Supremacy After Weekend Shootings

While Mr. Trump called for bipartisan cooperation on gun violence, his proposals were focused on limiting access to guns for people with mental illnesses, and he didn’t call for sweeping restrictions on gun ownership. He didn’t mention a call he made earlier Monday on Twitter for lawmakers to come together to work on “strong background checks” possibly coupled with immigration reform. Nor did Mr. Trump address Democratic criticism that his own rhetoric on immigration had encouraged violence, as authorities investigate one of the shootings as a possible hate crime. The president’s defenders have said he shouldn’t be blamed for mass shootings, which have been a problem for decades. (Lucey, Ballhaus and Andrews, 8/5)

Politico: Trump Explores Executive Action On Guns

The specific moves under consideration this time aren’t yet clear, but Trump could draw from a long menu of potential options. Current 2020 candidates and past presidential hopefuls have proposed using executive action to enforce mandatory background checks for customers of gun sellers who deal beyond a certain annual threshold, increase fines for gun manufacturers who circumvent existing regulations, establish longer cooling-off periods for gun buyers and eliminating loopholes that, in some cases, allow individuals convicted of domestic abuse to purchase firearms. Of course, Trump could also reinstate an Obama-era regulation he undid in February 2017 that was intended to prevent mentally ill Americans from acquiring firearms. (Orr, 8/5)

The New York Times: How The Trump Campaign Used Facebook Ads To Amplify His ‘Invasion’ Claim

President Trump’s re-election campaign has harnessed Facebook advertising to push the idea of an “invasion” at the southern border, amplifying the fear-inducing language about immigrants that he has also voiced at campaign rallies and on Twitter. Since January, Mr. Trump’s re-election campaign has posted more than 2,000 ads on Facebook that include the word “invasion” — part of a barrage of advertising focused on immigration, a dominant theme of his re-election messaging. A review of Mr. Trump’s tweets also found repeated references to an “invasion,” while his 2016 campaign advertising heavily featured dark warnings about immigrants breaching America’s borders. (Kaplan, 8/5)

The New York Times: Shootings Spur Debate On Extremism And Guns, With Trump On Defense

The politics of American gun violence follow a predictable pattern in most cases: outraged calls for action from the left, somber gestures of sympathy from the right, a subdued presidential statement delivered from a prepared text — and then, in a matter of days or even hours, a national turning of the page to other matters. But after a white supremacist gunman massacred 22 people in El Paso, the political world hurtled on Monday toward a more expansive, and potentially more turbulent, confrontation over racist extremism. Though the gun lobby was again on the defensive, it was not alone; so were social media companies and websites like 8chan that have become hives for toxic fantasies and violent ideas that have increasingly leaked into real life, with fatal consequences. (Burns, 8/5)

Reuters: El Paso Lands In Crossfire Of Debates Over Gun Violence And Immigration

The artist had planned to unveil his mural on Sunday at a community event in El Paso, the latest of his works to celebrate the life of his murdered son. The boy, fatally shot with 16 others in 2018 at a Parkland, Fla., high school, would have turned 19 on Sunday, artist Manuel Oliver said. Joaquin Oliver had been quietly devoted to the cause of immigrants, his father said, and the artist chose El Paso because he saw the border city as an immigration success story. But the slaughter of 20 people at a Walmart store on Saturday just happened to intervene, turning the gathering at Las Americas Immigrant Advocacy Center on Sunday into yet another terrible vigil. (8/5)

The Associated Press: After Shootings, Congress Again Weighs Gun Violence Response

Newtown. Charleston. Orlando. Parkland.And now after mass shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio, Congress again is confronted with the question of what, if anything, lawmakers should do to combat the scourge of gun violence afflicting the country. While both parties are calling for action, the retreat to familiar political corners was swift. Democrats demanded quick approval of gun-control legislation — some of it already passed by the House — while Republicans looked elsewhere for answers, focusing on mental health and violent video games. (8/5)

The Wall Street Journal: Gun Measures Would Face Familiar Hurdles In Washington

Major gun-control legislation faces major challenges. Beyond the longstanding Republican opposition to past proposals, the timing of the most recent mass shootings also means that any sort of legislative debate soon on gun violence is unlikely. Lawmakers have just left Washington for a weeks long August recess. The national conversation may move on from the tragic deaths in El Paso and Dayton by the time they return—just as it did after 20 kindergartners were slaughtered at school in 2012 or 11 people were shot and killed at their synagogue last year. (Duehren, 8/5)

Politico: Republicans Hide Behind Trump In Gun Debate

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) said he would introduce legislation encouraging more states to adopt red flag laws, which allow local law enforcement officials to temporarily seize guns from people who may pose a risk to themselves or others. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy had cited video games on Sunday as a potential cause of violence in the country. On Monday, the California Republican praised the president for condemning racism, bigotry and white supremacy in his Monday morning address. “Couldn’t agree more, Mr. President,” McCarthy said in a tweet that marked his only response to Trump’s comments. (Zanona, Levine and Ferris, 8/5)

Politico: The Next Big Vote On Gun Control May Be In The Supreme Court

fter this weekend’s mass shootings in Texas and Ohio, pressure to reform gun laws has focused on Congress—and, as usual, Congress seems stymied about what to do. But with far less attention, an important strand of the debate has now landed in the Supreme Court. Last week, the gun-maker Remington, which had annual sales of approximately $600 million in 2017, asked the Supreme Court to overturn a Connecticut decision that gave Sandy Hook families the ability to sue the company over the way it marketed the weapon used in the 2014 school massacre. (Mariotti, 8/5)

The New York Times: Politicians Again Blame Video Games For Shootings, Despite Evidence

Armed with little and often unconvincing evidence, politicians have blamed violence on video games for decades. Their rhetoric quickly ramped up in the 1990s, after games like Wolfenstein 3D and Doom popularized the genre of violent first-person shooting games. Since then, video games have been blamed for shootings at Columbine High School in 1999 and at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in 2018, and many others in between. Researchers have extensively studied whether there is a causal link between video games and violent behavior, and while there isn’t quite a consensus, there is broad agreement that no such link exists. According to a policy statement from the media psychology division of the American Psychological Association, “Scant evidence has emerged that makes any causal or correlational connection between playing violent video games and actually committing violent activities.” (Draper, 8/5)

The Associated Press: Experts: Mental Illness Not Main Driver Of Mass Shootings

Mental health experts repeated what they have said after previous mass shootings: Most people with mental illness are not violent, they are far more likely to be victims of violent crime than perpetrators, and access to firearms is a big part of the problem. "Until we begin to have our political leaders speaking more accurately to these issues, it's up to us to put the facts out there," said Arthur Evans, chief executive officer of the American Psychological Association. (8/5)

The Hill: Psychological Association Warns Against 'Blaming Mass Shootings On Mental Illness'

In a statement, the American Psychiatric Association (APA) said gun violence is a public health crisis, and noted that “the overwhelming majority of people with mental illness are not violent and far more likely to be victims of violent crime than perpetrators of violence.” The APA said that people with mental illness are being stigmatized. "Rhetoric that argues otherwise will further stigmatize and interfere with people accessing needed treatment. Individuals can also be emboldened to act violently by the public discourse and divisive rhetoric,” the organization said. (Weixel, 8/5)

The Washington Post: Are Video Games Or Mental Illness Causing America’s Mass Shootings? No, Research Shows.

Some mass shooters have a history of schizophrenia or psychosis, but many do not. Most studies of mass shooters have found that only a small fraction have mental health issues. And researchers have noted a host of other factors that are stronger predictors of someone becoming a mass shooter: a strong sense of resentment, desire for infamy, copycat study of other shooters, past domestic violence, narcissism and access to firearms. “It’s tempting to try to find one simple solution and point the finger at that,” said Jeffrey Swanson, a professor in psychiatry and behavioral sciences at Duke University School of Medicine. “The fact that somebody would go out and massacre a bunch of strangers, that’s not the act of a healthy mind, but that doesn’t mean they have a mental illness.” (Wan and Bever, 8/5)

