KHN: Children’s Vision Problems Often Go Undetected, Despite Calls For Regular Screening

Jessica Oberoi, 13, can’t exactly remember when her eyesight started getting blurry. All she knows is that she had to squint to see the whiteboard at school. It wasn’t until last fall when her eighth grade class in Bloomington, Indiana, got vision screenings that Jessica’s extreme nearsightedness and amblyopia, or lazy eye, were discovered. ... Jessica is one of the countless students falling through the cracks of the nation’s fractured efforts to catch and treat vision problems among children. (DeGuzman, 6/9)

KHN: Lawmaker Takes On Insurance Companies And Gets Personal About His Health

Scott Wiener made a startling revelation at a spring legislative committee hearing: “I was in the hospital. I experienced the most intense abdominal pain that I could even imagine.” The Democratic state senator recalled crawling up the stairs to his landlord’s apartment last July to get a ride to the hospital. The San Francisco lawmaker also disclosed to his colleagues on the Senate Health Committee that he has Crohn’s disease, a chronic autoimmune condition that causes inflammation in the digestive tract. His body, he said, wasn’t responding to his medication, which led to abscesses in his abdomen and a weeklong stay in the hospital. (Young, 6/9)

KHN: A Deep Dive Into The Widening Mortality Gap Across The Political Aisle

New research indicates politics may be a matter of life or death. A study published June 7 by the BMJ examined mortality rates and voting patterns in the past five presidential elections, and found that people who lived in jurisdictions that consistently voted Democratic fared better than those that voted Republican. “We all aspire to live in and exist in a sort of system where politics and health don’t intersect,” said Dr. Haider Warraich, the study’s lead author. “But what this paper actually shows is that politics and health, especially in the United States, are deeply intertwined.” (DeGuzman, 6/8)

The New York Times: As Survivors Of Gun Violence Demand Action, House Passes Bill Doomed In The Senate

The House on Wednesday voted nearly along party lines to bar the sale of semiautomatic weapons to people under the age of 21 and ban the sale of large-capacity magazines, acting as traumatized parents of victims and survivors of mass shootings made wrenching appeals for Congress to act on gun violence. ... Though the bill passed 223 to 204, it stands no chance in the evenly divided Senate, where solid Republican opposition means it cannot draw the 60 votes needed to break through a filibuster and move forward. The vote on Wednesday only underscored the intractable politics of gun control in Congress, where all but five Republicans voted against Democrats’ wide-ranging legislation, and talks on a compromise remained unresolved. (Karni and Edmondson, 6/8)

The Washington Post: House Passes Tough New Gun Measures Hours After Wrenching Testimony

The 223-to-204 vote took place just hours after a House committee heard searing testimony from a young survivor of the May 24 shooting in Uvalde, Tex., as well as the parents of a victim and a pediatrician who responded to the tragedy that left 19 elementary-schoolers and two teachers dead. Five Republicans joined most Democrats in backing the legislation. Two Democrats voted no. “Somewhere out there, there is a mom listening to our testimony, thinking, ‘I can’t even imagine their pain,’ not knowing that our reality will one day be hers, unless we act now,” said Kimberly Rubio, the mother of 10-year-old Lexi Rubio, who was killed in the attack. (DeBonis, 6/8)

The Washington Post: Survivor Miah Cerillo Recounts Horror Of Uvalde School Shooting

Miah Cerrillo used to spend her days playing with her family’s dogs and making TikTok videos, relishing the simple joys of being an 11-year-old.After surviving the school shooting in Uvalde, Tex., last month, that little girl now startles at a dog bark, running to hide when one of the family pets gets too loud. “This is not our Miah. This is not our TikTok dancer. This is not our playful Miah, you know? This is not our Miah,” her father, Miguel Cerrillo, said in an interview moments after he briefly testified at the House Oversight and Reform Committee hearing on gun violence Wednesday. “She’s outgoing, but it’s not … it’s not our daughter. It’s not daddy’s little girl anymore. It’s a whole different story. She’s way different now.” (Sotomayor, 6/8)

