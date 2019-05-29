First Edition: May 29, 2019

Kaiser Health News: Not Funny: Midwife Slapped With $4,836 Bill For Laughing Gas During Her Labor

Nurse-midwife Karli-Rae Kerrschneider wanted the same supportive birth experience she promises her own patients — and that included the use of nitrous oxide, or laughing gas, to dull her discomfort. The delivery of the gas during labor has come back in vogue in the U.S. in the past few years as a less invasive alternative to an epidural administered by an anesthesiologist. With a tank in the hospital room, a woman in labor can take breaths of the gas as she needs it. (Weber, 5/29)

Kaiser Health News: What Closing Missouri’s Last Abortion Clinic Will Mean For Neighboring States

As the last abortion clinic in Missouri warned that it will have to stop providing the procedure as soon as Friday, abortion providers in surrounding states said they are anticipating an uptick of even more Missouri patients. At Hope Clinic in Granite City, Ill., just 10 minutes from downtown St. Louis, Deputy Director Alison Dreith said Tuesday her clinic was preparing for more patients as news about Missouri spread. “We’re really scrambling today about the need for increased staff and how fast can we hire and train,” Dreith said. (Weber, 5/28)

California Healthline: UCSF Medical Center Backs Off Plan To Deepen Ties With Dignity Health

UCSF Medical Center officials said Tuesday they no longer would pursue a formal affiliation with Dignity Health, a large Catholic health care system that restricts care on the basis of religious doctrine. The decision follows months of heated protest from hundreds of University of California-San Francisco faculty and staffers, who argued that such an arrangement would compromise patient care and threaten the famously progressive health system’s reputation as a provider of unbiased and evidence-based care. (Gold, 5/28)

California Healthline: Lawmakers Push To Stop Surprise ER Billing

California has some of the nation’s strongest protections against surprise medical bills. But many Californians still get slammed with huge out-of-network charges.State lawmakers are now trying to close gaps in the law with a bill that would limit how much hospitals outside of a patient’s insurance network can charge for emergency care. “We thought the practice of balance billing had been addressed,” said state Assemblyman David Chiu (D-San Francisco), author of the bill. “Turns out there are major holes in the law potentially impacting millions of Californians with different types of insurance.” (Ibarra, 5/28)

The Associated Press: 2020 Candidate Kamala Harris Targets State Abortion Bans

Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris said Tuesday that if she won the White House, she would require states seeking to restrict abortion laws to first obtain federal approval. The senator from California said she would back legislation requiring states with a history of restricting abortion rights to receive clearance from the Justice Department to change abortion laws. (5/28)

The New York Times: Kamala Harris Wants To Require States To Clear Abortion Laws With Justice Dept.

The requirement would apply to jurisdictions with a history of violating Roe v. Wade, the Supreme Court’s landmark decision in 1973 that established the constitutional right to abortion. These jurisdictions would have to clear new abortion laws with the Justice Department before putting them into effect. Ms. Harris is one of several Democrats in the 2020 race who have sharply criticized laws passed in Alabama, Missouri and other states that severely restrict abortion. She is also one of several Senate co-sponsors of the Women’s Health Protection Act, which would prevent any government entity from imposing various restrictions on abortion services. (Stevens, 5/28)

The Wall Street Journal: Kamala Harris Proposes Abortion Law Modeled On Voting Rights Act

Ms. Harris, who was expected to explain her new plan at an MSNBC town hall Tuesday, is one of several presidential candidates to issue proposals in response to the passage of abortion restrictions in states like Alabama, Missouri, and Georgia. The wave of recent bills has rallied both abortion rights and antiabortion activists in the last two weeks. (Parti, 5/28)

Los Angeles Times: Kamala Harris Proposes Federal Oversight Of State And Local Abortion Laws

“It really goes on the offense. It’s a real game changer,” said Laurie Rubiner, former vice president of Planned Parenthood. Currently, if abortion rights advocates oppose a law passed on the state or local level, “we have to wait for them to pass the law, we go to court, we challenge it,” Rubiner said. “The onus is on us to challenge it. We have to go through the expense, the time.” (Mason, 5/28)

The New York Times: Supreme Court Sidesteps Abortion Question In Ruling On Indiana Law