The Wall Street Journal: Isolation And Social Media Combine To Radicalize Violent Offenders

Recent mass-violence incidents in America share common threads: disaffected individuals who feel powerless, radical ideas that blame particular groups and the use of social-media platforms that bring these factors together and amplify them. Radicalization, researchers have found, is driven by a need to matter and be respected. Violence is often a means to that end, especially when it is in the name of a cause, like fighting against immigrants who are viewed as invaders upsetting white people’s dominance in the U.S. Social media is increasingly playing a role in that process, especially among lone actors like the ones responsible for the recent mass shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio. (Hernandez and Olson, 8/5)

The New York Times: What Drives People To Mass Shootings?

On Monday morning, President Trump made his first televised statement about the mass murders committed over the weekend in El Paso, Tex., and Dayton, Ohio. He called for action to “stop mass killings before they start,” citing what he said were a number contributing factors: the contagious nature of mass murder; the glorification of violence in video games; and the need to act on “red flags” to identify and potentially confine the “mentally ill monsters” that he said commit the crimes. Many of these factors have been studied by scientists for decades. Here are answers to some of the most common questions about the causes of mass murder. (Carey, 8/5)

Politico: How Do You Solve A Problem Like 8chan?

President Donald Trump’s vow Monday to scour “the dark recesses of the internet” came as this weekend’s deadly gun violence provoked ire over fringe online platforms like 8chan, an anonymous message board that has hosted a racist manifesto linked to Saturday’s deadly shooting in El Paso, Texas. But any effort to curb dangerous extremism online will run into a host of obstacles: The Constitution and U.S. laws protect hateful speech, and obscure sites like 8chan are relatively immune to the kinds of political pressure that Washington is increasingly bringing to bear against mainstream platforms like Facebook, Twitter and Google. (Scola, Lima and Levine, 8/5)

NPR: Gun Violence Causes More Deaths In U.S. Than In Many Other Countries

The United States has the 28th-highest rate of deaths from gun violence in the world: 4.43 deaths per 100,000 people in 2017 — far greater than what is seen in other wealthy countries. On a state-by-state calculation, the rates can be even higher. In the District of Columbia, the rate is 16.34 per 100,000 — the highest in the United States. In Louisiana, the rate is 10.68 per 100,000. In Texas and Ohio — the scene of two mass shootings at the beginning of August — the rates are close to the national average: 4.74 per 100,000 in Texas and 4.60 in Ohio. (Aizenman and Silver, 8/5)

The Associated Press: Authorities Scour Leads In Mass Shootings That Left 31 Dead

Authorities in two U.S. cities scoured leads in a pair of weekend mass shootings that killed 31, trying to piece together the motives that led two young men to unleash violence on innocent people in crowded public places. In El Paso, Texas, the death toll creeped upward Monday from the shooting two days earlier at a Walmart store, with two additional victims succumbing to injuries. (8/6)

The Wall Street Journal: Death Toll From Mass Shootings Rises As Trump Speaks Out On Violence

In Dayton, the police chief called it problematic that the shooter could legally have so many rounds of military-grade ammunition that he was able to kill nine and injure at least 27 in 30 seconds early Sunday morning before being killed by police using special rifles that penetrate body armor. In El Paso, officials said so-called soft targets like a crowded Walmart allowed for more-serious injuries in Saturday’s attack that led to two more people dying in a local hospital Monday, bringing the death toll there to 22. And federal officials cited the difficulty of spotting red flags on social media such as the anti-immigrant manifesto purportedly posted by the suspect in El Paso. (Lucey, Elinson and West, 8/5)

The Wall Street Journal: Dayton Shooter Used AR-15 Pistol, Smaller Version Of Popular Rifle

The gunman who killed nine and wounded at least 27 in Dayton, Ohio, used an AR-15 style pistol in his attack, according to police, a smaller variation on the popular gun that has been used in many of the deadliest mass shootings. The pistol, which has grown in popularity as major gun manufacturers started promoting it in the past few years, has a shorter barrel than an AR-style rifle, but it fires the same types of bullets and uses the same magazines. (Kesling and Elinson, 8/5)

The Washington Post: Rise Of Far-Right Violence Leads Some To Call For Realignment Of Post-9/11 National Security Priorities

The United States continues to employ a staggering arsenal of armed forces, unmanned drones, intelligence agencies and sweeping domestic authorities to contain a threat — Islamist terrorism — that has claimed about 100 lives on American soil since the nation mobilized after the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks. No remotely comparable array of national power has been directed against the threat now emerging from the far right, a loose but lethal collection of ideologies whose adherents have killed roughly the same number of people in the United States, post-9/11, as al-Qaeda and the Islamic State combined. (Miller, 8/5)

The Associated Press: California Ammo Check Law Blocked 100 Sales In First Month

California's new ammunition background check law in its first month stopped more than 100 people from buying bullets illegally, officials said late Monday as they struggled to deter more of the mass shootings that have roiled California and other states over the last week. "Countless other prohibited persons were likely deterred from even trying to purchase ammunition that they cannot lawfully possess," Attorney General Xavier Becerra said in a court filing. He disclosed the early results in response to a gun owners' rights group attempt to block the law that took effect July 1. (8/5)

Los Angeles Times: California Ammo Check Law Blocked 100-Plus Sales In First Month

Atty. Gen. Xavier Becerra reported the numbers to a federal judge in arguing against an injunction sought by gun owner rights groups to block the law requiring background checks, which was approved by voters in Proposition 63 and through legislation. “The evidence shows that, in the absence of eligibility checks like the ones challenged here, prohibited persons regularly purchase ammunition from unwitting vendors,” said the written brief filed late Monday in federal court in San Diego. (McGreevy, 8/5)

Politico: Why Are Most Shooters Male? Newsom Says Gender Must Be Part Of National Gun Control Discussion

California Gov. Gavin Newsom said Monday that gender must be part of the debate over how to address gun violence in America."These shootings overwhelmingly — almost exclusively — are males, boys, men. I do think that is missing in the national conversation," Newsom said in an emergency meeting with top school, health and public safety officials in Sacramento to discuss California's response following a spate of deadly mass shootings. "If there was anything more obvious, I don't know what is," Newsom said. "I think that goes deep to the issue of how we raise our boys to be men, goes deeply to values that we tend to hold dear — power, dominance, aggression, over empathy, care and collaboration." (Hart, 8/5)

Los Angeles Times: In Wake Of Mass Shootings, California Considers New Ways To Fight Violent Extremism

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday proposed expanding a state task force to combat violent extremism following the three mass shootings that left at least 34 people dead in Texas, Ohio and California over the past week. The commission, created after the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks in 2001, would seek ways to reduce the threat of similar violent attacks and increase safety at schools and major public events. (Willon, 8/5)

The Associated Press: Ohio Governor Set To Talk Policy In Wake Of Mass Shootings

Facing pressure to take action after the latest mass shooting in the U.S., Ohio's Republican governor plans to outline his proposals designed to deal with gun violence and mental health. Gov. Mike DeWine said he'll discuss those ideas in detail on Tuesday, a little more than a day after hundreds of people chanted "Do something!" while he spoke at a vigil for nine people killed in Dayton over the weekend by a gunman with an AR-15 style gun. (8/6)

NPR: 'Do Something!': Calls For Action After Mass Shootings In El Paso And Dayton

DeWine was also sharply criticized on Twitter, where he said that he and his wife, Fran, were "absolutely heartbroken over the horrible attack" and offered prayers to victims and their families of the Dayton attack, which happened less than 24 hours after a mass shooting in El Paso, Texas. That sentiment was met with a sharp retort. (Chappell and Gonzales, 8/5)

The Associated Press: New Jersey Enacts 3 Gun Violence Intervention Laws

New Jersey on Monday enacted three laws designed to help victims of gun violence avoid becoming hurt again by firearms or seeking out retaliation. The new laws add to New Jersey's growing list of at least 10 gun-related laws enacted in the last year and come after weekend firearm attacks in Texas and Ohio left 31 dead. But the new legislation's co-author, Democratic Assembly Majority Leader Louis Greenwald, said the timing of the enactments is purely a "tragic" coincidence. (8/5)

The Associated Press: Schools Increasingly Aim To Assess, Manage Student Threats

Schools around the country have been setting up teams to assess threats posed by students who display signs of violence like the former student who compiled a “hit list” years ago in high school and went on to kill nine people in a weekend shooting in Dayton, Ohio. Despite consensus on the approach’s benefits, school officials say they are limited in what they can do by privacy concerns, a lack of resources and limits on what they can communicate once a student leaves school. (Thompson and Waggoner, 8/6)

The Associated Press: New Massacres A Jolt For Clergy Who Coped With Past Attacks

As Americans reel from back-to-back massacres in Texas and Ohio, religious leaders who have experienced violence in their houses of worship are venting their anger at the persisting violence and trying to help their congregants persevere. At the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh, where a gunman killed 11 worshippers during services last October, emotions ran high Sunday as trustees of one of the synagogue's three congregations held their monthly meeting just hours after the shootings in El Paso and Dayton that claimed more than 30 lives. (8/5)

NPR: Texas Grandma Praised For Stopping Alleged Planned Mass Shooting

As the U.S. reels from a weekend of two mass shootings, federal authorities have released details of what they say could have been another tragedy — which didn't happen because the suspect's grandmother managed to stop it. On Friday, federal prosecutors in Lubbock, Texas, said that they have charged a 19-year-old man with making false statements to a federally licensed firearms dealer and that William Patrick Williams was allegedly plotting a mass shooting. (Kennedy, 8/5)

Reuters: Drug Industry Urges Canada To Act Early On U.S. Import Plan

Canada's main pharmaceutical lobby group has urged the government not to wait for drug shortages before responding to U.S. plans to import Canadian drugs, according to documents seen by Reuters. The talking points were prepared last month by Innovative Medicines Canada (IMC) for its staff and member companies, before the Trump administration announced on Wednesday that it would allow U.S. states and other groups to start pilot programs importing cheap drugs from Canada in an effort to lower drug costs. (8/5)

Stat: Amid Rising Concern, Pay-To-Play Clinical Trials Are Drawing Federal Scrutiny

These studies have caught the attention of federal regulators. The Food and Drug Administration recently asked a federal advisory committee to consider how the research community should think about such trials, an agency spokesperson confirmed. Members of that panel are now drafting recommendations on the issue. And the National Institutes of Health asked the committee to consider whether its existing resources to guide patients considering a clinical trial are adequate for scenarios in which they are being asked to pay, a spokesperson for that agency confirmed. (Robbins, 8/6)

The New York Times: States Clash With Cities Over Potential Opioids Settlement Payouts

Over the last 18 months, progress toward a settlement in the massive federal opioid litigation has stalled, even as the costs of the crisis continue to mount. Now, an inventive plan to jump-start negotiations, recently put forth by lawyers for the nearly 2,000 cities and counties that have brought cases, is facing attacks from an unlikely source. Pushback that could torpedo it is coming less from the corporate defendants than from the localities’ uneasy allies: the states. (Hoffman, 8/5)

Reuters: U.S. Recorded Eight New Cases Of Measles Last Week

The United States recorded eight new measles cases last week, taking the total for the year to 1,172 in the worst outbreak since 1992, federal health officials said on Monday. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it had recorded cases of the highly contagious and sometimes deadly disease in 30 states as of Aug. 1. (8/5)

The New York Times: These Medical Devices Are Inserted Into 500,000 Patients Each Year — But Are Tough To Sterilize

In hospitals around the world, the snakelike duodenoscope is regarded as an indispensable tool for diagnosing and treating diseases of the pancreas and bile ducts. But these fiber-optic devices have a remarkable drawback: Although they are inserted into the upper part of the small intestine through the mouth and constantly reused, they cannot be sterilized by the usual methods. Instead, they are hand-scrubbed and then put through dishwasher-like machines that use chemicals to kill microorganisms. (Rabin, 8/6)

Stat: Alzheimer’s Patients Didn’t Decline After Getting Young Blood Cocktail

Alzheimer’s patients who received an experimental protein cocktail derived from young blood plasma maintained their performance on measures of cognition and function after six months, the biotech company behind the therapy, Alkahest, said on Monday. Alkahest’s announcement crucially did not include the release of any data — that’s planned for an Alzheimer’s research conference in December — but if the full results hold muster they could provide a boost for a controversial field of science that has captured the popular imagination. (Robbins, 8/5)

The New York Times: A Quarter Of Humanity Faces Looming Water Crises, Study Says

Countries that are home to one-fourth of Earth’s population face an increasingly urgent risk: The prospect of running out of water. From India to Iran to Botswana, 17 countries around the world are currently under extremely high water stress, meaning they are using almost all the water they have, the World Resources Institute said in a report published Tuesday. (Sengupta and Cai, 8/6)

Stat: Fans May Be Safe To Use During Heat Waves, Study Suggests

As heat waves occur more frequently around the world, many cities are coping with the heat by establishing cooling centers, urging residents to find air-conditioned public buildings, and handing out free bottles of water — but they caution people to avoid using fans when temperatures exceed the high 90s. However, a preliminary study published Monday in the Annals of Internal Medicine suggests that using fans to cool off may be safer than previously thought — even when temperatures exceed 100 degrees. (Joseph and Hailu, 8/5)

The Wall Street Journal: The Search For An Easier Way To Stop Taking Sleeping Pills

Debra Davis has had trouble sleeping for more than five years. Once she started taking a prescription sleep medication to help with her insomnia, it was hard to stop. “I was taking it daily for about a year,” says Ms. Davis, a 58-year-old nurse practitioner in Denver. Sleep doctors say this is a common problem: Medications intended as short-term fixes become a regular habit. And when patients stop taking the medications, anxiety takes over. (Reddy, 8/5)

Stat: Ann Curry Is Going To Air Patients’ Medical Mysteries On Live TV

A medical student with mysterious symptoms that mimic the signs of kidney failure. A man with debilitating pain that has lasted for over a decade and causes temporary paralysis. A young woman who gained 90 pounds in a year and started experiencing severe pain and gastrointestinal problems. All of the patients say their doctors haven’t been able to figure out what, exactly, is wrong. And they’re all hoping that a hive mind of television viewers might be able to help. The patients will be featured on “Chasing the Cure,” a new weekly show debuting this week on TNT and TBS that digs into undiagnosed or uncured medical conditions. (Thielking, 8/6)

The Wall Street Journal: In-Surgery Social Networks Aim To Curb Waiting-Room Anxiety

It’s a situation many parents know all too well: Whether they have an infant in the NICU or a child in surgery, the hours spent in that waiting room are completely nerve-racking. There are only so many crumpled magazines you can peruse and so many Instagram posts you can scroll through before you just want to yell, “What’s going on in there?” Startups and large health-care companies alike are developing tools aimed to give worried parents frequent updates on what’s happening to their children during surgeries or hospital stays. (Jargon, 8/6)

The Washington Post: Think You Have Athlete’s Foot? Here’s How To Treat It And Avoid More Serious Problems.

Perhaps the skin in between your toes is itchy. Or the skin on the sides of your feet is flaking and irritated. These are classic signs of athlete’s foot. Doctors call it tinea pedis and it’s a common fungal infection, affecting 15 to 25 percent of people at any one time. “It’s flaky dead skin overlying redness,” says Adam Friedman, a dermatologist at George Washington University School of Medicine and Health Sciences. Skin between the toes may look white and soggy, the soles of the foot are more likely to be dry and flaky, and reddening and blistering can appear anywhere. (Adams, 8/5)

The New York Times: Deadly Germ Research Is Shut Down At Army Lab Over Safety Concerns

Safety concerns at a prominent military germ lab have led the government to shut down research involving dangerous microbes like the Ebola virus. “Research is currently on hold,” the United States Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases, in Fort Detrick, Md., said in a statement on Friday. The shutdown is likely to last months, Caree Vander Linden, a spokeswoman, said in an interview. (Grady, 8/5)

The Washington Post: Vision To Learn: Kids Get Free Eye Exams, Glasses From Nonprofit

Ja’karri was among two dozen children at the camp in Severn, Md., to get free vision screenings and exams from a mobile clinic operated by the national nonprofit Vision to Learn. With 25 mobile clinics in 13 states, the organization tries to help children learn by making sure they can see — one pair of glasses at a time. Vision to Learn was born in 2012 when philanthropist Austin Beutner, then the deputy mayor of Los Angeles, had lunch with state education leaders. When one of them mentioned some students struggled to see the boards in their classrooms because they didn’t have glasses, Beutner was surprised that the problem hadn’t already met a policy fix. He told The Washington Post that he and his wife, Virginia Beutner, bought an out-of-use mobile clinic from a hospital and staffed it with optometrists. Vision to Learn was born. (Iati, 8/5)

The Wall Street Journal: Medicaid Funding For New York Caregivers Faces Uncertain Future

Yeccenia Nuez worried that her granddaughter was still suffering from a nasty stomach bug picked up during a visit to the Dominican Republic, and that the 13-month-old baby needed another trip to the emergency room. Ms. Nuez called pediatrician Vanessa Baracaldo, who assured her on the phone that such a trip wasn’t needed and instead encouraged her to come to her Harlem office the next day for an early-morning appointment. By the time Dr. Baracaldo examined the baby, the worst symptoms had largely subsided. (West, 8/5)

The Hill: New York Health Department Says Exposure To Criminal Justice System 'Associated With Lasting Harm'

A report from the New York City Department of Health found contact with the criminal justice system, however brief, is associated with major health risks, according to BuzzFeed News. “The data show that involvement with the criminal justice system – even brief contact with the police or indirect exposure – is associated with lasting harm to people’s physical and mental health,” City Health Commissioner Oxiris Barbot told the news outlet in a statement. (Budryk, 8/5)

The Associated Press: 32 Years After Poisoning, Cleanup Launched At Arsenic Site

The Environmental Protection Agency is proposing a Superfund cleanup of a neighborhood in New York contaminated with arsenic from a 19th-century mine. The contamination first came to the agency's attention in 1987 when two residents were hospitalized with arsenic poisoning from their well water in Kent, 50 miles north of New York City. (8/6)

The Washington Post: Victims Of Violence, Abuse Will Soon Have Help Keeping Their Addresses Private In D.C.

For nearly a decade after Jessica Tunon broke up with her boyfriend, the messages kept arriving. She moved across the country and asked him to stop contacting her. She changed her email address and phone number. She temporarily deleted her LinkedIn account. She filed a civil protection order against him, hoping it would finally bring an end to the stalking. (Schmidt, 8/5)

The Associated Press: Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against UCLA Gynecologist

Two women say in a federal class action lawsuit they were sexually assaulted by a former gynecologist who worked for the University of California, Los Angeles. The lawsuit says that Dr. James Heaps sexually assaulted the women and made sexually inappropriate comments during their appointments. The class action lawsuit is the latest lawsuit to be filed against Heaps and UCLA, though others have been pursued through state court. (8/5)

The Associated Press: Louisiana Launching Medical Marijuana After Years Of Waiting

Louisiana is becoming the first Deep South state to dispense medical marijuana on Tuesday, four years after state lawmakers agreed to give patients access to therapeutic cannabis. Nine pharmacies are licensed to dispense medical marijuana across Louisiana and most are expected to open this week. Louisiana joins more than 30 other states that allow medical marijuana in some form. And though marijuana is banned at the federal level, a congressional amendment blocks the Justice Department from interfering with states’ medical marijuana programs. (Deslatte, 8/6)

Los Angeles Times: Two L.A. County Residents Are Sick With West Nile — The County's First Cases Of 2019

Two people in Los Angeles County have been diagnosed with West Nile virus, in what officials say are the first two cases in the county this year. Both people became ill with West Nile, which is transmitted to humans through a mosquito bite, late last month and are recovering, officials said Monday. One lives in the San Fernando Valley and the other in the southeastern region of L.A. County, they said. (Karlamangla, 8/5)