ABC News: Uvalde Pediatrician Recalls Mass Shooting Horror

Dr. Roy Guerrero, the only pediatrician in Uvalde, Texas, where 19 schoolchildren and two teachers were killed by a gunman on May 24, discussed the shooting, his thoughts on the Second Amendment and his testimony Wednesday before Congress in an exclusive interview with ABC News. Guerrero lost five of his young patients in the shooting, two of which he knew since they were 5 days old. Now “they’re gone,” he said. (Yamada, 6/8)

The Washington Post: Mom Of Buffalo Shooting Victim Testifies, ‘This Is Exactly Who We Are’

The mother of a man who was among those shot during last month’s mass shooting at a Buffalo grocery store offered powerful testimony before Congress on Wednesday about how “America is inherently violent” and admonished lawmakers opposing stricter gun laws after a spate of shootings across the country. Zeneta Everhart [is] the mother of 21-year-old Zaire Goodman, who was wounded but survived the racially motivated attack on the Tops supermarket on May 14. ... “To the lawmakers who feel that we do not need stricter gun laws, let me paint a picture for you: My son Zaire has a hole in the right side of his neck, two on his back and another on his left leg caused by an exploding bullet from an AR-15,” said Everhart, who paused in describing her son’s injuries. “As I clean his wounds, I can feel pieces of that bullet in his back. Shrapnel will be left inside of his body for the rest of his life. Now, I want you to picture that exact scenario for one of your children.” (Wang, Sotomayor and Bella, 6/8)

Reuters: Biden Says Republicans Bullied By Gun Lobby During Late-Night Show Visit

U.S President Joe Biden on Wednesday blamed the lack of any progress on gun safety on intimidation by the gun lobby, and he called on voters to make it a deciding issue come November during his first in-person appearance on a late-night talk show. Biden told late-night host Jimmy Kimmel that the National Rifle Association has bullied Republicans into thinking that “if they vote for rational gun policy, they’re going to be primaried.” (Hunnicutt and Renshaw, 6/9)

The Hill: Here Are The House Republicans Who Broke With The Party On Guns

A handful of House Republicans bucked their party to vote for gun legislation on Wednesday, supporting measures that were introduced after the mass shootings in Buffalo, N.Y. and Uvalde, Texas last month. (Schnell, 6/8)

The Hill: These Four Democrats Voted Against Parts Of The Gun Package

Four Democrats broke from the party and objected to aspects of a sweeping gun package the House passed on Wednesday, which was introduced in the aftermath of last month’s mass shootings in Buffalo, N.Y. and Uvalde, Texas. (Schnell, 6/8)

The Hill: Here Are Some Of The States With The Strictest And Weakest Gun Laws

Gun laws have taken center stage amid a series of mass shootings across the country and a revived interest in reform efforts. While some states have stronger policies like strict background check requirements, others have weaker regulations like younger age restrictions on who can possess a firearm. Here’s a closer look at some of the states with the strongest and weakest gun laws in the U.S. (Beals, 6/8)

The Washington Post: California Man In Custody After He Said He Wanted To Kill Justice Brett Kavanaugh

A man with a gun and a knife was detained by police early Wednesday near the Maryland home of Brett M. Kavanaugh after making threats against the Supreme Court justice, according to local and federal officials. Nicholas John Roske, 26, of Simi Valley, Calif., was charged with attempted murder of a Supreme Court justice after he called authorities and said he was having suicidal thoughts and wanted to kill a specific justice, according to federal prosecutors. (Silverman, Morse, Mettler and Barrett, 6/8)

The Wall Street Journal: Armed Man Arrested Near Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s Home Is Charged With Attempted Murder

Federal agents spotted Mr. Roske at 1:05 a.m., dressed in black clothing and carrying a backpack and a suitcase as he got out of a taxi in front of Justice Kavanaugh’s house, the Justice Department said. After seeing agents in front of Mr. Kavanaugh’s house, Mr. Roske walked away and called the Montgomery County Emergency Communications Center and said that he was having suicidal thoughts and had a firearm in his suitcase—and said he planned to kill Justice Kavanaugh, according to prosecutors. He was arrested while still on the call. (Wolfe, 6/8)

Politico: Supreme Court Security In Spotlight After Kavanaugh Threat

The attempted murder charges against a California man who allegedly threatened to kill Justice Brett Kavanaugh rattled Washington on Wednesday and raised questions about the security and safety of the Supreme Court justices as they prepare to deliver an opinion on the landmark Roe v. Wade abortion case. The Justice Department has charged California resident Nicholas Roske with attempted murder, alleging he appeared in Kavanaugh’s Maryland neighborhood early Wednesday morning with a gun. Roske allegedly later told police during questioning that he was “upset” about a draft Supreme Court decision that would overturn precedent granting a federal constitutional right to abortion, according to the criminal complaint filed in U.S. District Court on Wednesday. (Swan and Gerstein, 6/8)

The Hill: Biden Predicts ‘Mini Revolution’ In November If SCOTUS Overturns Roe V. Wade

President Biden on Thursday predicted a “mini revolution” in November’s mid-term elections if the Supreme Court overturns the landmark 1973 precedent Roe v. Wade, which enshrined abortion access as a constitutional right. During an interview on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” that aired Thursday night, Biden said overturning the court precedent would be “ridiculous” and motivate turnout in November’s elections. (Dress, 6/9)

Politico: With Roe Likely To Fall, California Lawmakers Move To Enshrine It In Their Constitution

California could become the first state to explicitly enshrine abortion rights in the state constitution if a Senate bill introduced Wednesday clears the Legislature before the end of the month. Senate Constitutional Amendment 10 would place a constitutional amendment on the November 2022 ballot asking voters to protect the right to an abortion and contraceptives. (Colliver, 6/8)

Stateline: Michigan Legislature Asks Court To Allow Enforcement Of 1931 Abortion Ban

Michigan’s Republican-led legislature this week asked a state judge to allow a 1931 abortion ban to take effect if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns its landmark ruling ensuring the right to abortion—a decision expected this month. ”As the people’s representatives, the Legislature has a responsibility to intervene to defend our law,” Republican state Rep. Pamela Hornberger said in a statement. “We will use every tool at our disposal to defend Michigan law and protect the life of the unborn.” Michigan’s pre-Roe statute would expose health care professionals in the state to felony charges and fines for performing an abortion except to save the life of the patient. It also would criminalize advertising or selling medications to induce an abortion. (Vestal, 6/8)

AP: Wisconsin Governor Asks GOP To Repeal Dormant Abortion Ban

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers on Wednesday called a special session for the Republican-controlled Legislature to repeal the state’s dormant 173-year-old law banning abortion, a move that’s more likely to win him political points with his Democratic base in a reelection year than it is to result in a repeal. Republican Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu said the Senate would not take any action in what he called “another blatantly political special session call from this partisan governor.” (Bauer, 6/8)

AP: Reward Posted To Find Woman In Video Of Abortion Clinic Fire

A masked woman in a hooded shirt set a fire at a planned abortion clinic in Wyoming, according to newly released police video, and federal authorities have offered a $5,000 reward for tips leading to her arrest. The U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives offered the reward Wednesday. The woman was shown in security video released by Casper police that was taken inside the Wellspring Health Access clinic in Casper just before it was burned May 25. (6/8)

Stat: Moderna Says Omicron-Containing Booster Outperforms Current Vaccine

Moderna said Wednesday that using a new version of its Covid-19 vaccine as a booster led to a superior antibody response against the Omicron variant compared to its current shot. The company said it plans to submit its data to the Food and Drug Administration in the coming weeks and that it hopes that the new booster will be available in the late summer. (Herper, 6/8)

The Wall Street Journal: Moderna’s Covid-19 Vaccine Targeting Omicron Produces Stronger Immune Response

The study didn’t measure the efficacy of the modified booster shot—whether it actually reduces the risk of Covid-19 disease caused by Omicron. The company disclosed the results in a press release. The data haven’t been published in a peer-reviewed medical journal. Moderna’s modified, “bivalent” booster shot was designed to target in a single shot both the Omicron variant and the original coronavirus strain. The company’s original vaccine, Spikevax, was designed to target the original coronavirus, both as a two-dose primary series and as a booster shot. (Loftus, 6/8)

The Wall Street Journal: U.S. Prepares To Distribute Covid-19 Shots To Children Under 5

The Biden administration is gearing up to roll out vaccines for children under age 5 in conjunction with educational and outreach efforts, if the shots are approved by federal regulators. Vaccinations for children under age 5 could begin as soon as June 21 if the shots from Moderna Inc. and Pfizer Inc. and partner BioNTech SE are authorized by the Food and Drug Administration. Ten million initial doses will be made available, senior administration officials said. (Armour, 6/9)

Modern Healthcare: COVID-19 Test Demand A Boon For Labs, A Bane For Costs, Study Finds

Independent laboratories reap the benefits of lucrative COVID-19 tests and those costs may be boosting health insurance premiums and tax bills, according to a new study. Labs' revenue from polymerase chain reaction tests grew about 8% a month from May 2020 to December 2020, according to an analysis of Hawaii taxation data. Profits per PCR test were at least $10, but that is a conservative estimate, researchers wrote in a study to be published in the Journal of General Internal Medicine this week. (Kacik, 6/8)

The Wall Street Journal: Abbott Received Former Employee’s Warnings On Baby-Formula Plant Earlier Than Previously Known

Abbott Laboratories was alerted to allegations concerning problems at an infant-formula plant months earlier than previously publicly known, according to a government official, a person familiar with the matter and documents viewed by The Wall Street Journal. A complaint filed under the U.S. Labor Department’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s whistleblower-protection program by a former Abbott employee in February 2021 alleged a host of problems at the company’s Sturgis plant. They included failing equipment in need of repair and formula released without adequate evidence that it was safe for consumption, the person familiar with the matter said. (Newman and Loftus, 6/8)

Las Vegas Review-Journal: Baby Formula Production Ramps Up, But Low Supplies Still Persist

As production of infant formula ramps up once again to ease the nationwide shortage, Nevada agencies caution that grocery store shelves may still be understocked for weeks or months longer. Abbott Laboratories announced on Saturday that it will be continuing its production of popular formulas like Similac after voluntarily recalling them because of the discovery of a deadly germ in the powder. However, parents will have to wait for shelves to start filling up again. According to a May 15 report from Bloomberg, Las Vegas had been hit the hardest in terms of the shortage, with more than 50% of formula out of stock across the Las Vegas Valley as of the time. (Ross and Drewes, 6/8)

Stat: How Much Medicine Does The U.S. Have To Fight Monkeypox?

As the world grapples with a monkeypox outbreak, the Biden administration has been quick to highlight the vaccines and other therapies the United States has in its national stockpile. It’s been far less open about exactly how many of those medicines it has. Right now, the country hasn’t seen many actual cases of monkeypox — only 35 confirmed cases as of Tuesday. But as global concern grows, officials are walking a tightrope, attempting to assuage public concerns while being cautious on both negotiations about sharing medicines abroad and what they say are national security issues. (Cohrs, 6/9)

Los Angeles Times: L.A. County Records 2nd Suspected Monkeypox Case

Los Angeles County has reported its second suspected case of monkeypox. The Department of Public Health on Wednesday said the latest case occurred in an adult who recently traveled. “They are symptomatic but doing well and isolating away from others,” officials said in a statement. That brings the total of confirmed and suspected monkeypox cases in California to eight as of Wednesday afternoon. (Lin II, 6/8)

CIDRAP: CDC Reports 28 More Kids' Unexplained Hepatitis Cases; Global Total Grows

In a regular update today, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported 28 more unexplained hepatitis cases in children that health officials are investigating, raising the national total to 274. One more state or jurisdiction reported a case, raising the total to 39.The CDC has said that many recent cases are retrospective, with investigations covering illnesses going back to October 2021. A definitive cause hasn't been established, but a possible role for adenovirus is a strong lead, and scientists are still weighing other potential causes, such as COVID-19 or toxin exposure. (6/8)

Louisville Courier Journal: Hepatitis Outbreak In Children 2022: Six Cases Reported In Kentucky

Six cases of a mysterious form of hepatitis have now been reported to the Kentucky Department for Public Health, a spokeswoman confirmed. The cases, which are all in children 10 or younger, have been reported in these counties: Jefferson (2 possible cases under investigation) Todd Lyon Bourbon Meade. The World Health Organization has reported 650 probable cases in children from 33 countries between April 5 and May 26 and rated the global risk as "moderate" as it investigates. At least 38 children have needed liver transplants and nine have died, WHO reported. (Ladd, 6/8)

The Boston Globe: Coronavirus Levels In E. Mass. Waste Water Send Mixed Signals

Coronavirus levels in Eastern Massachusetts waste water are sending mixed signals, with numbers dropping precipitously in one area but not in another. The seven-day average virus level in the northern section of the Massachusetts Water Resources Authority system began a steep decline in the past few days, an encouraging sign that the pandemic might be weakening. But the level in the southern section remained essentially flat. (Finucane and Prignano, 6/8)

AP: New Mexico Sees Uptick In Less Severe COVID-19 Infections

Coronavirus cases are on the rise again in New Mexico, but top state health officials said Wednesday that a return to mask mandates or other widespread public health restrictions are unlikely because infections are becoming more mild. Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. David Scrase said during his first briefing on the pandemic in months that the situation is very different now than it was over the winter. He noted that more tools and treatments are available and that infections are resulting in far fewer hospitalizations and deaths. (Bryan, 6/8)

AP: Half Of Louisiana Town's Police Department Out With COVID

Half of the officers at a southwest Louisiana town’s police department and the chief are out with COVID-19, prompting state police and area sheriff’s office to help pick up the slack. The Duson Police Department implemented its mutual aid policy, which authorizes the other agencies, including the Lafayette and Acadia parish sheriff’s office, to help respond to emergency calls and in-progress crimes, Chief Kip Judice said in a news release. (6/8)

The Boston Globe: Boston Public Schools Ends Mask Mandate

Boston Public Schools will end its mask mandate starting Monday, according to a letter sent out by Superintendent Brenda Cassellius Wednesday afternoon. BPS was among the last remaining districts across the state that kept a mask mandate in place after the state in February lifted its requirement that masks be worn in school, leaving the decision to local leaders. The Boston Public Health Commission advised the removal of masks, Cassellius said, after a recent decline in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, and fewer traces of the virus showing up in the city’s wastewater. (Boston, 6/8)

AP: New Vaccine May Be Option For Troops With Religious Concerns

A COVID-19 vaccine that could soon win federal approval may offer a boost for the U.S. military: an opportunity to get shots into some of the thousands of service members who have refused other coronavirus vaccines for religious reasons. At least 175 active duty and reserve service members have already received the Novavax vaccine, some even traveling overseas at their own expense to get it. The vaccine meets Defense Department requirements because it has the World Health Organization’s emergency use approval and is used in Europe and other regions. The Food and Drug Administration is considering giving it emergency use authorization in the U.S. (Baldor, 6/9)

CIDRAP: HIV May Predispose To Post-Vaccination COVID, Requiring Extra Doses

The risk of COVID-19 infection after primary vaccination was 28% higher in adults diagnosed as having HIV, suggesting they may benefit from two additional doses, according to a US study published yesterday in JAMA Network Open. Johns Hopkins University researchers led a team assessing the risk of COVID-19 infection among 113,994 vaccinated patients—33,029 of whom had HIV and 80,965 who didn't—through Dec 31, 2021. (Van Beusekom, 6/8)

