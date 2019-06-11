First Edition: June 11, 2019

Today's early morning highlights from the major news organizations.

Kaiser Health News: Why Your Perception Of ‘Old’ Changes As You Age

My perception of old age is inextricably linked to my grandmother. When I was a kid, I thought this 65-year-old, white-haired woman whose entire body wobbled when she walked was very old. Now that I’m 66, my personal perception — or perhaps, misperception — of old age has changed. I suspect I’ve got lots of company. Many of us are convinced that while everyone else is aging, that person we see in the mirror every morning is magically aging at a somehow slower pace. The age confusion can start early. A 2018 Michigan State University online survey of respondents ages 10 to 89 revealed that most think middle age begins at 30 — and that old age begins at, OMG, 50. (Horovitz, 6/11)

Kaiser Health News: FDA Overlooked Red Flags In Drugmaker’s Testing Of New Depression Medicine

Ketamine is a darling of combat medics and clubgoers, an anesthetic that can quiet your pain without suppressing breathing and a hallucinogenic that can get you high with little risk of a fatal overdose. For some patients, it also has dwelled in the shadows of conventional medicine as a depression treatment — prescribed by their doctors, but not approved for that purpose by the federal agency responsible for determining which treatments are “safe and effective.” (Huetteman, 6/11)

The Wall Street Journal: As Sharing Health-Care Costs Takes Off, States Warn: It Isn’t Insurance

Religious organizations where members help pay each other’s medical bills have grown from niche insurance alternatives to operations bringing in hundreds of millions of dollars, an increase that is also driving more consumer complaints and state scrutiny. More than a million people have joined the groups, known as health-care sharing ministries, up from an estimated 200,000 before the Affordable Care Act, which granted members an exemption from the law’s penalty for not having health insurance. The organizations generally provide a health-care cost-sharing arrangement among people with similar religious beliefs, and their cost is often far lower than full health insurance. (Armour and Wilde Mathews, 6/10)

The Hill: Senate Health Panel To Move Forward On Package To Lower Health Costs Next Week

The Senate Health Committee is planning a hearing next week on a wide-ranging bipartisan package to lower health care costs, followed by a markup the week after. Sen. Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.), the chairman of the committee, is planning to return to Washington on Monday, June 17, following surgery, which means he will be back for the hearing, his office said. (Sullivan, 6/10)

Politico: ‘Death By A Thousand Lawsuits’: The Legal Battles That Could Dog ‘Medicare For All’

The road to health reform always ends up under a pile of lawsuits. “Medicare for All” would be no different. Championed by Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and other progressive Democrats, Medicare for All faces enormous political obstacles — not the least of which is a major industry lobbying effort against the plan and anything that resembles it. But should it ever become law, it would also invite constitutional challenges. Just like the lawsuits targeting Obamacare — not to mention the blue state challenges against all sorts of Trump administration anti-Obamacare initiatives — the legal battles could directly threaten or undermine the new system for many years. (Tahir and Ollstein, 6/10)

Reuters: Missouri's Only Abortion Clinic To Stay Open After Injunction Issued

The only abortion clinic in Missouri can stay open after a St. Louis judge issued a preliminary injunction on Monday saying the state must make an "official" decision on the facility's license before it can be reviewed, a court document showed. Women's healthcare and abortion provider Planned Parenthood sued Missouri two weeks ago after state health officials refused to renew the license of the Reproductive Health Services of Planned Parenthood clinic in St. Louis. (6/10)

The New York Times: Missouri’s Last Abortion Clinic Wins Temporary Reprieve In The Courts

In a nine-page written decision, Judge Stelzer said that Planned Parenthood had “demonstrated that immediate injury will occur to its facility” if its “license is allowed to expire.” But the judge made clear that he was not ruling on the merits of the clinic’s license renewal. He has scheduled a hearing for June 21 to discuss the case further. Planned Parenthood praised the judge’s ruling, but said its dispute with the state continued. “Abortion access in Missouri is hanging on by a thread,” Dr. Colleen McNicholas, a doctor at the Planned Parenthood clinic, said in a statement. (Eligon, 6/10)

Politico: Judge Says Missouri’s Lone Abortion Clinic Must Remain Open For Now

The ruling represents a blow to Republican Gov. Mike Parson and state health officials, who said the clinic had numerous violations that had to be addressed in order to renew the license. Missouri health officials said there was at least one incident in which patient safety “was gravely compromised." They also said there were instances of failed surgical abortions in which patients remained pregnant, as well as a failure to obtain a patient's "informed consent." (Pradhan, 6/10)

The Associated Press: Maine Expands List Of Abortion Providers

Maine is making it easier to get an abortion with the governor's signing of a bill Monday to allow medical professionals who are not doctors to perform the procedure. The bill, which Democratic Gov. Janet Mills introduced herself, will go into effect 90 days after the Legislature adjourns, which is expected in mid-June. (6/10)

The New York Times: Maine’s New Abortion Law Will Allow Non-Doctors To Perform Procedure

The governor’s office said only three cities in Maine — Augusta, Bangor and Portland — have publicly accessible health care centers where a patient can get an aspiration abortion, which is a procedure that involves suction. The new law could make it easier for more rural clinics to offer the same service. Most states require that aspiration abortions be performed by a physician, but a handful also allow other medical professionals to administer the procedure. Those include California, Colorado and some of Maine’s neighbors in the Northeast. (Fortin, 6/10)

The Associated Press: Judge Rejects Indiana AG's Bid To Block Abortion Clinic

A federal judge has rejected an attempt by Indiana's attorney general to prevent what would become the state's seventh abortion clinic from opening in northern Indiana. U.S. District Judge Sarah Evans Barker on Friday denied Attorney General Curtis Hill's request for an immediate stay to prevent the South Bend clinic — which would perform medication-induced abortions for women who are up to 10 weeks pregnant — from opening until Indiana's appeal is considered, the South Bend Tribune reported. (6/10)

Reuters: Company Executives Denounce Abortion Restrictions In New York Times Ad

Scores of technology, media and fashion executives took out a full-page advertisement in the New York Times on Monday to denounce restricting access to abortion and other reproductive healthcare. The advertisement follows a string of company executives in recent weeks who threatened to pull investments in states enacting new laws that limit abortion rights. Nine states, including Alabama, Georgia and Missouri have passed abortion laws this year that all but ban the procedure. (6/10)

The Washington Post: Abortion Restrictions Hurt Business, 180 CEOs Say In Open Letter

Square chief executive and Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey as well as fashion icon Diane von Furstenberg and others wrote that restrictions on abortion access threaten the economic stability of their employees and customers, and make it harder to build a diverse workforce and recruit talent. The letter, which appeared Monday as a full-page ad in the New York Times, marks the business community’s latest foray into a polarizing societal issue. The chief executives of Bloomberg News, Atlantic Records, Yelp and Warby Parker, among others, have aligned themselves with such groups as Planned Parenthood, NARAL Pro-Choice America, the American Civil Liberties Union and the Center for Reproductive Rights. (Siegel, 6/10)

The Associated Press: Democrats Press To Retain Longtime Abortion Funding Ban

Top Capitol Hill Democrats are intent on preserving a four-decade ban on taxpayer-financed abortions despite calls from their party's presidential candidates to abandon it, arguing that attempts to undo the longstanding consensus will fail and won't be worth scuttling a key education and health funding bill. While presidential candidates such as Democratic front-runner Joe Biden hustle to rewrite their positions on the so-called Hyde Amendment, legislative veterans such as Rep. Rosa DeLauro have worked behind the scenes to smooth the waters for the provision. (6/10)

The Hill: Democratic Leaders 'Unlikely' To Allow Vote On Reversing Hyde Amendment

House Democratic leaders are unlikely to allow a floor vote on a measure that would lift a ban on federal funding for abortions, dealing a major blow to progressive lawmakers who want to strip the Hyde Amendment from an upcoming spending bill. The proposed amendment, offered by Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.) and other progressive Democrats, would "ensure" coverage for abortions in federally funded health programs, including Medicaid, Medicare and the Children's Health Insurance Program. (Hellmann, 6/10)

The Washington Post Fact Checker: Did Bernie Sanders ‘Consistently’ Vote Against The Hyde Amendment?

The Hyde Amendment has sharply limited federal funding for abortions since 1976. But it’s back in the news again after former vice president Joe Biden suddenly reversed his position and said he now supports taxpayer funding for abortions. As Biden came under fire for his stance — before he reversed himself — one of his top rivals for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), tweeted that he had “consistently voted against the Hyde Amendment.” (Kessler, 6/11)

Stat: A New Group Aims To Bring Mental Health Into The 2020 Campaign Debate

Bernie Sanders and Seth Moulton both have plans to expand mental health services for veterans. Joe Biden wants to double the number of school mental health staff “so our kids get the mental health care they need.” Elizabeth Warren hopes to address the opioid crisis by expanding prevention efforts, treatment, and recovery services. And Amy Klobuchar just scored an endorsement from an Iowa state representative impressed with her plan to expand behavioral health facilities and boost federal funding for mental health research. But some of the nation’s most prominent mental health organizations want more details. Now, they’re launching a new initiative to keep that conversation going — and to get leading presidential and congressional candidates on the record about their specific policy proposals and how they’d put them into action. (Thielking, 6/10)

Reuters: Trump Administration Moves To Release Migrant Children Faster From U.S. Custody

The Trump administration is again changing the way it vets people who want to sponsor minors who crossed the U.S.-Mexico border alone in an effort to speed up the release of thousands of migrant children currently in U.S. custody. Under the change, announced to staff on Friday, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), which houses unaccompanied migrant children, will no longer require an immigration records check on potential sponsors already backgrounded by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). (6/10)

The Hill: South Carolina Seeks Trump Admin Permission For Medicaid Work Requirements

South Carolina is seeking permission from the Trump administration to impose work requirements on Medicaid beneficiaries. The state on Monday formally submitted a request to require Medicaid recipients to work, be enrolled in job training or be in school an average of 80 hours a month. (Weixel, 6/10)

The New York Times: A Judge Rules Against One Stem-Cell Clinic. There Are Hundreds Of Them.

A judicial ruling this month that will stop questionable stem-cell treatments at a clinic in Florida is widely seen as a warning to a flourishing industry that has attracted huge numbers of patients, who pay thousands of dollars for unproven, risky procedures. But with little regulatory oversight for the hundreds of clinics operating these lucrative businesses across the country, it’s too soon to tell how far the impact might reach. (Grady, 6/10)

Stat: Stem Cell Clinics Co-Opt Clinicaltrials.Gov To Push Unproven Therapies

A few weeks ago, if you’d been scouring the ever-expanding mass of digitized federal paperwork, you might have noticed a contradiction. On the one hand, the Food and Drug Administration issued a letter stating that what an Arizona distributor was selling as stem cell therapies were “unapproved” and posed “safety concerns.” On the other, a National Institutes of Health database — clinicaltrials.gov — went right on listing the same merchant’s studies, with a link to the company’s website and the word “Recruiting” displayed invitingly in green. (Boodman, 6/11)

The New York Times: Insys, The Opioid Drug Maker, Files For Bankruptcy

The opioid manufacturer Insys Therapeutics filed for bankruptcy protection Monday, days after agreeing to pay $225 million to settle a federal investigation into the marketing practices for its powerful fentanyl painkiller. The company said it would continue operating while it comes up with a plan to pay its creditors, including the Justice Department, under Chapter 11 of the federal bankruptcy code. Under an agreement released last week with the federal government, the company has promised to divest of Subsys, its lead product and the painkiller that had come under scrutiny. (Thomas, 6/10)

Reuters: Opioid Manufacturer Insys Files For Bankruptcy After Kickback Probe

The bankruptcy filing came after a federal jury in Boston in May found Insys founder John Kapoor and four other former executives guilty of engaging in a racketeering conspiracy centered on its fentanyl spray, Subsys. Chandler, Arizona-based Insys said it filed for bankruptcy in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in the District of Delaware to facilitate a sale of its assets, including Subsys. Insys listed $175.1 million in assets and $262.5 million in debt as of March 31. Shares of Insys fell 66% to 44 cents in premarket trading. (6/10)

The New York Times: White Meat Vs. Red Meat And Cholesterol Levels

Many people choose white meat over red in the belief that white meat is less likely to lead to high cholesterol levels. But when it comes to cholesterol, there may be little difference between the two. A new study, in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, randomized 113 healthy adults, aged 21 to 65, to one of two diet programs. The first consumed a high-saturated-fat diet with 25 percent of energy coming from protein in three different sources for four weeks each: red meat, white meat and nonmeat (vegetables and some dairy products). (Bakalar, 6/11)

Stat: Those With ‘White Coat Hypertension’ More Likely To Die From Cardiac Events

For decades, doctors have been aware of a phenomenon known as “white coat hypertension” — when a patient gets higher blood pressure readings at the doctor’s office than they do at home, perhaps because they’re anxious in the clinic — but previous studies have shown inconsistencies in its effects. Now, a large new meta-analysis confirms patients with the condition are more than twice as likely to die from a cardiac event as those whose blood pressure readings are always normal. (Hailu, 6/10)

The New York Times: How To Fast

“Fasting is mental over physical, just like basketball and most other stuff in life,” says Enes Kanter, the 6-foot-11 center for the Portland Trail Blazers. Raised in Turkey, Kanter, 27, is a Muslim who has fasted from sunrise to sunset during the month of Ramadan since he was 8. This season, Ramadan aligned with the N.B.A. playoffs, so Kanter fasted through seven playoff games. During the year he forgoes food and water a day or two a week. “Don’t be scared to try it,” he says. (Wollan, 6/11)

The New York Times: Sleeping With The Lights On Tied To Weight Gain

Sleeping with the lights on may increase the risk for obesity. Researchers prospectively followed 43,722 generally healthy women, average age 55, for an average of six years. At enrollment in the study, the women reported whether they slept with lights or a television on in the room. Those who slept with artificial light had higher body mass index and larger waist circumference than those who slept with no light. (Bakalar, 6/10)

The Associated Press: Sleeping With The TV On May Make You Gain Weight

"Evolutionarily we are supposed to be sleeping at night, in a dark place," said lead author Dale Sandler, a scientist with the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences, a division of the National Institutes of Health. "It's much more important than people realize for a whole variety of health reasons." Daily exposure to light and darkness helps maintain our 24-hour body clock, which regulates metabolism, sleep-promoting hormones, blood pressure, and other bodily functions. (6/10)

Stat: The Last Flu Pandemic Was A 'Quiet Killer.' Why We Can't Predict The Next One

On June 11, 2009 — 10 years ago today — the World Health Organization declared that the swine flu virus we now simply call H1N1 had indeed triggered a pandemic, the first time in four decades a new flu virus had emerged and was triggering wide-scale illness around the globe. Since it started circulating in the spring of 2009, H1N1 has infected about 100 million Americans, killing about 75,000 and sending 936,000 to the hospital, the CDC estimates. Another virus, H3N2, is responsible for more infections, but “in terms of the severity, H1 is kind of this quiet killer,” said Dr. Daniel Jernigan, head the CDC’s flu division. (Branswell, 6/11)

The New York Times: How Dengue, A Deadly Mosquito-Borne Disease, Could Spread In A Warming World

Climate change is poised to increase the spread of dengue fever, which is common in parts of the world with warmer climates like Brazil and India, a new study warns. Worldwide each year, there are 100 million cases of dengue infections severe enough to cause symptoms, which may include fever, debilitating joint pain and internal bleeding. There are an estimated 10,000 deaths from dengue — also nicknamed breakbone fever — which is transmitted by Aedes mosquitoes that also spread Zika and chikungunya. (Pierre-Louis and Popovich, 6/10)

The Wall Street Journal: New Thinking On Longstanding Asthma Treatments

Every day millions of asthma patients follow the standard doctor-recommended treatment: They take puffs from their steroid inhalers. Amber Keating is one of them. For 19 years, a daily steroid inhaler has been a cornerstone of the 42-year-old Los Angeles resident’s treatment. But in recent years she began to question its effectiveness as she had more flare-ups. So she was interested to see a new study in the New England Journal of Medicine showing that the majority of a group of patients with mild, persistent asthma did no better when taking a steroid inhaler than with a placebo. (Reddy, 6/10)

The Associated Press: Vaping Device Maker Sponsoring Public Health Research

A historically black college in Tennessee is planning to research the impact of electronic cigarettes and vaping with a grant from vaping device maker JUUL Labs. Meharry Medical College in Nashville says that it and JUUL Labs have structured the $7.5 million grant in ways meant to ensure the "full autonomy" of the new Meharry Center for the Study of Social Determinants of Health, including "sole ownership of the sponsored research and complete control over publication of the findings." (6/10)

The Washington Post: Living With HIV Means Increased Risk Of Heart Disease

People living with HIV are more likely to get heart disease than those without the virus, making it all the more critical they exercise, eat well and avoid smoking, U.S. doctors say. In recent decades, antiretroviral therapy has helped transform the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) from a near-certain death sentence into a chronic, manageable disease. As HIV patients are living longer, however, they’re also at higher risk for heart attacks, strokes, heart failure, sudden cardiac death and other diseases than people without HIV, according to a new scientific statement from the American Heart Association published in the journal Circulation. (Rapaport, 6/11)

The Washington Post: Why Alcohol-Based Hand Sanitizers Are Still A Safe Bet

Mysteriously slick subway poles, a sneezing colleague, the arrival of flu season: These are all reasons to be grateful for any bottle of alcohol-based hand sanitizer that’s within reach. Yet in an era of superbugs — bacteria that become resistant to antibiotics — and fears about being too clean, you might wonder whether constantly pouring Purell into our palms is doing more harm than good. (Kiefer, 6/10)

The New York Times: Heartburn Drugs Can Lead To Fatal Heart Or Kidney Disease

The heartburn drugs called proton pump inhibitors, or P.P.I.s, are known to have serious side effects. Now researchers have documented the ways in which they may be deadly. The report, in BMJ Open, used a Veterans Affairs database of 157,625 new users of P.P.I.s like Prevacid and Prilosec, and 56,842 people prescribed a different type of acid-suppressing medicine called H2 blockers (Pepcid and Zantac, for example). (Bakalar, 6/11)

NPR: Human Brains Are Sensitive To Musical Pitch, Unlike Those Of Monkeys

What sounds like music to us may just be noise to a macaque monkey.That's because a monkey's brain appears to lack critical circuits that are highly sensitive to a sound's pitch, a team reported Monday in the journal Nature Neuroscience. The finding suggests that humans may have developed brain areas that are sensitive to pitch and tone in order to process the sounds associated with speech and music. (Hamilton, 6/10)

The New York Times: Three Created A Fertility Revolution With I.V.F., But One, A Woman, Went Unrecognized

Two male British scientists gained worldwide fame as the developers of in vitro fertilization, but both viewed a woman, Jean Purdy, as an equal partner in the breakthrough, records made public on Monday show. One of the male scientists, Dr. Robert Edwards, tried to have her work recognized, but instead it has gone largely unknown for four decades. “I regard her as an equal contributor to Patrick Steptoe and myself,” Dr. Edwards wrote in a letter to Oldham Health Authority in 1981, adding that Dr. Steptoe had also acknowledged Ms. Purdy’s role in a book published by the two male scientists. (Magra, 6/10)

The Associated Press: Medical Pot Laws No Answer For US Opioid Deaths, Study Finds

A new study shoots down the notion that medical marijuana laws can prevent opioid overdose deaths, challenging a favorite talking point of legal pot advocates. Researchers repeated an analysis that sparked excitement years ago. The previous work linked medical marijuana laws to slower than expected increases in state prescription opioid death rates from 1999 to 2010. The original authors speculated patients might be substituting marijuana for painkillers, but they warned against drawing conclusions. (6/10)

The Washington Post: A Cautionary Tale About Medical Marijuana And Opioid Deaths

The authors were careful to point out that this finding was only a correlation, an intriguing hint at something that needed further exploration. There was no way to establish whether the availability of medical cannabis in some states protected against overdosing on harder drugs, even if some people used marijuana for pain. Nevertheless, the cannabis industry took up the study to help win passage of medical cannabis laws in more states, even as medical experts expressed skepticism. In a 2018 report, for example, Maryland’s medical marijuana commission found “no credible scientific evidence” that marijuana could treat opioid addiction. (Bernstein, 6/10)

The Wall Street Journal: Opioid Death Rate Rose Despite Medical-Marijuana Laws, Study Finds

The rate of deaths from opioid overdose increased by 22.7% on average from 1999 to 2017 in states that had legalized medical marijuana, according to the paper published online in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. For the study’s Stanford University authors, the findings suggest that medical-marijuana laws don’t influence the rate of opioid overdoses, and the proportion of the U.S. population that uses medical marijuana, 2.5%, is too small to have a large-scale effect. (Abbott, 6/10)

Los Angeles Times: Making Medical Marijuana Legal Does Not Prevent Fatal Opioid Overdoses, Study Says

Legalizing medical marijuana "is not going to be a solution to the opioid overdose crisis," said Shover, a postdoctoral scholar in psychiatry and behavioral sciences. "It would be wonderful if that were true, but the evidence doesn't suggest that it is." Shover and her colleagues reported their findings Monday in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. They said it’s unlikely that medical marijuana laws caused first one big effect and then the opposite — any beneficial link was probably coincidental all along. (Johnson, 6/10)

The Associated Press: Promise Of Marijuana Leads Scientists On Search For Evidence

Marijuana has been shown to help ease pain and a few other health problems, yet two-thirds of U.S. states have decided pot should be legal to treat many other conditions with little scientific backing. At least 1.4 million Americans are using marijuana for their health , according to an Associated Press analysis of states that track medical marijuana patients. (6/11)

The Associated Press: AP Analysis: Medical Pot Takes Hit When Weed Legal For All

When states legalize pot for all adults, long-standing medical marijuana programs take a big hit, in some cases losing more than half their registered patients in just a few years, according to a data analysis by The Associated Press. Much of the decline comes from consumers who, ill or not, had medical cards in their states because it was the only way to buy marijuana legally before broad legalization. (6/11)

Los Angeles Times: UCLA Rocked By Charges That Former Staff Gynecologist Sexually Abused Patients

UCLA came under public scrutiny Monday over its handling of a former staff gynecologist who has been charged with sexual battery and exploitation during his treatment of two patients at a university facility. UCLA acknowledged first receiving a complaint against Dr. James Mason Heaps in 2017; he was placed on leave the following year, but the university did not publicize the reason for his departure until this week. That decision is now the subject of an internal review, UCLA said. The university has asked other students and patients who believe they were treated inappropriately by Heaps to come forward. (Cosgrove, Winton, McDonnell and Del Rio, 6/10)

The Associated Press: Ex-UCLA Gynecologist Pleads Not Guilty To Patient Sex Abuse

A retired gynecologist who worked at the University of California, Los Angeles for decades has pleaded not guilty to sexually abusing two patients and the campus is asking anyone who may have other complaints against him to step forward. Dr. James Heaps pleaded not guilty Monday to sexual battery by fraud against two patients in 2017 and 2018. He also pleaded not guilty to a count of sexual exploitation of a patient and was released without bail. (6/11)

Colorado Sun: Colorado Is Creating A Network Of Doctors To Diagnose Child Abuse And Keep Kids From Slipping Through The Safety Net

A child protection caseworker who suspects abuse needs a doctor’s opinion, and even a pediatrician who examines the child might want expert advice. But here’s the problem: in all of Colorado, there are just six physicians certified in child abuse pediatrics by the American Board of Pediatrics. Five of them are in Denver and one is in Colorado Springs, leaving the rest of the state without adequate expertise when it comes to informing decisions about whether a child is in danger. ... Under legislation passed this year, Colorado will spend $646,000 to create the Colorado Child Abuse Response and Evaluation Network. (Brown, 6/10)

Reuters: U.S. Measles Outbreak Spreads To Idaho And Virginia, Hits 1,022 Cases

The United States' worst measles outbreak in a quarter-century spread to Idaho and Virginia last week as public health authorities on Monday reported 41 new cases of the highly contagious and sometimes deadly disease. The U.S. has recorded 1,022 cases of the diseases this year as of June 6, in an outbreak blamed on misinformation about vaccines, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. (6/10)

ProPublica: Discussing Alaska’s Long History Of Sexual Violence Is One Step Toward Seeking Solutions

Tia Wakolee is a mother, grandmother and an artist. She also is a survivor of multiple rapes and sexual assaults. Wakolee recently self-published a book about her experiences. But until Thursday, she’d never told her story publicly in Kotzebue, where several of the assaults took place, starting in her early childhood. “I don’t want any children to go through the things that I grew up dealing with,” Wakolee said at an event sponsored by ProPublica and the Anchorage Daily News in this coastal hub town of about 3,200. (Raghavendran and Gallardo, 6/10)

The Associated Press: $11M Grant Seeks To Prevent Cervical Cancer In Appalachia

The National Cancer Institute has gifted 10 Appalachian health systems a total of $11 million for cervical cancer prevention programs. News outlets report the grant was announced last week in collaboration with the West Virginia University Cancer Institute, Ohio State University, the University of Kentucky and the University of Virginia. The Intelligencer reports the grant will help families at-risk of cervical cancer in these states. The effort will focus on prevention of the causes of the cervical cancer, including smoking, human papillomavirus (HPV) and a lack of cervical cancer screening. (6/10)

Los Angeles Times: $339,000 For A Restroom? L.A. Politicians Balk At The Cost Of Toilets For Homeless People

It seems like an obvious fix to the squalor and stench as homelessness surges on Los Angeles streets: more restrooms. But L.A. has estimated that staffing and operating a mobile bathroom can cost more than $300,000 annually — a price tag that has galled some politicians. During budget talks this spring, city officials estimated that providing toilets and showers for every homeless encampment in need would cost more than $57 million a year. (Reyes, 6/10)

The Associated Press: Hey, Can You Spare A Kidney? Man Campaigns For Transplant

A Tennessee man is getting creative while trying to find a kidney donor. The Johnson City Press reports 62-year-old Jeff Shevell is making T-shirts and car signs and launching a social media campaign to urge potential donors to share their spare kidneys with him or others in need. Shevell has battled kidney disease for over 15 years. Faced with either beginning dialysis or getting a transplant, he launched his “share your spare” campaign to find a match. (6/10)