The Supreme Court on Tuesday sidestepped part of a major abortion case, a new sign that the court is not yet moving aggressively to test the constitutional right to abortion established in Roe v. Wade. In an apparent compromise in a case from Indiana, the justices turned down an appeal that asked the court to reinstate a state law banning abortions sought solely because of the sex or disability of a fetus. But the court upheld part of the same law requiring abortion providers to bury or cremate fetal remains. (Liptak, 5/28)

The Wall Street Journal: Supreme Court Won’t Reinstate Indiana Ban On Abortion For Sex Selection

The court’s unsigned opinion appeared the product of a delicate compromise over perhaps the most divisive issue on the docket—one that has resonated more loudly since the majority’s position on abortion fell into question following the retirement last year of Justice Anthony Kennedy, a conservative who had joined liberals to reaffirm women’s constitutional right to end their pregnancies. With President Trump’s appointment of Brett Kavanaugh to the Kennedy seat, opponents of abortion rights have accelerated efforts to restrict the procedure, with some hoping the court may be ready to overrule Roe v. Wade, the 1973 decision recognizing abortion rights. (Bravin, 5/28)

Los Angeles Times: Supreme Court Issues A Go-Slow Signal In Its First Abortion Decision Of The Year

Tuesday’s outcome, after weeks of internal debate, suggests that the justices are inclined to move slowly and cautiously on the abortion issue and that Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. and his fellow conservatives are not ready to directly confront abortion rights, at least during a presidential election year. Had the high court agreed to hear the Indiana case, it would have been argued in the fall and decided by June 2020. The decision not to hear Indiana’s appeal provides further evidence that the justices will not be eager to consider the even more sweeping abortion bans recently adopted by Alabama and other conservative states. (Savage, 5/28)

Politico: McConnell: Republicans Would Confirm A Justice During 2020 Election

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday that Republicans would fill an opening on the Supreme Court if there were a vacancy next year — in contrast with 2016, when he stated his fierce opposition to confirming a justice in the last year of a president’s term. At a Paducah (Kentucky) Area Chamber of Commerce lunch, McConnell was asked about how he would handle an opening if a justice were to die in 2020, when President Donald Trump is up for reelection. McConnell confidently replied, “Oh, we’d fill it.” (Choi, 5/28)

The New York Times: Missouri’s Last Abortion Clinic Could Stop Providing The Procedure This Week

Missouri’s last abortion clinic might have to stop providing the procedure by the end of the week because of a standoff with state officials over an audit, according to Planned Parenthood, which operates the clinic. Lawyers for the clinic say that the audit, which began this spring, has become wide-ranging and includes demands they consider to be unreasonable. They say the clinic’s license is due to expire at midnight on June 1, and if the disagreement over the audit is not sorted out by then, the clinic will be forced to stop providing abortions. (Tavernise, 5/28)

Reuters: Missouri May Become Only U.S. State With No Legal Abortion Provider

The license for Reproductive Health Services to provide abortions expires on Friday, after which it may no longer offer abortions. It would continue providing other healthcare services, a Planned Parenthood spokeswoman said. "This is a real public health crisis," said Leana Wen, president of Planned Parenthood Federation of America, which runs the clinic. "More than a million women of reproductive age in Missouri will no longer have access to a health center in the state they live in that provides abortion care." (5/28)

The Washington Post: Missouri Could Become The First State Without An Abortion Clinic

The St. Louis clinic plans to file a lawsuit in state court Tuesday seeking permission to keep providing abortions if its license expires, Planned Parenthood said in a statement. The nonprofit said the clinic “has maintained 100 percent compliance” with the law. “What is happening in Missouri shows that politicians don’t have to outlaw abortion to push it out of reach entirely,” Jennifer Dalven, director of the ACLU Reproductive Freedom Project, said in a statement. (Iati, 5/28)

Los Angeles Times: With Missouri’s Last Abortion Clinic Targeted, Illinois Braces For Influx Of Patients

Faced with that prospect, abortion providers in neighboring Illinois were bracing for an influx of patients. “If Missouri blocks the last remaining abortion provider … in the state, it’s going to leave more than 1.1 million women of reproductive age to face a world where they’re blocked from accessing abortion services,” said Alison Dreith, the deputy director of the Hope Clinic for Women in Granite City, Ill., 10 miles from downtown St. Louis. (Jarvie, 5/28)

The Washington Post: Illinois House Passes Reproductive Health Act, Affirming Abortion Rights Amid Attack On Roe V. Wade

Alabama. Ohio. Kentucky. Mississippi. Georgia. Utah. Arkansas. Missouri. These are the states on the front lines of the cultural battle intensifying over abortion. Next up: Illinois? The “Land of Lincoln” is the latest place to advance legislation addressing access to the medical procedure. But the aim in Springfield, Ill., is vastly different. (Stanley-Becker, 5/29)

The Associated Press: Illinois May Expand Abortion Rights As Other States Restrict

The Illinois House voted to bolster the right to abortion on Tuesday as Democratic-led states respond to restrictions placed by some Republican-led states that conservatives hope will lead the U.S. Supreme Court to review the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that guaranteed the right to abortion. The Illinois House voted 64-50 on Rep. Kelly Cassidy's Reproductive Health Act , which would rescind prohibitions on some late-term abortions and 45-year-old restraints such as criminal penalties for doctors performing abortions, all measures whose enforcement has been prohibited by court orders. (5/28)

Politico: House GOP Grapples With Abortion Messaging After Alabama Law

Republicans wanted to weaponize abortion against vulnerable Democrats in 2020, but a wave of strict bans across the country has upended their strategy, leaving them scattered and mostly mute. Before Alabama passed its law, Republicans had made clear they would make abortion a central issue in the next election. They had homed in on a host of state laws expanding access to abortion, seizing specifically on a New York bill that Republicans inaccurately claimed would legalize “infanticide.” (Barron-Lopez and Zanona, 5/29)

The Washington Post Fact Checker: Planned Parenthood’s False Stat: ‘Thousands’ Of Women Died Every Year Before Roe

A reader asked us to investigate this repeated claim by the president of Planned Parenthood — that “thousands of women” died every year from botched abortions before the Supreme Court in 1973 nullified antiabortion laws across the United States in Roe v. Wade. This turned out to be an interesting inquiry, taking The Fact Checker through a tour of decades of musty academic literature. Statisticians had tried to parse data on what was, for the most part, an illegal act. Unplanned pregnancy and abortions were deeply shameful at the time, so the official statistics were not necessarily reliable indicators of mortality rates from abortion. (Kessler, 5/29)

The Washington Post: Netflix Becomes The First Major Hollywood Studio To Speak Out Against Georgia’s Abortion Law

Ever since Georgia passed a “heartbeat bill” earlier this month, there has been a growing pressure in Hollywood to speak out, given that the state has become a major production hub for film and television due to generous tax incentives. Some celebrities have vowed to boycott Georgia if the law is officially implemented in January, while others will instead donate earnings to organizations fighting against it. But it wasn’t until Tuesday that a major Hollywood studio contributed to the conversation. Netflix Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos declared that while the streaming giant wouldn’t yet refrain from working in Georgia, it would partner with organizations in the legal fight against the law, which is among the most restrictive in the nation. (Rao, 5/28)

The Washington Post: A Violation Of ‘Privacy, Liberty, Dignity’: Civil Rights Groups Sue HHS Over Religious Exemption Rule

Lambda Legal and other civil rights groups are asking a federal court to strike down a Health and Human Services Department “conscience” rule that is set to dramatically expand the situations in which health providers, insurers and others could refuse to provide or pay for services they say violate their religious or moral beliefs. The lawsuit, filed Tuesday in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, claims the policy, which was published May 21, is unconstitutional and exceeds HHS’s statutory authority. (Cha, 5/28)

The Associated Press: Washington Is Latest State To Sue Over Trump Health Rule

Washington is the latest state to sue President Donald Trump's administration in hopes of blocking a new rule that lets health care professionals refuse to provide abortions and other services that conflict with their moral or religious beliefs. Attorney General Bob Ferguson, a Democrat who has sued frequently and successfully over Trump's initiatives, filed the case Tuesday in federal court in Spokane. (5/28)

The New York Times: Oklahoma Faces Off Against J & J In First Trial Of An Opioid Maker

Opening statements in the country’s first trial over whether a pharmaceutical company is liable for the opioid crisis began as a battle between fire and ice: Lawyers for Oklahoma, a state brought to its knees by addiction and overdose deaths, heatedly accused Johnson & Johnson of creating a deadly demand for the drugs, while the company coolly responded that it had acted responsibly and lawfully in its quest to offer relief to chronic pain patients. (Hoffman, 5/28)

The Wall Street Journal: Johnson & Johnson, Oklahoma Spar In Opioid Trial

The case, which is being heard before a judge and not a jury, is the first to go to trial of some 2,000 lawsuits filed by states, local governments and Native American tribes alleging the pharmaceutical industry helped fuel the opioid crisis. The state argues that Johnson & Johnson followed in the footsteps of Purdue Pharma LP, whose 1996 introduction of OxyContin is widely seen as the beginning of a shift by drug companies toward promoting opioids for widespread pain. That shift played down the risk of addiction and created a public-health crisis, plaintiffs argue, for which the pharmaceutical industry should now pay to alleviate. (Randazzo, 5/28)

The Associated Press: Oklahoma Attorney Blames Corporate Greed For Opioid Crisis

Corporate greed is responsible for an opioid crisis that has cost Oklahoma thousands of lives and will take billions of dollars to repair, the state’s attorney general told a judge Tuesday at the start of the nation’s first state trial against the companies accused of fueling the problem. Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter’s opened the state’s case against consumer products giant Johnson & Johnson and several subsidiaries by saying the powerful painkillers have led to the “worst manmade public health crisis” in U.S. history. The state alleges drugmakers extensively marketed highly addictive opioids for years in a way that overstated their effectiveness and underplayed the risk of addiction. (Murphy, 5/28)

Reuters: J&J's Greed Helped Fuel U.S. Opioid Crisis, Oklahoma Claims At Trial

Brad Beckworth, a lawyer for the state, told Cleveland County District Judge Thad Balkman that New Brunswick, New Jersey-based J&J, along with Purdue and Teva, used misleading marketing beginning in the 1990s to push doctors to prescribe more opioids. Beckworth said J&J, which sold the painkillers Duragesic and Nucynta, marketed the opioids as "safe and effective for everyday pain" while downplaying their addictive qualities, helping create a drug oversupply. He said J&J was motivated to boost prescriptions not only because it sold opioid painkillers, but because it also grew and imported raw materials opioid manufacturers like Purdue used. "If you have an oversupply, people will die," Beckworth said. (5/28)

The Washington Post: Oklahoma Opioid Trial Begins As State Lays Blame For Crisis On Drug Companies

The company countered that its products make up just a tiny portion of the painkillers that have been consumed in Oklahoma, and it said its business — from the poppy farms of Tasmania to its products in U.S. drugstores — is closely regulated by federal and state agencies. With manufacturers, distributors, doctors and pharmacists all involved in bringing painkillers to patients, the state cannot prove that Johnson & Johnson caused rampant addiction and overdose deaths, its attorney said. (Bernstein, 5/28)

Politico: Nation’s First Opioid Trial Begins, Testing How Much Pharma Will Be Held Responsible For Crisis

The Oklahoma trial, which is being broadcast online, is expected to last for much of the summer, drawing renewed attention to a health crisis that is still claiming 130 U.S. lives a day. The testimony will focus on how much manufacturers of highly addictive painkillers are to blame for getting patients hooked on opioids through misleading medical claims and aggressive marketing practices. (Demko, 5/28)

The Associated Press: AP Report: 'Pain League' Allegedly Pushed Opioids In Italy

The police huddled for hours each day, headphones on, eavesdropping on the doctor. They'd tapped his cellphone, bugged his office, planted a camera in a trattoria. They heard him boast about his power to help Big Pharma make millions pushing painkillers, and about all the money they say he was paid in exchange. Now Dr. Guido Fanelli is at the center of a sprawling corruption case alleging he took kickbacks from an alliance of pharmaceutical executives he nicknamed "The Pain League." (5/29)

Politico: Seth Moulton Discloses PTSD, Unveils Military Mental Health Proposal

Rep. Seth Moulton, a Marine veteran who is running for president, will introduce a plan Tuesday evening to expand military mental health services and will disclose that he sought treatment for post-traumatic stress disorder after his combat deployments during the Iraq War. “I had some particular experiences or regrets from the war that I just thought about every day, and occasionally I’d have bad dreams or wake up in a cold sweat,” the Massachusetts Democrat told POLITICO in an interview ahead of a Tuesday night event in Massachusetts that will begin a Veterans Mental Health Tour in early-primary states. “But because these experiences weren’t debilitating — I didn’t feel suicidal or completely withdrawn, and I was doing fine in school — it took me a while to appreciate that I was dealing with post-traumatic stress and I was dealing with an experience that a lot of other veterans have.” (Thompson, 5/28)

The Washington Post: The Crush Of Children At Arizona’s Border Shows A U.S. Immigration System On The Brink

Central American parents and children started pouring into this desert border community faster than anyone had predicted. Out of desperation, the Salvation Army opened a shelter in a strip mall in March, thinking it would be temporary. At first, they had 50 people. Then 150. Then the numbers doubled by the week. Churches issued urgent calls for diapers, baby formula, coloring books and crayons. Aid workers flew in from Washington. The mayor, who opposes illegal immigration, declared an emergency and implored the White House to help because the flow of people coming out of federal detention at the border was unlike anything Yuma had ever seen. (Sacchetti, 5/28)

The Wall Street Journal: New York State Lawmakers Weigh Single-Payer Health Bill

State lawmakers heard hours of testimony for and against establishing a system of single-payer health care for New York during a Tuesday hearing in Albany as they weigh legislation on the topic. Groups representing hospitals worried that they would receive lower reimbursement rates that would prompt closures. Insurance companies warned that people would have to wait longer for specialist care. Mitch Katz, president of New York City Health & Hospitals, said a single-payer system would ensure health care as a human right. Public employee unions said they didn’t want to surrender health benefits won through contract talks. (Vielkind, 5/28)

The Associated Press: Can A Business Owner Require Staffers To Get Vaccinated?

Small business owners worried about the spread of measles may want to be sure their staffers have been vaccinated, but before issuing any orders, they should speak with a labor law attorney or human resources consultant. An employer generally is prohibited from requiring employees to undergo medical procedures including vaccinations under the Americans with Disabilities Act; a company that tries to force staffers to be vaccinated can find itself being sued by angry workers. But there can be exceptions, especially in places where there's a measles outbreak or where government officials have ordered vaccinations to protect the public's health. (5/28)

The Associated Press: 6 Months Later, Gene-Edited Babies Stir New Interest, Debate

Six months after a Chinese scientist was widely scorned for helping to make the world's first gene-edited babies, he remains out of public view, and new information suggests that others may be interested in pursuing the same kind of work outside the United States. A fertility clinic in the United Arab Emirates city of Dubai emailed scientist He Jiankui to seek training in gene editing, Stanford University bioethicist Dr. William Hurlbut said ahead of a speech Tuesday at the World Science Festival in New York. (5/28)

The Associated Press: Health Paradox: New US Diabetes Cases Fall As Obesity Rises

The number of new diabetes cases among U.S. adults keeps falling, even as obesity rates climb, and health officials aren't sure why. New federal data released Tuesday found the number of new diabetes diagnoses fell to about 1.3 million in 2017, down from 1.7 million in 2009. Earlier research had spotted a decline, and the new report shows it's been going on for close to a decade. But health officials are not celebrating. (5/28)

NPR: FDA's Accelerated Approvals For Cancer Drugs At Odds With Many Later Studies

Cancer drugs that speed onto the market based on encouraging preliminary studies often don't show clear benefits when more careful follow-up trials are done, according to research published Tuesday. These cancer drugs are granted accelerated approval to give patients faster access to the treatments and to allow drug companies to reap the economic rewards sooner. As a condition of this process, the Food and Drug Administration requires drug companies to conduct more research, to confirm whether the medications actually work and are safe. (Harris, 5/28)

The Washington Post: Gillette Ad Shows Father Teaching His Transgender Son To Shave

Gillette’s new ad campaign captures a pivotal life moment — a father teaching his son to shave — and a cultural milestone. The spot features transgender activist Samson Bonkeabantu Brown, who stands before a bathroom mirror, razor in hand, as his father guides him through the process. “Don’t be scared,” the older man says. “Shaving is about being confident.” The clip that keys in on a crucial step in Brown’s transition — “I’m glad I’m at the point where I’m able to shave,” he says — has gone viral since it was posted Thursday on Facebook. It’s had more than 1 million views and collected nearly 6,000 “loves” and 3,000 likes. (Shaban, 5/28)

The Wall Street Journal: Many Teens Check Their Phones In Middle Of Night

Teenagers are so attached to their smartphones that more than a third of them wake up in the middle of the night and check the devices, according to a new survey. One reason teens might be so hooked: Their parents are nearly as bad. The survey, by Common Sense Media, found that roughly a quarter of parents woke up and checked their phones overnight. The findings trouble researchers because they indicate large numbers of smartphone users are ignoring the recommendations of sleep experts to cut off screen time at least an hour before bed and not check the phone in the night. (Morris, 5/29)

NPR: Stressed At Work? Burnout Is A Serious Problem, Says World Health Organization

The World Health Organization is bringing attention to the problem of work-related stress. The group announced this week that it is updating its definition of burnout in the new version of its handbook of diseases, the International Classification of Diseases — ICD-11 — which will go into effect in January 2022. The new definition calls it a "syndrome" and specifically ties burnout to "chronic workplace stress that has not been successfully managed." (Chatterjee and Wroth, 5/28)

The New York Times: Dog Owners Get More Exercise

Dog owners are about four times more likely than other people to meet today’s physical activity guidelines, according to a large-scale new study of dogs and exercise. The study, which involved hundreds of British households, suggests that having a dog can strongly influence how much people exercise. But it also raises questions about why some dog owners never walk their pets or otherwise work out and whether any of us should acquire a dog just to encourage us to move. (Reynolds, 5/29)

NPR: For Many Navajos, Getting Hooked Up To The Power Grid Can Be Life-Changing

Neda Billie has been waiting to turn on lights in her home for 15 years. "We've been living off those propane lanterns," she says. "Now we don't have to have flashlights everywhere. All the kids have a flashlight so when they get up in the middle of the night like to use the restroom they have a flashlight to go to [the outhouse]." (Morales, 5/29)

NPR: A Mental Health 'Epidemic' Among College Students And Their Parents

As colleges and universities across the country report an explosion of mental health problems, a new book argues that college life may be more stressful than ever. Dr. Anthony Rostain, co-author of The Stressed Years of Their Lives, notes that today's college students are experiencing an "inordinate amount of anxiety" — much of it centered on "surviving college and doing well." (Gross, 5/28)

The New York Times: High Doses Of B Vitamins Tied To Hip Fractures In Women

Large doses of vitamin B supplements are linked to an increased risk for hip fracture in older women, researchers report. The recommended dietary allowance for healthy women over 50 — 2.4 micrograms of B12 and 1.5 milligrams of B6 — would be fulfilled by eating six ounces of cooked tuna, and there are many other foods that contain these vitamins. One tablet of Centrum Silver, a widely used brand of multivitamins, contains 50 micrograms of vitamin B12 and 5 milligrams of B6. (Bakalar, 5/28)

NPR: Teen Sports May Protect Victims Of Childhood Trauma From Depression, Anxiety

As a kid, Molly Easterlin loved playing sports. She started soccer at age four, and then in high school, she played tennis and ran track. Sports, Easterlin believes, underlie most of her greatest successes. They taught her discipline and teamwork, helped her make friends and enabled her to navigate the many challenges of growing up. When Easterlin became a pediatrician, she started seeing a lot of kids suffering from trauma, from physical abuse to emotional neglect. (Neilson, 5/28)

The New York Times: Why There Has Been A Surge In Single Mothers Who Work

Single mothers in the United States can face many barriers to employment, like finding affordable child care and predictable work schedules. For many, a sick child or a flat tire can mean a lost job. Yet since 2015, something surprising has happened: The share of young single mothers in the work force has climbed about four percentage points, driven by those without college degrees, according to a New York Times analysis of Current Population Survey data. It’s a striking rise even compared with other groups of women who have increased their labor force participation during this period of very low unemployment. (Miller and Tedeschi, 5/29)

Los Angeles Times: The West Has Many Wildfires, But Too Few Prescribed Burns, Study Finds

President Trump has laid the blame for out-of-control California wildfires on the state’s “gross mismanagement” of its forests. Former Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke pointed the finger at “environmental terrorist groups.” But according to a new study, the federal government is not doing enough to control the threat of wildfire in the West. (Phillips, 5/29)