Modern Healthcare: Nursing Homes Rush To Certify TNAs As CMS Deadline Looms

A waiver that allowed nursing homes flexibility over hiring temporary nurse aides during the COVID-19 pandemic came to an end Tuesday, leaving providers scrambling to bring workers into compliance. In April, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services announced it would eliminate some of the pandemic-related temporary waivers to nursing home regulations. Ending a waiver that permitted nursing homes to employ temporary nurse aides for more than four months is key to improving quality, the agency said. Nursing homes now have until Oct. 7 to get temporary nurse aides trained and tested as certified nursing assistants. (Christ, 6/8)

San Francisco Chronicle: California Can Deduct Union Dues From Medi-Cal Payments To In-Home Caretakers, Court Rules

California can deduct union dues from Medi-Cal payments to a caretaker who provides in-home care to an elderly or disabled person, a federal appeals court ruled Wednesday. A state law authorizing the deductions was challenged by anti-union groups representing eight providers of In-Home Supportive Services. The eight automatically became public employees when they began caring for their patients, with standard payroll deductions, including dues for the unions that represented the employees. They quickly resigned from the unions but, under the law, were required to continue paying dues until a specified withdrawal date that occurs once each year. (Egelko, 6/8)

Houston Chronicle: Some Houston Hospitals Are Charging Private Insurers Up To 3x What Medicare Pays As Deductibles Rise

Hospitals in Texas on average are charging employer-sponsored insurers more than triple the amount that Medicare would pay, raising health care costs for companies and their workers, according to a new analysis. Rates set by Medicare, the government insurance program for the elderly, often are used as benchmark for health care costs. Hospitals typically charge private insurers higher rates to make up for shortfalls from lower reimbursements paid by Medicare and Medicaid, the government program for the poor. But the analysis found that three of the Houston area’s biggest hospitals — Houston Methodist, Memorial Hermann, and HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake — are billing insurers far more than what they need to break even — in fact double. (Carballo, 6/8)

AP: Oregon Hospital COO Ousted After Criminal History Found

A recently hired Oregon hospital chief operations officer no longer holds the job after hospital officials say they learned he had been convicted and sentenced to five years in prison on charges of wire fraud and false representation of a Social Security number. Larry Butler Jr., who most recently held the COO position at Bay Area Hospital in Coos Bay, had been convicted for defrauding the Louisiana Health Cooperative Inc. and Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center in Louisiana, The World reported. (6/8)

AP: Investigations, Suspensions Over Hospital's Missing Fentanyl

More than seven gallons (31.8 liters) of fentanyl solution have been reported missing over several months at a New Hampshire medical center, prompting an investigation by state officials and the license suspensions of several staffers. The New Hampshire Board of Pharmacy will consider whether to suspend or revoke Cheshire Medical Center’s pharmacy permit on June 29. (6/8)

The Boston Globe: ‘It’s Pretty Terrifying’: Mass. Opioid-Related Overdose Deaths Surged To An All-Time High Last Year

More people died of opioid-related overdoses in Massachusetts last year than in any previous year, according to a grim new report out Wednesday that reflects both the mental health toll of the pandemic and the pervasiveness of fentanyl-contaminated drugs. The Massachusetts Department of Public Health’s twice-yearly opioid report showed that opioid-related deaths surged by 9 percent in 2021, to an all-time high of 2,290 lives lost. That is lower than the 15 percent increase seen nationally. But Massachusetts continues to have a high rate of overdose deaths compared to other states, the 17th highest in 2020, the most recent year for which state-by-state comparisons are available. (Freyer, 6/8)

AP: Rhode Island Casino Workers Urge Lawmakers To Ban Smoking

Smoking was prohibited inside Rhode Island’s two casinos for most of the pandemic, and now casino workers want state lawmakers to make the ban permanent. A bill is pending in the legislature to repeal the exemption granted to casinos in the state law that prohibits smoking in public places. Casino workers from Bally’s Twin River Lincoln Casino and Bally’s Tiverton Casino and Hotel planned to go to the State House on Wednesday to urge lawmakers to advance the bill, which has been held for further study. (McDermott, 6/8)

USA Today: Is There A Tampon Shortage? Walgreens, Target And More Face Low Supply

The latest household supply shortage? Tampons. The sanitary protection product has been harder to find for months, especially popular brands, shoppers tell USA TODAY. “You wouldn’t think that tampons would be a hot commodity but apparently they’re flying off the shelves, if they’re even getting onto the shelves,” said Santa Cefalu, an underwriter from Arizona. Cefalu says she started to notice the shortage in March when she couldn’t find her favorite tampon. Now, “the only ones that are left at the stores are the ones that nobody likes,” she said. (Guynn, 6/8)

The Washington Post: Pew Study: 5 Percent Of Young Adults Identify As Transgender Or Nonbinary

For years, advocates and policymakers have struggled to get a clear picture of how many transgender and nonbinary adults live in the United States. The U.S. Census doesn’t ask about gender identity, and until now, few institutions ventured to estimate this number. Data from the Pew Research Center released Tuesday offers a clearer picture: About 1.6 percent of the U.S. population identifies as trans or nonbinary, the latter term being used to describe people who do not identify exclusively as male or female, the survey found. (Branigin, 6/8)

The Washington Post: Pride Clinic In Northern Virginia Pledges Affirming Care For LGBTQ People

Jorge Ramallo is lead physician at a primary care clinic devoted to the LGBTQ+ community in Northern Virginia. The Inova health-care system officially launched the clinic on Wednesday, inviting people to access what officials said would be inclusive, culturally competent care. Organizers christened it the Pride Clinic and timed its opening for Pride Month, an annual celebration rooted in the 1969 Stonewall riots, a defining moment in American history and the LGBT liberation movement. (Portnoy, 6/8)

San Francisco Chronicle: Oakland Declares Racism A Public Health Crisis

The Oakland City Council unanimously voted on Tuesday to declare racism a public health crisis. The vote sets aside $350,000 to fund two new positions in the city Department of Race and Equity. The ordinance was introduced by the city attorney, Barbara Parker, City Administrator Ed Reiskin,and Darlene Flynn, the director of the department of race and equity. It was also cosponsored by Council Members Sheng Thao, Loren Taylor and Treva Reid — all of whom are running for mayor. (Ravani, 6/8)

The New York Times: Can Your Diet Really Affect Your Skin Cancer Risk?

A large study published Wednesday found a surprising link between fish consumption and developing melanoma, the most serious type of skin cancer. But while the finding raises questions about possible links between diet and melanoma, the study’s lead author and other experts cautioned that it’s not a reason to avoid eating fish. It also doesn’t change the most important advice for reducing melanoma risk: Limit your exposure to UV rays from the sun or tanning beds. The new study, published in the journal Cancer Causes & Control, evaluated data from more than 490,000 adults in the United States between the ages of 50 and 71 who were enrolled in the N.I.H.-A.A.R.P. Diet and Health Study. (Callahan, 6/8)

Modern Healthcare: Medication Tracking Added To iPhone, Apple Watch

Cupertino, California-based tech giant Apple announced Monday it would add a medication tracking service through its native Health app. The app includes medication reminders and scheduling, the ability to scan drugs or manually add them into the app and in the U.S., it notifies people on critical drug interactions. It will be available on iPhones and Apple Watch devices in the iOS 16 operating system on phones and the watchOS 9 operating system for the Apple Watches. Apple is partnering with drug database solutions company Elsevier to identify and categorize the severity of potential interactions. (Turner, 6/7)

Roll Call: White House To Train Health Care Workers In Latin America

President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra travel to Los Angeles today to participate in the Summit of the Americas, where they are expected to outline a plan to increase public health communication and surveillance in the Americas. The plan is part of an administration bid to step up global partnerships in order to stem further COVID-19 outbreaks and prevent future pandemics before they start, and will help other countries in the Americas prevent and prepare for public health emergencies. The administration anticipates the plan will be fully implemented by 2030. The primary goal is to train an additional 500,000 health care workers across Latin America within the next decade in conjunction with the newly-formed Americas Health Corps. (Cohen, 6/8)

