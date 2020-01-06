First Edition: January 6, 2019

Today's early morning highlights from the major news organizations.

Kaiser Health News: Effort To Control Opioids In An ER Leaves Some Sickle Cell Patients In Pain

India Hardy has lived with pain since she was a toddler — ranging from dull persistent aches to acute flare-ups that interrupt the flow of her normal life. The pain is from sickle cell disease, a group of genetic conditions that affect about 100,000 people in the U.S., many of them of African or Hispanic descent. Sitting in the afternoon heat on her mom’s porch in Athens, Georgia, Hardy recollected how a recent “crisis” derailed her normal morning routine. (Whitehead, 1/6)

California Healthline: Hospital Known For Glamorous Patients Opens New Doors To Its Neediest

With its deluxe suites, A-list patients and world-class art collection that includes works by Picasso and Chagall, Cedars-Sinai Medical Center’s nickname is “hospital to the stars.” But starting this year, it is making a change for its poorest patients. Effective Jan. 1, the Los Angeles hospital loosened the income cap for patients to qualify for free or discounted care. Previously, the nonprofit hospital’s financial assistance policy allowed patients with household incomes up to 200% of the federal poverty level to qualify for free care, which amounts to $24,980 for an individual or $51,500 for a family of four, based on 2019 figures. (Almendrala and Rowan, 1/3)

Reuters: Democrats Ask U.S. Supreme Court To Save Obamacare

The Democratic-controlled U.S. House of Representatives and 20 Democratic-led states asked the Supreme Court on Friday to declare that the landmark Obamacare healthcare law does not violate the U.S. Constitution as lower courts have found in a lawsuit brought by Republican-led states. The House and the states, including New York and California, want the Supreme Court to hear their appeals of a Dec. 18 ruling by the New Orleans-based 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that deemed the 2010 law's "individual mandate" that required people to obtain health insurance unconstitutional. (Hurley, 1/3)

The New York Times: Democrats Ask Supreme Court For Quick Decision On Obamacare

“Because of the practical importance of the questions presented for review and the pressing need for their swift resolution by this Court, petitioners respectfully request that the Court consider the petition on an expedited schedule,” says a filing brought by 20 states and the District of Columbia. It may seem paradoxical for Democrats to seek a swift resolution to a case that could upend a signature achievement of the Obama presidency. But keeping the case alive — and in the public eye — may help them politically, by sharpening the contrast between the two parties on an issue of great concern to voters. Democrats could return to themes that helped propel them to a House majority in 2018, promising to preserve the health law’s popular protections for Americans with pre-existing health conditions. (Sanger-Katz, 1/3)

Politico: Democratic States Ask Supreme Court To Rule On Obamacare Before Election

The U.S. House of Representatives, which is also defending Obamacare in court, filed a similar petition on Friday asking for immediate Supreme Court review. “Every day that Republicans’ anti-health care lawsuit is allowed to endure is a day that American families will be forced to live in uncertainty and fear," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a statement. (Luthi, 1/3)

The Associated Press: Democratic States Appeal Obamacare Ruling To Supreme Court

There was no immediate reaction from the Trump administration. President Donald Trump had hailed the appeals court ruling, calling it “a win for all Americans.” But many congressional Republicans want to avoid another election-year battle over the ACA, after their unsuccessful effort to repeal it helped flip the House back to the Democrats in 2018. While finding the health law's individual mandate to be unconstitutional, the 5th Circuit made no decision on such popular provisions as protections for people with preexisting conditions, Medicaid expansion, and coverage for young adults up to age 26 on their parents' policies. (Alonso-Zaldivar, 1/3)

The Washington Post: Democratic-Led States Ask Supreme Court To Quickly Review Affordable Care Act’s Legality

The ruling, by a panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit in New Orleans, had little immediate effect on the nation’s consumers because the section the judges invalidated — the requirement that most Americans carry health insurance — was all but removed two years ago by a Republican-led Congress. But in sending the rest of the law back to the Texas judge who ruled all of it unconstitutional, the appeals court left in limbo significant changes the ACA has brought about in the nation’s health-care system. They include an expansion of Medicaid in three dozen states, insurance subsidies for millions of people with coverage through ACA marketplaces and the ability of young adults to stay on parents’ insurance policies until they are 26. And most politically volatile: consumer protections for people with preexisting medical conditions. (Goldstein and Barnes, 1/3)

The Wall Street Journal: States, U.S. House Ask High Court To Decide Fate Of Affordable Care Act

The Supreme Court previously upheld the law in 2012 and 2015. The justices don’t have to hear the case now, and may have some reluctance to add another high-profile dispute to a term that already includes cases on abortion, gay rights, immigration and President Trump’s financial records. All are set to be decided by late June. The court would have the option to wait and hear the case during its next term, which begins in October 2020, or it could deny the petitions and wait until the lower courts say with certainty what parts of the ACA, if any, remain valid. (Kendall, 1/3)

The Hill: Democrats' Worries Grow As ObamaCare Court Fight Drags On

Most observers in both parties assume the current makeup of the Supreme Court would uphold the Affordable Care Act, given the skepticism over the arguments in the lawsuit challenging the law. But if the fight in the lower courts drags on and Trump is reelected with the chance to replace one of the liberal justices, it would throw the future of ObamaCare into more doubt. “Whether Trump is reelected may a have a lot do with how the courts rule in this case,” said Nicholas Bagley, a law professor at the University of Michigan. (Sullivan, 1/5)

CNN: Tapper Presses Warren On Medicare For All Transition

2020 presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren defends her transition period to Medicare for All, refusing to say directly whether most private insurance would be illegal by the end of her first term under her plan. (1/5)

Bloomberg: Warren Says Swift Change In Health Care Could Make People Uneasy

Elizabeth Warren said Saturday that a big change in the U.S. health-care system would make a lot of people “uneasy,” emphasizing she wouldn’t immediately push a full Medicare for All plan until people have three years to try it. At a town hall in Manchester, Iowa, one voter asked Warren why her Medicare for All plan would take three years to implement rather than putting it in place right away. She said the phase in would give her administration enough time to secure the congressional votes she would need to enact it and give people time to try it out. (Egkolfopoulou, 1/4)

The New York Times: What If A Vaping Tax Encouraged Cigarette Smoking?

The surging popularity of vaping among young Americans is driving lawmakers to use one of their favorite tools to discourage unwanted behavior: taxes. In December, the Massachusetts legislature passed a 75 percent tax on all e-cigarettes. Twenty states have already done so, along with the District of Columbia, and several more are considering similar policies. The House Ways and Means Committee passed a bill last year that would make federal tobacco taxes apply equally to cigarettes and vaping products that deliver nicotine, the addictive drug in tobacco. (Sanger-Katz, 1/6)

The Hill: Public Health Advocates Outraged By Trump's Limited Vaping Ban

Public health groups are outraged by President Trump's limited vaping ban, arguing the new policy is short-sighted and will not stop a surge in youth vaping. Health advocates are also accusing the president of bowing to political interests in an election year. The administration’s decision, announced Thursday, is a major reversal from its promise in September to completely ban the sale of most e-cigarette flavors. The move also came after an intense pressure campaign by the vaping industry. (Weixel, 1/5)

The Wall Street Journal: Antibiotic Makers Struggle, Hurting War On Superbugs

The world desperately needs new antibiotics to tackle the rising threat of drug-resistant superbugs, but there is little reward for doing so. Instead, the companies that have stepped up to the challenge are going bust. Makers of newly approved antibiotic drugs are struggling to generate sales because doctors prescribe the treatments sparingly. The new drugs compete with older, cheaper products, and patients typically take them for only a week or two at a time. (Roland, 1/5)

CBS News: Is Overuse Of Antibiotics On Farms Worsening The Spread Of Antibiotic-Resistant Bacteria?

Most of us know by now we shouldn't overuse antibiotics so we don't end up with bacterial infections that the drugs can't treat. But it's interesting to know that more than 12 million pounds of medically important antibiotics sold in this country are not for use in humans; they're for livestock. And the antibiotics are driving the spread of drug-resistant bacteria in the animals that can get passed on to us through food if we don't cook and handle it properly. Yet it's almost impossible to get on the farms to conduct inspections and stop infection outbreaks from spreading, even for public health officials. (Stahl, 1/5)

Stat: Generic Makers To Appeal Ruling Letting California Ban Pay-To-Delay Deals

A federal judge dealt the pharmaceutical industry a setback by declining to block a new California law that bans so-called pay-to-delay deals between drug makers, prompting an industry trade group to pursue an appeal with a higher court. The move comes after the Association for Accessible Medicines filed a lawsuit two months ago to thwart the state law, which was the first in the nation to outlaw pay-to-delay deals. California officials explained the step was necessary in order to prevent drug companies from thwarting competition and maintaining higher prices for medicines. (Silverman, 1/3)

