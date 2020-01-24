First Edition: January 24, 2020

Today's early morning highlights from the major news organizations.

Kaiser Health News: Bloomberg On Health Care: Translating His Mayoral Record To The National Stage

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg has spent more than $200 million arguing that he should be the Democratic nominee for president, blanketing the airwaves with advertisements. One of those ads emphasizes health care — leaning into the characterization of Bloomberg as a moderate Democrat with experience getting results. It offers an impressive list of statistics and accomplishments. (Luthra, 1/24)

Kaiser Health News: KHN’s ‘What The Health?’: SCOTUS Punts On ACA Case — For Now

The Supreme Court has declined to take up immediately a case out of Texas that could overturn the entire Affordable Care Act. But that is not likely to stop the case from becoming a major political issue in the 2020 presidential and congressional campaigns. Meanwhile, the American College of Physicians, which represents internists, became one of the first major doctor groups to endorse “Medicare for All” — although the group also endorsed a somewhat less sweeping public option. (1/23)

The New York Times: Trump Tries To Walk Back Entitlement Comments As Democrats Pounce

When President Trump suggested to an interviewer at the World Economic Forum in Switzerland that he would, “at some point,” look at cutting entitlement programs, his Democratic critics seized on the comments as evidence that Mr. Trump would gut Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid in a second term. “Even as the impeachment trial is underway, Trump is still talking about cutting your Social Security,” Senator Chuck Schumer of New York, the Democratic leader, said at the beginning of a news conference that was ostensibly about the Senate impeachment trial. (Haberman and Rappeport, 1/23)

The Hill: Trump Says He Will 'Save' Social Security After Signaling Openness To Entitlement Cuts

President Trump on Thursday sought to assure his followers on Twitter that he would protect Social Security benefits after Democrats seized on an interview in which he indicated he would be open to cutting entitlement programs down the road. Trump told CNBC in an interview on Wednesday at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, that he would "take a look at" rolling back entitlements "at the right time" before quickly pivoting to discuss the strength of the economy. (Samuels, 1/23)

The New York Times: Coronavirus Is Spreading, But W.H.O. Says It’s Not A Global Emergency

The World Health Organization on Thursday decided not to declare the Wuhan coronavirus outbreak a global emergency, despite the spread of the dangerous respiratory infection from China to at least five other countries. Although the disease has reached beyond China, the number of cases in other countries is still relatively small, and the disease does not seem to be spreading within those countries, agency officials said. Of more than 800 cases now reported, the wide majority — and all the 25 deaths — have been in China, according to Chinese officials. (Grady, 1/24)

Reuters: WHO Says Not Declaring Virus A Global Emergency But Taking It Seriously

WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus made the announcement after its Emergency Committee of 16 independent experts reviewed the latest evidence and made its recommendations, which he accepted. "Make no mistake, though, this is an emergency in China," Tedros told a news conference at WHO headquarters in Geneva. "But it has not yet become a global health emergency. It may yet become one." (1/23)

The New York Times: Many In China Wear Them, But Do Masks Block Coronavirus?

Chinese authorities have encouraged people in the city of Wuhan to wear surgical masks in public to help curb the spread of the new coronavirus. The question is: do they work? Many infectious disease specialists say the cheap disposable masks, which cover the nose and mouth, may help prevent the spread of infections if they are worn properly and used consistently. (Rabin, 1/23)

The New York Times: Texas Student May Have Wuhan Coronavirus, As Dozens In U.S. Are Monitored

A Texas A&M University student was being isolated at home on Thursday as health officials said they were examining whether he could be the second known case of Wuhan coronavirus in the United States. The man had traveled from Wuhan, China, where the outbreak of the respiratory illness began, and health care providers determined that he met the criteria for coronavirus testing, health officials in Brazos County, Texas, said. (Baker, 1/23)

The Washington Post: Healthy Young Man Dies Of Coronavirus In China; New Cases In Japan And South Korea

A young, healthy man from Wuhan and a person living 1,500 miles from the epicenter of the coronavirus are among the latest victims of the outbreak, which has incited fear and anger across China as the important Spring Festival gets underway. Reports of eight new deaths from the pneumonia-like virus, taking the total to 26, came as authorities enforced a lockdown across large parts of the province of Hubei, population 59 million. But they also came as the medical system clearly struggled to cope with the outbreak, with reports of crowded hospitals, stressed doctors and dwindling supplies. (Fifield, 1/24)

The New York Times: Panic And Criticism Spread On Chinese Social Media Over Coronavirus

While China’s state-run media has urged calm and praised the official response to the coronavirus outbreak, a different story is playing out across the country’s tightly controlled social media networks. In the digital world, China’s citizens are expressing panic and frustration. They are overcoming a lack of reporting in the official media by sharing their own videos and information — sometimes inaccurately. (Victor, 1/24)

The Washington Post: How Does Coronavirus Spread? What We Know So Far

Global health officials have almost as many questions as answers about the mysterious, pneumonia-like virus that originated in China last month and has spread to at least five other countries, including the United States. How exactly is it transmitted? How infectious is it and, most critically, how deadly? They do know that the new virus is believed to have come from animals sold in a Wuhan market and that it shares many similarities with SARS, the coronavirus that also originated in an animal-to-human transmission in China in 2002, though it does not appear to be as deadly. (Abutaleb, 1/23)

Los Angeles Times: Everything You Need To Know As The China Coronavirus Spreads

A traveler who arrived at Los Angeles International Airport on a flight from Mexico City was taken to a hospital early Thursday for an evaluation. The unidentified passenger arrived on American Airlines Flight 2546 shortly before 6:40 p.m. Wednesday and was screened by CDC officers at LAX. Based on their recommendation, an ambulance was called shortly after midnight to take the person to a hospital, said Heath Montgomery, an LAX spokesman. Health officials expect to find more patients with the virus. “We do expect additional cases in the U.S. and globally,” Messonnier said. (Baumgaertner, Karlamangla and Fry, 1/23)

The Associated Press: Social Controls, SARS Experience Help China Close Off Cities

Cutting off access to entire cities with millions of residents to stop a new virus outbreak is a step few countries other than China would consider, but it is made possible by the ruling Communist Party’s extensive social controls and experience fighting the 2002-03 outbreak of SARS. (1/24)

Reuters: Wuhan To Build Designated Hospital To Treat Coronavirus Patients: Beijing News

The Chinese city of Wuhan, epicenter of a new coronavirus outbreak, will build a dedicated hospital to treat patients, which it aims to complete in six days, state media outlet Beijing News reported on Thursday, citing an unnamed source at the construction company that will build it. (1/23)

The Washington Post: Travel Ban Halts Flights Between Wuhan And U.S., As Airports Prepare To Screen Passengers For Coronavirus

More than half of the 566 flights scheduled from China’s Wuhan international airport were canceled Thursday, giving U.S. health officials a brief respite as they focused on the logistics of rerouting U.S.-bound travelers from the region to one of five airports for special screening. The U.S. airports have been designated as enhanced screening points for travelers arriving from the region believed to be the epicenter of a new strain of coronavirus that has killed at least 25 people and sickened more than 800 in China. (Aratani and Sun, 1/23)

The Wall Street Journal: Drugmakers Rush To Develop Vaccines Against China Virus

Several drugmakers are racing to develop vaccines that could protect against the new respiratory virus originating in China, as fears mount it could spread more widely. Moderna Inc., Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Novavax Inc. said Thursday they plan to develop vaccines against the newly identified viral strain, which emerged in the Chinese city of Wuhan. Researchers at the University of Queensland in Australia are also trying to develop a vaccine against the strain. (Loftus and McKay, 1/23)

Reuters: Wuhan Virus Does Not Appear To Be As Deadly As SARS, Singapore PM Says

Singapore's prime minister said on Friday that the city-state was well prepared to tackle the Wuhan flu virus, adding that it did not appear to be as deadly as the 2003 Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) pandemic. The Southeast Asian city-state, a global travel hub, on Thursday confirmed its first case of the coronavirus strain, which originated in China, and said another case has preliminarily tested positive. (1/24)

The Wall Street Journal: China’s Coronavirus Response Is Questioned: ‘Everyone Was Blindly Optimistic’

On Sunday, more than 10,000 families gathered in Wuhan for a banquet, sharing dishes including spicy duck necks and braised prawns, in a tradition the government had held for years to mark the Lunar New Year. Days later, Beijing made the unprecedented decision to lock down the city of 11 million people, shutting public transportation, movie theaters, internet cafes and other cultural centers, in an effort to contain the spread of a virus that has killed at least 18 people. (Wei and Deng, 1/24)

The Wall Street Journal: Racing For The Last Train Out Of Wuhan: ‘If I Don’t Leave Now, I Won’t Be Able To’

As the sun rose Thursday morning, Wuhan’s streets filled with people making their way to one of the main train stations, trying to escape being trapped in the city with a virus that had already killed 17 people. Thousands of travelers packed the station’s waiting hall after Chinese authorities announced plans to block travel out of the city, the latest measure to stop the spread of a deadly new strain of coronavirus believed to have emerged from an animal market in Wuhan. Some sat calmly, eating and chatting, while others, late to hear about the lockdown, rushed through in a panic. (Li, 1/23)

The Wall Street Journal: Spreading Chinese Coronavirus Death Toll Rises As More Cities Are Locked Down

The tally of deaths and infections from the spread of China’s new coronavirus mounted, further stretching hospital resources, leading to canceled events and more locked-down cities near the center of the outbreak. China’s National Health Commission confirmed 830 cases of infection on Friday morning, logging more than 250 new cases since an official count was released a day earlier. And the official death count rose to 26, according to the commission and state media. (Yang, 1/24)

Reuters: Canada Girds For New Coronavirus, 17 Years After Deadly SARS Epidemic

The arrival of a new, sometimes deadly strain of coronavirus to just outside Canada's borders has health officials determined not to repeat the country's stumbling response to the SARS epidemic 17 years ago. SARS, or Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome, killed 44 people in Canada, the only country outside Asia to report deaths from that virus in 2002-2003. Government health officials say Canada is better prepared this time. (1/23)

The New York Times: China Expands Virus Lockdown, Encircling 22 Million

The authorities drastically expanded a travel lockdown in central China on Thursday, essentially penning in more than 22 million residents to contain a deadly virus that is overwhelming hospitals and fueling fears of a pandemic. The new limits — abruptly decreed ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday, China’s busiest travel season — were an extraordinary step that underscored the ruling Communist Party’s deepening fears about the outbreak of a little understood coronavirus. It has killed at least 26 people and sickened more than 800 in China and at least six other countries, including the United States, according to statistics from health officials. (Buckley and Hernandez, 1/23)

The Hill: House Candidate Asks FEC To Let Her Use Campaign Funds For Health Insurance

Nabilah Islam, a progressive Democrat running for a House seat in Georgia, is asking the Federal Elections Commission (FEC) to let her use campaign funds to purchase health insurance. Islam, 30, said the ban on using campaign funds for health insurance creates hurdles for working class Americans to overcome if they wish to run for office. “Running for Congress, running for office, is cost prohibitive,” Islam told The Hill. (Klar, 1/24)

The New York Times: Coronavirus Live Updates: China Extends Travel Restrictions, Covering 35 Million People

The authorities are scrambling to contain a rapidly spreading outbreak, restricting travel in 13 cities including Wuhan, the center of the mysterious outbreak. The new virus has sickened more than 800 people in China. (1/24)

Politico: Trump Administration Finalizing Medicaid Block Grant Plan Targeting Obamacare

The Trump administration is finalizing a plan to let states convert a chunk of Medicaid funding to block grants, even as officials remain divided over how to sell the controversial change to the safety net health program. CMS Administrator Seema Verma plans to issue a letter soon explaining how states could seek waivers to receive defined payments for adults covered by Obamacare's Medicaid expansion, according to seven people with knowledge of the closely guarded effort. An announcement is tentatively slated for the end of next week, more than one year after Verma and her team began developing the plan. (Diamond, 1/23)

The Wall Street Journal: Indian Health Service Faces Civil Suit Over Alleged Sexual Abuse

Three Native American men filed a civil lawsuit alleging that the U.S. Indian Health Service failed to protect them from sexual abuse by a pediatrician, Stanley Patrick Weber, in Montana during the 1990s, a federal court filing shows. The lawsuit filed in the Court of Federal Claims in Washington, D.C., is the first civil action seeking monetary compensation from the U.S. government over Mr. Weber’s growing legacy of sexual abuse of Native American children. His case has shaken the IHS, which provides medical care to 2.6 million tribal members. (Weaver and Frosch, 1/23)

The Wall Street Journal: Thousands Of Housing Vouchers For Homeless Veterans Go Unused

Rising rents across the country and hiring difficulties at the Department of Veterans Affairs have left unused thousands of housing vouchers designated for homeless veterans. Last week, officials testified at a congressional hearing that 11,000 vouchers remain unused. They cited a number of issues such as a shrinking number of homeless veterans, which makes it harder to find people eligible to use the vouchers. More than 100,000 of housing vouchers for veterans are currently allocated to public-housing authorities. (Kesling, 1/23)

The Washington Post: Scientists Leave Federal Jobs Under President Trump

Dozens of government computers sit in a nondescript building [in Kansas City], able to connect to a data model that could help farmers manage the impact of a changing climate on their crops. But no one in this federal agency would know how to access the model, or, if they did, what to do with the data. That’s because the ambitious federal researcher who created it in Washington quit rather than move when the Agriculture Department relocated his agency to an office park [in Kansas City] last fall. (Gowen, Eilperin, Guarino and Tran, 1/23)

The Wall Street Journal: EPA Releases New Clean-Water Rules Scaling Back Federal Oversight

The Environmental Protection Agency released new federal clean-water regulations Thursday that are less restrictive than those adopted under the Obama administration, removing many seasonal streams, small waterways and wetlands from federal oversight. Lobbying groups that represent U.S. businesses, farmers and landowners said the new rule will end a period of confusion for property owners who have complained about having to apply for federal permits to do work near smaller waterways. (Ferek and Puko, 1/23)

Politico: Trump Erodes Water Protections: 6 Things To Know

The move delivers a major win for the agriculture, homebuilding, mining, and oil and gas industries, which have for decades sought to shrink the scope of the water law that requires them to obtain permits to discharge pollution into waterways or fill in wetlands, and imposes fines for oil spills into protected waterways. (Snider, 1/23)

Los Angeles Times: Trump Administration Replaces Clean Water Rules With Weaker Ones

The changes to the Clean Water Act’s protections are expected to hit California and other Western states especially hard. Federal data suggest 81% of streams in the Southwest would lose long-held protections, including tributaries to major waterways that millions of people rely on for drinking water. (Phillips, 1/23)

Undark: Mocking 'Prophets Of Doom' Abroad, Trump Guts Water Rules At Home

According to Environmental Protection Agency estimates made under the Obama administration, well over half of all streams in the U.S. flow seasonally, or only after rain — and yet they have a significant impact on downstream waters. These were among the water sources that the new rules were designed to protect. Speaking to The New York Times, Blan Holman, an attorney with the Southern Environmental Law Center, called the move “the biggest loss of clean water protection” ever seen in the United States. “This puts drinking water for millions of Americans at risk of contamination from unregulated pollution.” Holman added that the Trump’s tack did more than reverse rulemaking made under his immediate predecessor. “This is stripping away protections that were put in place in the ’70s and ’80s that Americans have relied on for their health,” Holman told The Times. (Zeller, 1/24)

The New York Times: Insys Founder Gets 5½ Years In Prison In Opioid Kickback Scheme

A federal judge sentenced John Kapoor, the founder of the opioid manufacturer Insys Therapeutics, to five and a half years in prison Thursday for his role in a racketeering scheme that bribed doctors to prescribe a highly addictive opioid and misled insurers. The case had been closely watched because it represented a rare criminal inquiry into the practices of a drug company that aggressively sold painkillers while the nation was in the grip of a deadly opioid epidemic that killed thousands of people in the last decade. (Thomas, 1/23)

The Wall Street Journal: Founder Of Opioid Maker Sentenced To 5½ Years In Prison

Two other senior Insys executives, ex-CEO Michael Babich and former vice president of sales Alec Burlakoff, pleaded guilty before last year’s trial and testified against their former colleagues as part of cooperation agreements with the government. The convictions marked the first successful prosecution of top pharmaceutical industry executives for illegally promoting prescription opioids, according to the U.S. attorney’s office in Boston, which brought the case. (Walker and Kamp, 1/23)

The Associated Press: Ex-Pharmaceutical Exec Gets 5 1/2 Years For Pushing Opioid

Kapoor and others were accused of paying millions of dollars in bribes to doctors across the United States to prescribe the company’s highly addictive oral fentanyl spray, known as Subsys. The bribes were paid in the form of fees for sham speaking engagements that were billed as educational opportunities for other doctors. Prosecutors also said the company misled insurers to get payment approved for the drug, which is meant to treat cancer patients in severe pain and can cost as much as $19,000 a month. (1/23)

Politico: HHS Forgets To Renew Trump’s Opioid Emergency Declaration

For nine days, the nation's opioid crisis was no longer considered a "public health emergency" after the Trump administration failed to renew a two-year-old declaration that expired last week. An HHS spokesperson on Thursday night said that the lapse had been corrected. "This was a clerical error," the spokesperson said. "The public health emergency for opioids has been renewed." (Diamond, 1/23)

The Associated Press: Missouri Doctor Indicted In Alleged Fentanyl Fraud Scheme

A federal grand jury on Thursday indicted a southwest Missouri physician accused of receiving tens of thousands of dollars in kickbacks for prescribing fentanyl spray to hundreds of patients in a $2.4 million medical fraud scheme. Randall D. Halley, 63, of Nixa, was charged in a 29-count indictment in Springfield. (1/23)

Stat: How Contentious Is Drug Pricing In Washington? Check The Receipts

Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Merck, and the 31 other major drug makers that belong to the trade group PhRMA together spent more than $120 million lobbying Congress in 2019, according to recently released federal disclosures. That helped pay for an army of over 450 lobbyists who helped the drug makers and their trade group vehemently oppose the sweeping proposals lawmakers and the Trump administration put forth in their efforts to lower prescription drug prices. PhRMA also broke its all-time annual lobbying record this year. It spent $28.9 million in 2019, surpassing its previous record of $27.5 million, set last year. (Florko, 1/23)

The New York Times: Surgeon General Says ‘Shocking’ Portion Of People Aren’t Told To Stop Smoking

The United States surgeon general warned on Thursday that despite the well-known lethal dangers of cigarettes, too many smokers are not routinely advised by their doctors to quit. In a new report, the surgeon general, Dr. Jerome Adams, urged smokers to use a range of cessation methods that have been proven effective — and cautioned that e-cigarettes have not. “Forty percent of smokers don’t get advised to quit,” Dr. Adams said in an interview. “That was a shocking statistic to me, and it’s a little embarrassing as a health professional.” (Kaplan, 1/23)

USA Today: Surgeon General: Time To Quit Smoking, But Vaping Isn't The Best Way

Stopping smoking at any age could add a decade to your life, but don't bother quitting with e-cigarettes — there's not enough evidence it works, the Surgeon General says. In an interview before the release of the first Surgeon General report on smoking cessation in 30 years, Dr. Jerome Adams urged those as old as 85 to quit smoking and added fuel to the burning debate over the benefits and risks of vaping, which has been billed as a smoking alternative but also has led millions of young people to start using nicotine. (O'Donnell, 1/23)

The Washington Post: March For Life: Why Some Anti-Abortion Advocates Boycott Starbucks, Other Companies

The Rev. Bjorn Lundberg will escort busloads of his parishioners to Washington on Friday for this year’s March for Life. They won’t be stopping at Starbucks on the way. The coffee giant is not aligned with their cause, Lundberg says. As a Catholic priest who leads a 9,500-member parish in Winchester, Va., he stopped patronizing Starbucks when he learned the chain matches its employees’ charitable donations, including to Planned Parenthood and other nonprofit groups that support abortion access. (Zauzmer, 1/23)

The Associated Press: Lee To Pitch Sweeping Abortion Bans In Tennessee

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee says he wants to enact some of the strictest abortion laws in the nation, which would include banning women from undergoing the procedure once a fetal heartbeat is detected. The Republican governor made the announcement Thursday surrounded by dozens of mostly male GOP state lawmakers — many of whom are up for reelection later this year. (1/23)

The Associated Press: Advocates Want To Make Virginia An Abortion 'Safe Haven'

With a newly empowered Democratic majority at the Virginia General Assembly, abortion-rights advocates say the state has a chance to roll back decades of restrictions and become a “safe haven” for women in neighboring conservative states. Pro-choice groups laid out their legislative priorities this week, emphasizing a measure to undo Republican-backed laws including a 24-hour waiting period before an abortion, as well a requirement that women seeking an abortion undergo an ultrasound and counseling. (1/23)

The Associated Press: Kentucky Bill Requires Care For Infants Surviving Abortion

A bill that would require doctors and other health workers to provide life-saving care for an infant born alive after a failed abortion attempt was approved by a Kentucky Senate panel Thursday. The measure sailed through the Senate Veterans, Military Affairs and Public Protection Committee without any opposition. No one spoke against the bill during the meeting. Afterward, the American Civil Liberties Union of Kentucky laid out its opposition by releasing a letter it sent to the committee members. The group said the bill perpetuates “myths and lies about abortion care." (Schreiner, 1/23)

Politico: DeVos Compares Abortion Rights Debate To Slavery

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos compared the abortion rights debate to the battle to eliminate slavery during remarks at a Colorado Christian University event in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday night. DeVos, a Christian conservative, discussed the Trump administration's record of opposition to abortion, and said she was reminded of President Abraham Lincoln. "He, too, contended with the 'pro-choice' arguments of his day," she said, according to prepared remarks shared Thursday by the department with POLITICO. "They suggested that a state’s 'choice' to be slave or to be free had no moral question in it." (Gaudiano, 1/23)

The New York Times: A Show Of Artists Galvanized By The Abortion Debate

Its organizers call it an “emergency exhibition,” prompted by a series of challenges to abortion rights. The premise of the show, titled “Abortion Is Normal,” is that a procedure that’s been subject to so much controversy should instead be accepted as an ordinary part of health care. (Steinhauer, 1/23)

The Wall Street Journal: Kotex Decides Women’s Blood Is Red, Not Blue

Blood is no longer blue for Kotex. A new ad campaign for the Kimberly-Clark Corp. brand is using a realistic-looking red fluid, rather than the ubiquitous antiseptic-blue liquid, to represent menstrual blood. Kimberly-Clark’s approach to marketing its U by Kotex products on social media and streaming TV comes as more companies look to tap into a movement to end the squeamishness and stigma around women’s health and grooming needs, from body hair to bladder leaks and menopause, that have been standard in such marketing for decades. (Terlep, 1/23)

The New York Times: Depression May Elevate Dementia Risk

People with depression are at increased risk for dementia, researchers report, and the risk may persist for decades. Using the Swedish National Patient Register, scientists identified 119,386 people over 50 with depression and matched them with an equal number of people without that diagnosis. (Bakalar, 1/23)

The Associated Press: Mississippi Governor Tours Prison Rocked By Deadly Violence

Mississippi's new governor says he and the interim corrections commissioner toured a troubled state prison to see conditions and to try to understand what led to an outburst of deadly violence in recent weeks. Gov. Tate Reeves said Thursday that he and the commissioner, Tommy Taylor, also toured an empty prison that the state owns. The Republican governor, who took office Jan. 14, said it's possible that the state could move some inmates into the empty prison in the central Mississippi town of Walnut Grove. (1/23)

Los Angeles Times: L.A. Mayor Garcetti Foresees Progress On Homelessness Via Talks With HUD Secretary Ben Carson

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said Thursday that he hopes to reach a preliminary agreement with the Trump administration on a joint plan to help combat the city’s swelling homelessness crisis when he meets with Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Ben Carson on Friday. Garcetti said a final deal was still days or weeks away but expressed optimism that the two sides were making progress toward an agreement to provide federal resources, including land, to augment local efforts to erect more shelter space for people living on the streets. (Bierman and Oreskes, 1/23)

Los Angeles Times: Hate Crimes In Los Angeles Reach Highest Level Since 2002, Data Show

Reports of hate crimes rose in Los Angeles for the fifth straight year in 2019, increasing 10.3% over the year before and reaching their highest level since 2002, according to data released Wednesday. A total of 322 hate crimes were reported last year, compared with 292 in 2018, according to numbers from the Los Angeles Police Department that were disclosed at an L.A. City Council Public Safety Committee meeting. (Wigglesworth, 1/23)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription