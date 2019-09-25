First Edition: September 25, 2019

Today's early morning highlights from the major news organizations.

Kaiser Health News: Meet The Health Officials Who Alerted The World To The Alarming Vaping Illness

The epidemic has prompted outrage about federal oversight of vaping, but there is also a local public health success story to be told. Doctors and regional officials in Wisconsin, Illinois and elsewhere pieced together that this mysterious illness was much larger than it appeared. It’s a tale of teamwork, communication and long-serving public health officials tapping into their networks in an era of limited public health funding, diminished public health infrastructure and high turnover. It’s surprising in some ways that Wisconsin became ground zero for uncovering the link. The state has ranked near the bottom nationwide for per-person spending on public health until a huge boost of $588 million more was greenlighted for the next two years. Wisconsin is also home to Juul vaping pod manufacturing sites, and one of its U.S. senators, Republican Ron Johnson, credits his win to vaping advocates. (Weber, 9/25)

Kaiser Health News: At Raucous Hearing, No Unity On Vaping Issues

Opposing views on e-cigarettes, witnesses interrupting members of Congress and even a wink. A hearing Tuesday on the epidemic of respiratory injuries linked to vaping was one unusual show. ... Yet even these rising numbers [of lung illness cases] and stark warnings didn’t unify the often-contentious party lines at the House subcommittee hearing on vaping. Ostensibly about public health, the hearing grew tense and political at unexpected moments. (Bluth, 9/25)

California Healthline: 5 Takeaways From Court Arguments On Trump’s New Abortion Referral Rule

Monday’s oral arguments before a federal appeals court were intended to center on whether the Trump administration’s new Protect Life Rule should stay in effect while lower courts consider a legal challenge by nearly two dozen states, including California, as well as the American Medical Association, Planned Parenthood and other opponents. ... But rather than constrain discussion to the merits of reinstating a preliminary injunction on the rule while the broader case plays out, an 11-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco dove into the heart of the matter: Do the restrictions on abortion referrals for these low-income clinics constitute a lawful policy change by a conservative administration? Or, do they amount to an arbitrary disruption of medical care for millions of poor and uninsured teens and adults? (Varney, 9/25)

The Associated Press: US Official Expects 'Hundreds More' Cases Of Vaping Illness

The number of vaping-related illnesses in the U.S. could soon climb much higher, a public health official said Tuesday. Dr. Anne Schuchat, of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, told a congressional subcommittee that she believes “hundreds more” lung illnesses have been reported to health authorities since last Thursday, when the CDC put the tally at 530 confirmed and probable cases. “We are seeing more and more cases each day and I expect the next weekly numbers will be much higher,” Schuchat said. (Perrone, 9/24)

NPR: If E-Cigs Were Romaine Lettuce, They'd Be Off The Shelf, Vaper's Mom Tells Congress

A top official with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned federal lawmakers Tuesday that a new generation of e-cigarettes now on the market is "even more addictive," than early versions of vapes, and the number of vaping-related lung diseases is continuing to rise. "We are seeing more and more cases each day," the CDC's Dr. Anne Schuchat told lawmakers at a hearing of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform that is looking into the recent national outbreak. (Aubrey, 9/24)

The Wall Street Journal: CDC Reports Rising Incidence Of Vaping Injuries

Dr. Schuchat called youth vaping an epidemic affecting nearly all U.S. states, with half of all cases appearing in people 25 and younger. Most of the products involved in the reported injuries or illnesses are believed to be black-market ones that include THC, a psychoactive ingredient in marijuana, though she said that chemical isn’t necessarily the culprit. She also said three out of four such patients are male. (Burton, 9/24)

The New York Times: Massachusetts Orders 4-Month Ban On Sale Of All Vaping Products

Gov. Charlie Baker said the Massachusetts ban would cover all vaping products, whether they were flavored or unflavored, used with nicotine or with THC, or purchased online or in stores. The ban was approved by a state public health council on Tuesday afternoon. “I’m declaring this public health emergency because medical and disease control experts have been tracking a rapidly increasing number of vaping-related illnesses that in some cases have led to death,” Mr. Baker said at a news conference. (Bogel-Burroughs, Richtel and Thomas, 9/24)

The Associated Press: Massachusetts Temporarily Banning Sale Of Vaping Products

During the temporary ban, Baker said, the administration will work with medical experts and state and federal officials to better understand vaping illnesses and work on additional steps to address the public health crisis. That, he said, could include legislation and regulations. The administration will also work on providing more resources for a public awareness campaign and smoking cessation programs, he said. (LeBlanc, 9/24)

The Washington Post: Massachusetts Vaping Ban: Governors Announces 4-Month Halt On All E-Cigarette Sales

Bans on sales of flavored vaping products took effect this month in New York and Michigan, and the Trump administration said it plans to enact a similar regulation at the federal level. Flavored products have attracted particular scrutiny from policymakers who say they are getting children hooked on nicotine. (Knowles, 9/24)

Los Angeles Times: California Officials Tell Everyone To Stop Vaping Right Now

E-cigarettes are loaded with a liquid cartridge — typically containing THC or nicotine — that when heated turns into a vapor that the user then inhales. The recent outbreak, however, suggests that something in the liquid, such as oil or another substance mixed in, has been also entering people’s lungs and causing damage, experts say. “People are getting sick and some are dying as a result of vaping,” Gov. Newsom said in a statement Tuesday. “Californians are encouraged to stop vaping until health officials fully understand what’s causing this public health crisis.” (Karlamangla, 9/24)

The Washington Post: Black-Market Vaping Products Are Potential Culprits In Mystery Lung Illnesses

Doorways chained shut and “Members Only” signs warn casual passersby against stopping along this five-block stretch of downtown known as the “Cannabis District.” This gritty corridor is a major hub for the estimated $9 billion black market for the state’s illicit cannabis products. Products sold here, including a flood of counterfeit vape materials from China, are coming under scrutiny as federal authorities investigate the mysterious vaping-related lung illness that has sickened at least 530 people in 38 states and claimed nine lives. (Kuznia and Sun, 9/24)

The Wall Street Journal: Juul Prepares Staff Shake-Up Amid U.S. Crackdown

Juul Labs Inc. is preparing a staff restructuring, as the e-cigarette maker braces for slower sales following a mysterious vaping-related illness and a proposed U.S. ban on flavors that make up more than 80% of its sales. The move underscores the pressure faced by one of the country’s most valuable startups. The San Francisco company, which employs about 3,900 people, has been adding hundreds of staff as it expands in the U.S. and abroad. It had about 225 employees at the end of 2017. (Maloney, 9/24)

The Hill: CBO: Fix Backed By Doctors For Surprise Medical Bills Would Cost Billions

A Congressional Budget Office (CBO) analysis finds that a rival approach backed by doctors groups for protecting patients from getting massive “surprise” medical bills would increase the deficit by “double digit billions” of dollars. The email from the nonpartisan CBO to a congressional office, obtained by The Hill, comes amid a raging debate over legislation to stop surprise medical bills, which is seen as a rare area of possible bipartisan accomplishment this year. (Sullivan, 9/24)

The New York Times: Bernie Sanders Proposes A Wealth Tax: ‘I Don’t Think That Billionaires Should Exist’

With the proposal, Mr. Sanders is embracing an idea that has been a centerpiece of the campaign of his top progressive rival, Senator Elizabeth Warren. But while Ms. Warren came first, Mr. Sanders is going bigger. His wealth tax would apply to a larger number of households, impose a higher top rate and raise more money. Mr. Sanders’s plan to tax accumulated wealth, not just income, is particularly aggressive in how it would erode the fortunes of billionaires. His tax would cut in half the wealth of the typical billionaire after 15 years, according to two economists who worked with the Sanders campaign on the plan. Mr. Sanders would use the money generated by his wealth tax to fund the housing plan he released last week and a forthcoming plan for universal child care, as well as to help pay for “Medicare for all.” (Kaplan, 9/24)

Politico: Sanders Targets Highest-Income Americans With 'Extreme Wealth Tax' And 'National Wealth Registry'

The tax rate would start at 1 percent on net worth of more than $32 million and rise with income above that, topping out at 8 percent on wealth over $10 billion. Sanders’ Democratic presidential campaign said the tax would raise $4.35 trillion over a decade and would be used to fund "Medicare for All", along with his plans for affordable housing and universal childcare. (Eckert, 9/24)

The New York Times: Democrats Want To Tax The Rich. Here’s How Those Plans Would Work (Or Not).

Among Democratic presidential candidates, it’s the rallying cry of the moment — tax the rich. The idea is a centerpiece of the campaigns of Senator Elizabeth Warren and Senator Bernie Sanders. A former candidate, Mayor Bill de Blasio of New York, went so far as to say the government ought to “tax the hell out of the wealthy.” The new taxes would fund a laundry list of liberal proposals — “Medicare for all,” free college, combating global warming and rebuilding roads and bridges. (Schwartz and Gates, 9/24)

Stat: FTC Issues Warning On Ads Used To File Lawsuits Over Drug Side Effects

After years of complaints, the Federal Trade Commission has sent letters to lawyers to warn that some ads seeking clients to file lawsuits may misrepresent the risks associated with certain medicines, and possibly worry consumers that a product recall may be under way. In a statement, the agency indicated letters were sent to seven lawyers, as well as people who generate leads for potential lawsuits, saying such ads may be considered deceptive or unfair under federal law. Some of the ads may make deceptive or unsubstantiated claims about the risks of taking blood thinners and drugs for diabetes, acid reflux, and high blood pressure, among other illnesses, the FTC explained. (Silverman, 9/24)

The Washington Post: Trump Administration Rule Could End Free School Lunches For About 500,000 Children

About a half-million students could lose access to free school meals under a Trump administration proposal to limit the number of people who qualify for food stamps, drawing protests from congressional Democrats who say it could harm needy schoolchildren. The change, proposed over the summer, would cut an estimated 3 million people from the Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program. It is intended to eliminate eligibility for people who get food stamps because they have qualified for other forms of government aid, even though they may have savings or other assets. (Balingit, 9/24)

The Washington Post: U.S. Joins 19 Nations, Including Saudi Arabia And Russia: ‘There Is No International Right To An Abortion’

The Trump administration declared there’s no “international right to abortion” at a United Nations meeting in New York this week, calling on other countries to join a coalition pushing the elimination of what it calls “ambiguous” terms and expressions, such as sexual and reproductive health, from U.N. documents. ... Earlier this year, HHS officials began meeting with representatives from other countries, urging them to join a new international coalition that would focus on the value of the family, and which would not condone harmful sexual risks for young people, or promote abortion as a means of family planning. Other countries, civil society and women’s rights groups have expressed alarm at the efforts, and accused the United States of aligning with countries like Saudi Arabia and Sudan with poor human rights records and, also, of putting unfair pressure on poor countries that depend on U.S. aid. (Eunjung Cha, 9/24)

NPR: Trump Administration Escalates Battle Over Environmental Regulations With California

The Trump administration has escalated its fight with California over environmental regulations. Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Andrew Wheeler sent a letter Monday to the California Air Resources Board threatening to withdraw billions of dollars in federal highway money unless the state clears a backlog of air pollution control plans. "California has the worst air quality in the United States, with 82 nonattainment areas and 34 million people living in areas that do not meet National Ambient Air Quality Standards," Wheeler wrote. (Brady, 9/24)

The Wall Street Journal: Trump Administration Threatens To Withhold California Transportation Funds

EPA officials added that California has 34 million residents living in areas that don’t meet national air-quality standards. They asked state officials to tell them by Oct. 10 whether the state will withdraw the old plans. California Air Resources Board Executive Officer Richard Corey disputed the sincerity of the Trump administration’s move, saying the “EPA has unclean hands: It sat on these documents for years and is now pounding the table about paperwork issues of its own creation.” He added, “The letter from the EPA contains multiple inaccuracies, omissions and misstatements.” (Stech Ferek, 9/24)

Los Angeles Times: EPA Threatens To Cut California Road Funding Over Clean Air Act 'Failure'

Last week, the administration launched an assault on California’s role as an environmental leader in reducing greenhouse gas emissions and improving air quality. It announced the revocation of a decades-old rule that empowers California to set tougher car emissions standards than those required by the federal government. California Atty. Gen. Xavier Becerra sued the administration the next day, arguing that the state’s stricter pollution rules were lawful and needed to improve air quality. (Díaz, Phillips and Barboza, 9/24)

The Washington Post: A Closer Look At Infant Mortality In Two Of The Most Impoverished U.S. Regions

“The most dangerous of wealthy nations for a child to be born into.” That’s how global health researchers characterized the United States in a January 2018 report published in Health Affairs that sounded alarm bells about the country’s high infant mortality rate. U.S. babies, they found, were three times as likely to die of premature birth and 2.3 times as likely to die of sudden infant death syndrome than infants in comparably rich countries. Anne Driscoll, a demographer and statistician at the Centers for Diseases Control and Prevention’s National Center for Health Statistics, has been analyzing possible causes for years and has previously looked at maternal age, the rural-urban divide and other factors. Driscoll and her colleague Danielle Ely teamed up in a report released Wednesday to delve into infant mortality in two of the country’s most impoverished regions: Appalachia and the Mississippi River Delta region. (Eunjung Cha, 9/25)

NBC News: How Anti-Vaxxers Target Grieving Moms And Turn Them Into Crusaders

Anti-vaccination activists have long targeted their message to parents of autistic kids. They have also, however, pursued another vulnerable population of parents searching for answers — mothers and fathers of babies who have died unexpectedly, especially when the deaths are linked to Sudden Infant Death Syndrome, or SIDS. At a time when the U.S. faces the largest outbreaks of vaccine-preventable illnesses in decades, a network of activists is finding new recruits to the anti-vaccination cause by raising questions about the sudden deaths of several dozen babies and young children. (Zadrozny and Nadi, 9/24)

NPR: As Made-To-Order DNA Gets Cheaper, Keeping It Out Of The Wrong Hands Gets Harder

Patrick Boyle recalls that by the time he got his Ph.D. in biology in 2012, he had worked with just a few other people and managed to manufacture six genes, the basic units of heredity. "Today, we are synthesizing more than 10,000 genes every month," he says, showing off a lab at a Boston biotech company called Ginkgo Bioworks. Making genes from scratch used to be laborious and time consuming, but not anymore. That's why federal officials are now considering new measures to prevent this rapidly advancing technology from being misused to create dangerous viruses or bioweapons. (Greenfieldboyce, 9/24)

The Wall Street Journal: Novartis Details Manipulation Of Data On Gene Therapy, Responding To FDA Probe

Novartis AG said that an internal probe of data manipulation at one of its drug-development units was hindered by two brothers, both senior researchers whom it later fired. The Swiss drug giant said in a newly disclosed letter to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration that its months-long investigation into the issue was “significantly drawn out” due to a “lack of cooperation and categorical denial of the allegations” by the brothers. Novartis and the FDA disclosed in August they had identified data manipulation in testing of a gene-therapy treatment that was conducted by AveXis, a Chicago-based company Novartis bought in 2018 for $8.7 billion. The treatment, developed by AveXis and later dubbed Zolgensma, is now the world’s most expensive drug. (Roland, 9/24)

The Wall Street Journal: Cambia, Blue Cross Of North Carolina Put Proposed Merger On Hold

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina and Cambia Health Solutions said their deal to combine is on hold following recent revelations about the arrest of the North Carolina insurer’s chief executive for an allegedly alcohol-related traffic accident. The two large insurers had planned to come together in a tie-up that would generate around $16 billion in annual revenue and cover more than six million people through Blue Cross Blue Shield plans. Patrick Conway, chief executive of Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina, had been slated to lead the combined entity. (Wilde Mathews, Scism and Bauerlein, 9/24)

The New York Times: Three Suicides In One Navy Ship’s Crew Point To A Growing Problem

A cluster of three suicides in less than a week among one ship’s crew has shocked the United States Navy, raising questions about why the suicide rate in the service has climbed sharply in recent years, despite sustained efforts at prevention. The three deaths were all sailors assigned to the aircraft carrier George H.W. Bush, which is in dry dock in Norfolk, Va., for extensive repairs. (Philipps, 9/24)

The Associated Press: State Offering New Transportation For Mental Health Patients

Virginia is rolling out a new initiative intended to reduce the need for law enforcement agencies to transport people for treatment of a mental health crisis. Local newsoutlets report the Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services gave lawmakers a new look at the new transportation service that will be available soon. Under the program, some people under temporary detention orders who otherwise would be transported in the back of a police car, possibly handcuffed, will ride unrestrained apart from a seat belt in an unmarked Dodge Durango. (9/24)