The New York Times: Johnson & Johnson Sued Over Baby Powder By New Mexico

The accusations in a new lawsuit against Johnson & Johnson sound familiar: The consumer goods giant knew for decades that its baby powder and other talc-based products were contaminated with carcinogenic asbestos, but continued to market the items. What makes this case different is that it was brought by a state. Hector Balderas, the attorney general of New Mexico, accused Johnson & Johnson on Thursday of misleading consumers, especially children and black and Hispanic women, about the safety of its talc products. (Hsu, 1/3)

The New York Times: In Appalachia, Crafting A Road To Recovery With Dulcimer Strings

The heritage of handcrafted stringed instruments runs deep in this tiny Appalachian village (pop. 770) stretched along the banks of Troublesome Creek. The community has been known as the homeplace of the mountain dulcimer ever since a revered maker, James Edward (“Uncle Ed”) Thomas, pushed a cartload of angelic-sounding dulcimers up and down the creek roads, keeping a chair handy to play tunes for passers-by. Music is the region’s lifeblood: Locals like to say that “you can toss a rock and hit a musician.” But these strong cultural roots have been tested by the scourges that devastated Eastern Kentucky, an early epicenter of the opioid crisis. (Brown, 1/3)

The Washington Post: Nonprofits, Medical Profession Tackle Human Trafficking As A Health-Care Crisis

An emergency room patient has a broken bone. Could she suffer from human trafficking, too? Thanks to a growing call to treat trafficking as a public health problem, an ER worker who treats a trafficking victim might be able to connect the dots. Trafficking occurs when someone exploits someone else sexually or makes them perform labor against their will. According to the United Nations’ International Labor Organization, an estimated 24.9 million people are being trafficked worldwide. The vast majority are women, and 1 in 4 victims are children. (Blakemore, 1/4)

The New York Times: Everyone’s Resolution Is To Drink More Water In 2020

Water is pretty boring, as far as beverages go. It doesn’t have a catchy jingle, a secret family recipe or even a taste, really. Yet people can’t seem to get enough of it. “I get people in my office every day, every week, saying something like, ‘I’m concerned I’m not hydrated,’” said Lauren Antonucci, a nutritionist in New York City. Their concerns may be based on conventional wisdom. One well-known recommendation suggests drinking eight glasses of water a day; another warns that if you feel thirsty, you’re already dehydrated. (LeClair, 1/4)

The New York Times: Millions Of Australians Are Choking On Smoke From Wildfires

Australia’s capital, Canberra, has been blanketed by a thick haze of smoke from nearby fires for more than a week. The city recorded its worst air quality day on Jan. 2, with readings of dangerous fine particulate pollution spiking to over 200 micrograms per cubic meter on average during the worst hour, according to Berkeley Earth, a nonprofit research group that aggregates data from air-quality monitoring sites. (Popovich, 1/3)

The New York Times: Early Treatment For Autism Is Critical, New Report Says

In December, the American Academy of Pediatrics put out a new clinical report on autism, an extensive document with an enormous list of references, summarizing 12 years of intense research and clinical activity. During this time, the diagnostic categories changed — Asperger’s syndrome and pervasive developmental disorder, diagnostic categories that once included many children, are no longer used, and we now consider all these children (and adults) to have autism spectrum disorder, or A.S.D. (Klass, 1/6)

The New York Times: Older People Need Geriatricians. Where Will They Come From?

Linda Poskanzer was having a tough time in her late 60s. “I was not doing well emotionally,” she recalled. “Physically, I didn’t have any stamina. I was sleeping a lot. I wasn’t getting to work.” A therapist in Hackensack, N.J., Ms. Poskanzer was severely overweight and grew short of breath after walking even short distances. Her house had become disorganized, buried in unsorted paperwork. The antidepressant she was taking didn’t seem to help. Her son, visiting from Florida, called his sisters and said, “Mommy needs an intervention.” (Span, 1/3)

The New York Times: Even A Single Dose Of HPV Vaccine May Provide Protection

The HPV vaccine is highly effective against the cancer-causing types of human papillomavirus, but only half of teenagers and young adults have gotten all three of the doses recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Now a new study in women ages 18 to 26 suggests that one shot might be enough. The analysis, in JAMA Open Network, included 1,620 women whose average age was 22. The prevalence of HPV infection was much higher among the 62 percent who were unvaccinated, but there was no significant difference between rates in those with a single dose versus those who had more. (Bakalar, 1/6)

The New York Times: New Hope For Migraine Sufferers

If you live with or work with someone who suffers from migraine, there’s something very important you should know: A migraine is not “just a headache,” as many seem to think. Nor is it something most sufferers can simply ignore and get on with their lives. And if you are a migraine sufferer, there’s something potentially life-changing that you should know: There are now a number of medications available that can either prevent or alleviate many attacks, as well as a newly marketed wearable nerve-stimulating device that can be activated by a smartphone to relieve the pain of migraine. (Brody, 1/6)

The Washington Post: Not Using Seatbelts In The Back Seat Can Be A Fatal Mistake.

When Uber driver Oguzhan ­Beliren picks up passengers in his Hyundai Sonata, they almost always buckle up in the front seat, and if they don’t, he reminds them to. But that’s not the case in the rear. “I’d say that 70 to 80 percent of my passengers don’t put on a seat belt in the back seat,” Beliren said during a ride in Washington last month. “People don’t think they’re required to, and I don’t ask them to do it in back, unless there are kids sitting there or if the weather is bad.” (Bergal, 1/4)

NPR: Inspiration To Get Fit: Exercise Gives Purpose, Courage And Social Connection

If ever there was a time to up your fitness game, the arrival of the new year and the new decade is it. But after the allure of the new gym membership wears off, our sedentary habits, more often than not, consume our promise of daily workouts. It doesn't have to be this way, says health psychologist and author, Kelly McGonigal. In her new book, The Joy of Movement: How Exercise Helps Us Find Happiness, Hope, Connection, and Courage, the Stanford University lecturer offer new motivation to get moving that has less to do with how we look, or feeling duty-bound to exercise, and everything to do with how movement makes us feel. (O'Neill, 1/4)

CNN: US On Track For One Of The Worst Flu Seasons In Decades

This flu season is shaping up to be one of the worst in decades, according to the United States' top infectious disease doctor. Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergies and Infectious Diseases, said while it's impossible to predict how the flu will play out, the season so far is on track to be as severe as the 2017-2018 flu season, which was the deadliest in more than four decades, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. (Cohen and Bonifield, 1/3)

The Associated Press: Less Common Flu Strain Prominent This Year In Virginia

Public health officials say a type of flu virus that’s usually less prevalent is being reported more frequently in Virginia this year. The Richmond Times-Dispatch reported that of the more than 1,800 cases confirmed by lab reports since the start of the 2019-2020 flu season, 75% have been identified as type B, according to the Virginia Department of Health. That trend is in line with national statistics. (1/5)

The New York Times: Democrats, Newly Dominant In Virginia, Race To Make New Laws

Virginia Democrats, who hold full control of state government for the first time in a generation, want to ban assault-style rifles. They want to get rid of statutes honoring Confederate leaders in dozens of Virginia cities. They intend to give undocumented people licenses to drive. And they want to do it all in the next 60 days. (Williams, 1/6)

The Washington Post: Out-Of-State Militias Vow Armed Protest Of Gun Control In Virginia

Gun rights advocates and militia members from around the country are urging thousands of armed protesters to descend on Virginia's capital later this month to stop newly empowered Democrats from passing gun-control bills. What began as a handful of rural Virginia counties declaring themselves “Second Amendment sanctuaries” has jumped the state’s borders and become an Internet phenomenon. Far-right websites and commenters are declaring that Virginia is the place to take a stand against what they see as a national trend of weakening gun rights. (Schneider and Vozzella, 1/5)

The Wall Street Journal: Mississippi Prisons On Lockdown After Violence Leaves Five Dead

Mississippi prisons remained on lockdown Sunday as officials sought to reassert control in the correctional system after eruptions of violence over the past week left five inmates dead. The state corrections department said earlier in the day that one inmate was back in custody after two had been discovered missing from the Parchman prison during an emergency count on Saturday. Pelicia Hall, the corrections commissioner, said Sunday afternoon that conditions in the prisons were stable and that officials were “being very mindful and watchful.” (Campo-Flores, 1/5)

CNN: Hundreds Of Seattle Students Without Updated Vaccinations Records May Be Excluded From School This Week

More than 1,400 Seattle Public Schools students are still at risk of being excluded from school if they don't provide verified vaccination records by Wednesday, school system spokesman Tim Robinson said. That's down from last month when 2,200 needed to update their records. Robinson said he expects the number will keep declining as the January 8 deadline approaches. (Maxouris and Erdman, 1/5)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription