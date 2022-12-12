First Edition: Dec. 12, 2022

Today's early morning highlights from the major news organizations.

KHN: KHN Investigation: The System Feds Rely On To Stop Repeat Health Fraud Is Broken

The federal system meant to stop health care business owners and executives from repeatedly bilking government health programs fails to do so, a KHN investigation has found. That means people are once again tapping into Medicaid, Medicare, and other taxpayer-funded federal health programs after being legally banned because of fraudulent or illegal behavior. In large part that’s because the government relies on those who are banned to self-report their infractions or criminal histories on federal and state applications when they move into new jobs or launch companies that access federal health care dollars. (Tribble and Weber, 12/12)

KHN: In Rural America, Deadly Costs Of Opioids Outweigh The Dollars Tagged To Address Them

Tim Buck knows by heart how many people died from drug overdoses in his North Carolina county last year: 10. The year before it was 12 — an all-time high. Those losses reverberate deeply in rural Pamlico County, a tightknit community of 12,000 on the state’s eastern shore. Over the past decade, it’s had the highest rate of opioid overdose deaths in North Carolina. (Pattani and Bichell, 12/12)

KHN: Journalists Explain Medicaid Work Requirements And Hospital Price Transparency

KHN senior editor Andy Miller discussed Georgia’s Medicaid work requirements on WUGA’s “The Georgia Health Report” on Dec. 5. ... KHN senior correspondent Julie Appleby discussed hospital price transparency on Newsy on Dec. 1. (12/10)

Bloomberg: New York City Recommends Masks As Covid-19, Flu, RSV Rise

The New York City Health Commissioner on Friday issued a health advisory urging residents to mask up in public indoor and crowded outdoor settings. (Barton, 12/9)

NPR: Authorities Are Urging Indoor Masking In Major Cities As The 'Tripledemic' Rages

Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, noted this past week that the simultaneous combination of viruses has been straining healthcare systems across the country. The center's map that tracks COVID-19 community levels has been showing more orange recently, a color indicating an area of "high" infection, Walensky told NPR's Alisa Chang on All Things Considered. (Kim, 12/11)

Politico: ‘The Situation In The Hospitals Is Grim’: States Face Brutal Virus Fallout

State health officials are warning people that time is running out to get vaccinated before gathering with family over the holidays as Covid-19 cases surge nationwide alongside unseasonably severe waves of flu and respiratory syncytial virus. The guidance comes after two excruciating holiday seasons that sent Covid-19 cases and deaths skyrocketing. And it underscores the ongoing struggle of public health officials at the state and federal level to get Americans vaccinated against the flu and Covid. (Messerly, 12/11)

AP: Hospitalizations Signal Rising COVID-19 Risk For US Seniors

Coronavirus-related hospital admissions are climbing again in the United States, with older adults a growing share of U.S. deaths and less than half of nursing home residents up to date on COVID-19 vaccinations. These alarming signs portend a difficult winter for seniors, which worries 81-year-old nursing home resident Bartley O’Hara, who said he is “vaccinated up to the eyeballs” and tracks coronavirus hospital trends as they “zoom up” for older adults, but remain flat for younger folks. (Johnson and Ungar, 12/11)

The Atlantic: It's Beginning To Look A Lot Like Another COVID Surge

Here we go again: For the first time in several months, another wave seems to be on the horizon in the United States. In the past two weeks, reported cases have increased by 53 percent, and hospitalizations have risen by 31 percent. Virus levels in wastewater, which can provide an advance warning of spread, are following a similar trajectory. (Tayag, 12/11)

CIDRAP: US Flu Surge Continues Amid Jump In COVID Activity

The nation's flu activity remained at very high levels last week, as hospitalizations soared and states reporting seven more pediatric deaths, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said today in its latest update. (Schnirring, 12/9)

Fox News: Fauci Acknowledges Americans Have Mandate 'Fatigue': 'People Don't Like To Be Told What To Do'

In an interview with Fox 5 New York, the nation’s top infectious-disease expert said that while he believes future decisions about implementing restrictions should be left up to the discretion of local health authorities, he knows that people "don't like being told what to do." (Musto, 12/10)

CIDRAP: Early-Pandemic COVID-19 Infections Linked To Depression

Patients who contracted COVID-19 during the first wave of the pandemic were 1.67 times more likely to show clinically significant levels of anxiety after 13 months, according to a British study published in Scientific Reports. (Soucheray, 12/9)

CNBC: Children As Young As 6 Months Old Are Now Eligible For Omicron Covid Vaccines

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday signed off on omicron vaccines for children as young as 6 months old, giving pharmacies and physicians the green light to start administering the shots. Children ages 6 months through 5 years old who received the two-dose Moderna primary series can now get an omicron booster two months after their second dose. Meanwhile, kids ages 6 months through 4 years old who are completing their Pfizer primary series will received the omicron shot as their third dose. (Kimball, 12/9)

CIDRAP: COVID-Vaccinated Disdain Unvaccinated, Multi-Country Surveys Find

People around the world who are vaccinated against COVID-19 look down on the unvaccinated as much or more than they do often-marginalized groups such as immigrants, drug addicts, and ex-convicts, while the unvaccinated display little rancor toward the vaccinated, suggests a study of more than 15,000 people from 21 countries with broad vaccine access. (Van Beusekom, 12/9)

Stat: Coming Soon: Permanent Covid Safety Rules For Health Care Workers

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration has been working since last year on rules governing masks and vaccination requirements in hospitals. After putting out proposed standards and then gathering hundreds of comments from hospitals, clinicians, unions, and others, it sent a final version of the regulation to the White House budget office for review last week. (Bannow, 12/12)

Stat: The Covid-19 Test Maker That Pivoted To Health Insurance

Curative rose to prominence during the throes of the pandemic, as people and governments across the country used its Covid-19 tests. But that business is now firmly in the past, and the company has switched to an even more regulated industry: health insurance. (Herman, 12/12)

CIDRAP: Half Of COVID Preprint Studies Later Published In Journals

Slightly more than half of COVID-19–related scientific studies posted on the preprint server medRxiv were published in peer-reviewed journals within the next 2 years, according to a research letter published yesterday in JAMA Network Open. ... "This unprecedented increase in preprints has been subject to criticism, mainly because of reliability concerns owing to their lack of peer review," the researchers wrote. (Van Beusekom, 12/9)

CIDRAP: Report Describes 3 Cases Of Myocarditis Following Mpox Infections

A new case study from France described three men who contracted mpox and then developed myocarditis a few days after initial symptom development. The study is published in Clinical Microbiology and Infection. ... The men had no history of heart problems, and all were hospitalized and subsequently recovered. Only one patient was treated with the antiviral tecovirimat (Tpoxx). (Soucheray, 12/9)

Modern Healthcare: Catholic Providers Can Deny Trans Care Over Religious Objections: Court

The case is the latest in a series of legal battles determining whether gender-affirming care is protected under the Affordable Care Act's nondiscrimination regulations. Protections based on gender identity and sexual orientation were initially enshrined into law during President Barack Obama's administration but were scrapped during Donald Trump's presidency. (Hartnett, 12/9)

Reuters: Catholic Healthcare Providers Can't Be Forced To Do Gender Surgeries: U.S. Court

The Biden administration cannot force a group of Catholic healthcare providers and professionals to perform gender transition surgeries under an Obama-era regulation barring sex discrimination in healthcare, a U.S. appeals court ruled on Friday. (Wiessner, 12/9)

The Washington Post: Emory Hospital Has Disciplined Nurses Who Posted TikTok ‘Icks’ Video

In a TikTok video last week, four employees wearing nurse scrubs at an Atlanta hospital revealed their “icks” regarding labor and delivery patients. “My ick is when you come in for your induction,” a nurse began the video, “talking about, ‘Can I take a shower and eat?’” “My ick is when you ask me how much the baby weighs,” another nurse followed, “and it’s still … in your hands.” ... In a statement posted online Thursday, after the video received much online backlash, Emory Healthcare wrote that it had “taken appropriate action with the former employees responsible for the video.” (Melnick, 12/12)

The Wall Street Journal: GE Healthcare Plans To Reduce Debt And Costs, Pursue Tuck-In Acquisitions

General Electric Co.’s healthcare division plans to cut debt, bring down costs and pursue tuck-in acquisitions after its spinoff in early January, finance chief Helmut Zodl said Thursday at an investor event in New York. (Trentmann, 12/8)

Modern Healthcare: Bright Health, Clover Health CEOs Led Insurance Compensation In 2021

CEOs at some of the nation’s largest insurance companies raked in tens of millions of dollars apiece last year, with insurtech leaders easily topping the list in terms of total compensation, according to data AIS Health published this month. (Hudson, 12/9)

The Baltimore Sun: University Of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center Opens New Intensive Care Unit Wing

University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center opened a new wing of its critical care unit Tuesday. The renovation, which will include 22 new intensive care beds, will allow the Glen Burnie hospital to potentially more than double its capacity if it can hire additional workers to staff the unit, hospital officials said. (Munro, 12/12)

The Wall Street Journal: Amgen In Advanced Talks To Buy Horizon Therapeutics

Amgen Inc. is in advanced talks to buy drug company Horizon Therapeutics PLC, according to people familiar with the matter, in a takeover likely to be valued at well over $20 billion and mark the largest healthcare merger of the year. (Dummett, Cimilluca and Cooper, 12/11)

Crain's Chicago Business: Walgreens Sells Off AmerisourceBergen Stock To Pay For Summit Health

For the second time in as many months, Walgreens Boots Alliance has sold off shares in Pennsylvania-based AmerisourceBergen, this time getting $1 billion that it says it will use, in part, to fund the VillageMD purchase of Summit Health-CityMD. (Asplund, 12/9)

Stat: Novartis Develops A Rapidly Manufactured CAR-T Therapy

For some patients suffering with certain blood cancers, CAR-T therapy can offer the tantalizing chance to end their disease with a single treatment. But the immunotherapy takes time to manufacture, and patients often have to wait weeks to actually receive an infusion once they’re eligible. (Chen, 12/11)

Stat: Genetically Targeted Drugs Induce Remissions In Leukemia Patients

An emerging class of genetically targeted drugs is inducing remissions in about one-third of patients with advanced leukemia, according to updates Saturday from separate clinical trials. (Feuerstein, 12/10)

AP: More Breast Cancer Patients Can Choose Smaller Surgery

Many women with two or three breast tumors can get by with lumpectomy surgery instead of having their whole breast removed, a new study suggests. In recent years, more patients with multiple tumors have been identified, a result of more sensitive imaging techniques that can reveal tiny, once-hidden cancers. That means more patients are being diagnosed with multiple cancer sites in the same breast. In the past, doctors would say these women needed mastectomies. Researchers wanted to know: Was this dogma still true? (Johnson, 12/9)

Stat: Bone Marrow Transplant Patients Could Be Spared From ‘Bland’ Diet

Whenever a hematopoietic cell transplant patient tries to get a family member to sneak food in past the nurses, Federico Stella, a resident hematologist at the University of Milan, remembers. One was a girl who tried to get her sister to bring her a panettone, a Milanese sweet bread usually eaten around the holidays. (Chen, 12/10)

The Boston Globe: ‘Deplorable Condition’ In Unit At R.I. State-Run Hospital, Advocacy Group Finds

A patient advocacy organization in late November found part of an Eleanor Slater Hospital building in “deplorable condition,” according to a report the organization sent to the state-run hospital’s leadership Tuesday. (Amaral, 12/9)

The Boston Globe: Lawmakers, Citing New Momentum, Plan To Reintroduce Right-To-Die Bill In January

Will Massachusetts become a right-to-die state in 2023?Though polls show a growing majority of residents favor it, legislation that would give the terminally ill the option to obtain lethal drugs has never been brought to a vote in the full state House or Senate. (Weisman, 12/11)

San Francisco Chronicle: S.F.’s 911 Dispatch Struggling Amid Staff Shortage: ‘We Are Bleeding’

The 911 call came in the day before Thanksgiving. A person had been found in a bathroom, unconscious — maybe dead. It looked like a drug overdose, and 911 dispatcher Valerie Tucker was trying to figure out how to save the person’s life, if it wasn’t too late. (Moench, 12/9)

The Texas Tribune: Texas Abortion Law Likely Won’t End Up At The Ballot Box

Despite the state’s near-total ban on abortion, just 12% of Texans think abortion should be illegal in all cases, according to an August poll from The Texas Politics Project. One Texas Democrat hopes to give voters more of a say in abortion policy. (Williams, 12/12)

CNN: Survivors Of Mass Shootings Are Left With Lifelong Wounds -- And Mounting Bills

There were a million things running through James Slaugh’s mind as an ambulance rushed him to a nearby hospital after the deadly rampage in Club Q, in Colorado Springs, last month. Among them: what kind of bills he would be facing. (Maxouris, 12/11)

Stateline: As Overdose Deaths Rise, Few Emergency Rooms Offer Addiction Help

Even in this easygoing, subtropical city, the onset of winter and the stress of the holidays can test the mettle of anyone trying to quit opioids. “As soon as temperatures start to drop and it gets chilly in the mornings, we see more people coming into the emergency department looking for help,” said Dinah Collins, a peer support specialist at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston. (Vestal, 12/9)

The Colorado Sun: Why Colorado Is A National Hot Spot For West Nile Virus

The Mosquito Man enters his lab with the energy of a kid bounding into a Chuck E. Cheese. All his friends are inside. There in one small screen-and-plexiglass enclosure is Sabethes cyaneus, a mosquito with an iridescent blue body and feathery paddles — what one researcher has called the “Hollywood showgirls of the mosquito world.” They float inside the box like dandelion seeds in the breeze. (Ingold, 12/11)

San Francisco Chronicle: One Bay Area City Tried To Figure Out The True Cost Of Homelessness. Here’s What It Found

What are the costs of homelessness for Bay Area cities? In addition to the tragic human toll of the crisis, large cities in the region are pouring millions of dollars into housing, shelter, food security, mental health and addiction services. But there are costs to cities that go beyond direct services to the thousands of unhoused people in the region. (Ravani, 12/10)

The Wall Street Journal: Homelessness Worsens In Older Populations As Housing Costs Take Toll

Debbie Sholley always imagined she would be living comfortably by the time she reached her golden years. Instead, the 62-year-old former social worker worries she will soon be living on the streets of this growing city, after her landlord raised the rent more than she can afford. (Frosch, 12/11)

Stat: Revenge Of The Gaslit Patients: Now They’re Ehlers-Danlos Scientists

Type “Ehlers-Danlos syndromes” into a search engine, and multiple suggestions pop up. Is Ehlers-Danlos an autoimmune disease? Is EDS hereditary? Rare? Then, the algorithm might suggest: Is Ehlers-Danlos syndrome a disease? “Is EDS real?” The latter is a question that really annoyed Cortney Gensemer, a postdoctoral researcher who studies and has EDS. (Cueto, 12/12)

The Washington Post: Menopause Can Mean Brain Fog, Memory Trouble

Several years ago at age 51, Jeanne Chung’s memory started to slip. “I noticed recall issues like forgetting certain words on the spot,” says Chung, CEO of a health company. So to give her brain a workout, she started playing word games. Her spotty memory wasn’t caused by a head injury or an illness; it was clearly triggered, said Chung, now 54, by the changes accompanying her transition to menopause, a common experience for many women, experts agree. (Fraga, 12/11)

The Washington Post: AI And Robots Could Help Detect Urinary Tract Infections Earlier

British researchers are working on a new way to recognize urinary tract infections (UTIs) using artificial intelligence and robots. Scientists at the University of Edinburgh and Heriot-Watt University have teamed up with Scotland’s National Robotarium and two Scottish nursing home providers for the collaborative project, known as FEATHER (Facilitating health and well-being by developing systems for early recognition of urinary tract infections). The collaborative project was recently awarded about $1.3 million in British government grants. (Blakemore, 12/11)

Stat: Ideas For Getting Ahead Of A ‘Tsunami’ Of Chronic Disease

Chronic disease is omnipresent in the United States. Trillions of dollars are devoted to and hundreds of thousands of lives are taken by chronic conditions each year. So why does it feel like we are going backward, with falling life expectancy, and higher prevalence of chronic diseases? (Cueto, 12/10)

USA Today: Pain In America: The Expensive, Complicated Problem Of Managing Pain

Every morning, even before opening her eyes, Pamela Bobb begins to scan her body. She pays attention to how each foot feels, then each leg, working her way up. By the time she gets to her neck and shoulders, where people hold most of their tension, she's breathing deeply and relaxing. (Weintraub, 12/11)

USA Today: Is There An End To Chronic Pain? Future Of Pain Relief Looks Different

Steven Pete knows what it feels like for a knife to slice through his skin. He can tell from the sensation how deep the cut is and how badly he has been hurt. He believes he can identify such things better than other people, because he's not distracted by pain. He doesn't feel any. (Weintraub, 12/11)

USA Today: Pain Relief Beyond Pills: Drug Alternatives Are Making A Difference

The Rev. James Mitchell was skeptical the first time he watched a yoga class. "Initially, I thought it was a joke. That's for women and old people."But then Mitchell saw a fellow veteran in his 80s making movements he wasn't sure he could do himself. (Weintraub, 12/11)

USA Today: Marijuana For Pain Relief? Experts' Take On Cannabis For Pain Control

Rob Sims grew up hearing stories about what opioid addiction could do. The former Detroit Lions guard, whose father, Mickey, also played in the NFL, watched a number of his dad's friends get hooked. Some died. He vowed his own story would be different. (Weintraub, 12/11)

USA Today: Kids Face Chronic Pain. What Treatments Work For Them?

Dr. Roger Saldana hates the term "no pain, no gain." Instead, the pediatric orthopedic surgeon teaches his young patients to pay attention to their bodies and rest when they hurt instead of trying to push through. (Weintraub, 12/11)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription