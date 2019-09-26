First Edition: September 26, 2019

Today's early morning highlights from the major news organizations.

Kaiser Health News: As Health Care Costs Rise, Workers At Low-Wage Firms May Pay A Larger Share

Fewer workers at companies with large numbers of lower-wage workers were eligible for coverage in the first place, the survey found. Overall, 57% of companies offer health insurance to their workers. But only two-thirds of workers at lower-wage firms that offered coverage were eligible for it, compared with 81% of workers at other firms, according to the survey. (Andrews, 9/25)

The New York Times: Employer Health Insurance Is Increasingly Unaffordable, Study Finds

Employers remain the main source of health insurance in the United States, covering about 153 million people. But premiums and deductibles are pushing employer-based coverage increasingly out of reach, according to a new analysis released Wednesday by the Kaiser Family Foundation, which conducts a survey of employers every year. The average premium paid by the employer and the employee for a family plan now tops $20,000 a year, with the worker contributing about $6,000, according to the survey. More than a quarter of all covered workers and nearly half of those working for small businesses face an annual deductible of $2,000 or more. (Abelson, 9/25)

The Wall Street Journal: Cost Of Employer-Provided Health Coverage Passes $20,000 A Year

The average total cost of employer-provided health coverage passed $20,000 for a family plan this year, according to a new survey, a landmark that will likely resonate politically as health care has become an early focus of the presidential campaign. ... “It’s a milestone,” said Drew Altman, chief executive of the foundation. “It’s the cost of buying an economy car, just buying it every year.” Employees’ costs rose at an even faster clip—the average annual amount workers paid toward premiums for the family plans grew 8%, to $6,015 this year. (Wilde Mathews, 9/25)

Stat: Hearing On Pelosi’s Drug Pricing Plan Mired By Partisan Bickering

Just months after lawmakers on the Energy and Commerce Committee lavished praise on each other for passing a slew of drug pricing bills, that committee’s efforts to deal with the issue are quickly descending into partisan chaos. At a hearing Wednesday, Republicans accused Democrats of sabotaging bipartisan efforts to lower the cost of prescription drugs. At times, both parties were tripping over themselves to lob attacks and complain. And at one point, they were openly bickering about their respective speaking time. (Florko, 9/25)

Modern Healthcare: Politics Threatens Drug Pricing Deal Between Congress, Trump

A congressional effort to reach a deal to lower prescription drug prices this year seemed on a path to derailment Wednesday amid political escalation on several fronts. House Republicans took a hard line against a major plan from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), in the first committee hearing on her proposal to authorize government negotiation of certain high-priced drugs. Later in the afternoon, Senate Finance Committee Chair Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) acknowledged his effort with ranking member Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) to get their embattled proposal on the Senate floor may not happen this year. (Luthi, 9/25)

The New York Times: Already Light, Legislative Menu Chopped Down By Impeachment Fight

With government divided between the Republican-controlled Senate, the Democrat-led House and an administration led by a mercurial president, the legislative menu was already light and expectations exceedingly low. Still, murmurs persisted about deals on gun safety, prescription drug pricing, a highway bill and a new trade deal between the United States, Mexico and Canada, along with the annual package of spending measures or extended stopgap funding. Now, even those potential accomplishments are in jeopardy in the heat of the impeachment inquiry. (Hulse, 9/26)

Politico: Chuck Grassley: Drug Pricing Reform Key To Keeping GOP's Senate Majority

Passing a bill to control drug prices will be essential to Republicans "keeping a majority in the Senate," Senate Finance Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) told reporters Wednesday. But he predicted the task will probably slip into next year. Grassley said he was optimistic he could sell GOP lawmakers on the sweeping bipartisan bill he and Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) developed, even though most Republicans opposed when the Finance committee advanced it on a 19-9 vote this summer. (Karlin-Smith, 9/25)

Los Angeles Times: Kaiser Permanente Reaches Tentative Contract Covering 85,000 Workers

Kaiser Permanente said Wednesday it reached a tentative agreement on a new four-year contract with unions for 85,000 of the healthcare giant’s workers, averting a potential strike planned for next month. The proposed pact includes annual pay increases for the employees, preserves their defined-benefit pension plan and establishes a program to reduce a shortage of healthcare workers, Kaiser said. Oakland-based Kaiser did not specify the size of the pay hikes, but they are “strong across-the-board raises of 3% a year,” according to a statement by the Service Employees International Union-United Healthcare Workers West local, which represents workers in Southern California and is among the 11 union locals involved. (Peltz, 9/25)

The New York Times: In California, A ‘Surprise’ Billing Law Is Protecting Patients And Angering Doctors

Three years ago, California passed one of the strongest laws in the country to outlaw surprise medical billing. That legislation made sure that when patients went to a hospital covered by their insurance, doctors couldn’t later ambush them with unexpected bills. Now lawmakers who want to ban surprise bills nationally are gravitating toward a California-style approach, making the California experience a key exhibit in the debate. (Kliff and Sanger-Katz, 9/26)

The Associated Press: Host Of New Benefits Await Medicare Advantage Customers

Medicare Advantage customers are about to be blitzed with an array of new insurance benefits that stray well beyond the usual coverage of doctor visits and other care. Carpet shampooing, food for a service dog, pest control and rides to a nutritionist are among the new supplemental health benefits that privately run versions of the government’s Medicare program may offer starting next year. Medicare Advantage plans already come with extras like dental benefits or gym memberships that regular Medicare doesn’t provide. But Medicare Advantage can restrict access to a network of doctors or hospitals. Regular Medicare also doesn’t do that. (Murphy, 9/25)

Stat: FDA Chief: Agency ‘Should Have Acted Sooner’ On E-Cigarettes

The expected guidance will mark a pivot from the agency’s previous stance on e-cigarettes. The FDA has authority over cigarettes and smokeless tobacco under federal law. In 2016, the agency determined that e-cigarettes also fell under that umbrella and asked companies to file applications to market their products by August 2018. But in 2017, former FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb rolled out a new plan to curb nicotine levels in traditional cigarettes — and noted that e-cigarettes could play an important role in that plan by giving adult smokers an alternative to conventional cigarettes. (Thielking, 9/25)

The Wall Street Journal: FDA’s Acting Chief Says Agency Acted Too Slowly To Avoid Vaping Crisis

The Food and Drug Administration’s acting commissioner said that the agency moved too slowly to avoid the vaping health crisis, which has been linked to hundreds of lung injuries and some deaths. “In retrospect, the agency should have acted sooner,” said Ned Sharpless, the FDA’s acting commissioner since the departure earlier this year of Dr. Scott Gottlieb. “We’re going to catch up.” His comments on Wednesday came after members of Congress and state health officials criticized the FDA as too slow to act against e-cigarettes at a hearing of a subcommittee of the House Energy and Commerce Committee. (Burton, 9/25)

Bloomberg: Vaping Health Risks, Early Illness Signs Were Missed Or Ignored

Scientists, regulators and e-cigarette proponents missed, ignored or downplayed signs that vaping could significantly damage the lungs for nearly a decade, a review of medical literature, government documents and interviews with doctors shows. At least 15 incidents of lung injuries linked to vaping occurred prior to this year’s epidemic, a review by Bloomberg News found. The cases — spanning the globe from Guam to Japan to England to the U.S. — include reports of mysterious pneumonia and fatal bleeding from tiny air sacs. (Langreth and Etter, 9/25)

The Associated Press: Rhode Island Is Latest State To Bar Flavored Vape Products

Rhode Island became the latest state to restrict e-cigarettes Wednesday when Gov. Gina Raimondo signed an executive order banning the sale of flavored vaping products. The ban was motivated by a desire to protect children, the Democrat said. “I hear from parents and teachers and coaches that the use of flavored e-cigarettes among teenagers and middle school students is alarming and rising and scary,” Raimondo said at a news conference. (9/25)

The Associated Press: Vape Shop Sues To Stop Michigan's Ban On Flavored E-Cigs

The owner of a northern Michigan vape shop sued Wednesday to stop the state’s ban on flavored electronic cigarettes, contending the rules are illegal and will force him to close his store. ... It is believed to be the first of what could be several legal challenges against the ban that was announced by Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. The emergency rules were issued a week ago, and retailers must comply starting Oct. 2. (Eggert, 9/25)

NPR: Juul Accepts Proposed Ban On Flavored Vaping Products As Its CEO Steps Down

In the statement, Juul officials said the company will be "refraining from lobbying the administration on its draft guidance" that proposes banning fruit-flavored vaping products, unless approved by the Food and Drug Administration, in an attempt to make the e-cigarettes less available to young consumers. (Allyn, 9/25)

The New York Times: Juul Replaces Its C.E.O. With A Tobacco Executive

The vaping powerhouse Juul Labs replaced its chief executive with a veteran of Big Tobacco on Wednesday, deepening the company’s turmoil and raising doubts about the very future of the e-cigarette industry. The sudden announcement capped a relentless cascade of events that has called into question the safety of devices once billed as a promising alternative to cigarettes, one of the world’s leading preventable causes of death. (Kaplan, Richtel and Creswell, 9/25)

Los Angeles Times: Juul CEO Steps Down As Worries About Vaping Grow

In recent months, hundreds of people have been hospitalized across the nation with serious lung conditions that are associated with vaping. It’s unknown what causes the illness. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, most of the patients had a history of vaping THC, the substance in marijuana that creates a high, but some vaped both nicotine and THC, and others vaped only nicotine. (Juul does not sell THC products.) (Díaz, 9/25)

The Washington Post: Juul Says Its Chief Executive Is Stepping Down, Accepts Proposed Ban On Flavored Vaping Products

Juul, which has tried to market itself as an alternative for the adult smoker, has been heavily criticized for contributing to the youth-vaping problem. The company has denied marketing to children. It is under investigation by the FDA, the Federal Trade Commission and others. (McGinley, 9/25)

The Associated Press: What We Know (And Don't) About Juul, Teen Vaping And Illness

An outbreak of vaping illnesses. A surge in teens using electronic cigarettes. They’re often spoken of in the same urgent breath, but it’s not clear how — or even if — they are connected. Following a shakeup at Juul Labs Inc., the largest U.S. seller of e-cigarettes, here are some questions and answers about vaping. (Stobbe, 9/25)

The Associated Press: High-Flying Marijuana Vapes Take Hit From Health Scare

Vaping products, one of the fastest-growing segments of the legal marijuana industry, have taken a hit from consumers as public health experts scramble to determine what’s causing a mysterious and sometimes fatal lung disease among people who use e-cigarettes. The ailment has sickened at least 530 people and killed nine. Some vaped nicotine, but many reported using oil containing THC, marijuana’s high-inducing ingredient, and said they bought products from pop-up shops and other illegal sellers. The only death linked to THC vapes bought at legal shops occurred in Oregon. (Flaccus and Peltz, 9/26)

Politico: Marijuana Expected To Get Traction In Senate — As A Banking Bill

The Senate is poised to take up legislation to boost the nation’s booming cannabis industry, with its backers feeling bullish and selling it as a bill that is more about banking than marijuana. Their confidence follows action in the House on Wednesday, where Democrats and Republicans joined forces to pass an historic bill that would give legalized marijuana businesses access to banking services. Senate Republicans are expected to act as lawmakers face the inescapable reality of the 33 states and counting that have legalized marijuana in some form. (Fertig and Warmbrodt, 9/26)

The Associated Press: Report: Opioids Settlement Won't Fix Areas Hardest Hit

OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma’s tentative legal settlement over the toll of the nation’s opioid crisis is unlikely to reverse the consequences of the epidemic in the hardest-hit towns and regions, according to a report released Wednesday. Purdue reached a tentative deal this month to resolve the lawsuits it faces. It could be worth up to $12 billion over time, with a portion of the benefits coming in savings on opioid antidotes for governments rather than cash. It would be up to a bankruptcy court judge to approve the plan, which continues to face significant opposition. (Mulvihill, 9/25)

The Washington Post: Ohio Counties, Drug Companies Outline Arguments In Landmark Opioid Trial

With jury selection in a landmark opioid trial just three weeks away, lawyers for two Ohio counties said Wednesday they would prove that opioid manufacturers and distributors harmed public health and safety, and demanded they be held accountable. In new legal papers, Cuyahoga and Summit counties said that “the opioid epidemic . . . constitutes an unreasonable interference with public health, public safety, public peace or public comfort” that should be laid at the feet of the drug industry. (Bernstein, 9/25)

The Wall Street Journal: Opioid Defendants Air Concerns Ahead Of Federal Trial In Ohio

Drugmakers and distributors accused of triggering the opioid crisis argued Wednesday that a coming trial will unfairly malign them for running legal businesses and that the trial itself is shaping up to be unnecessarily chaotic. The plaintiffs, two Ohio counties, have identified 85 witnesses and tens of thousands of documents they could present to a jury, despite having just 100 hours to put on their case, court filings show. (Randazzo, 9/25)

The Associated Press: Witnesses Clash In Tennessee Abortion Wait Period Trial

Expert witnesses on Wednesday presented dueling views of whether Tennessee’s 48-hour waiting period before abortion helps or hinders women’s decision making. Five of Tennessee’s seven abortion clinics are suing in federal court in Nashville over the law, which requires women to make two separate trips to an abortion clinic, first for mandatory counselling and then for the abortion. (Loller, 9/25)

The Wall Street Journal: Austin Butts Heads With Texas Leaders Over Abortion Funding

The city of Austin is caught in a political and legal feud with Texas Republicans over what constitutes public support for abortion, in the latest clash between the state’s conservative leaders and its overwhelmingly liberal capital. The current fracas began when the GOP-led state legislature earlier this year banned cities from making “any transaction” with an abortion provider. The legislature cited Austin’s deal to rent a city-owned property to a Planned Parenthood clinic as the reason the bill was needed. City leaders had little reaction to the move, as it was too late to affect the reproductive health organization’s 20-year lease. (Findell, 9/25)

The Associated Press: Walmart's Sam's Club Launches Health Care Pilot To Members

Walmart’s Sam’s Club is teaming up with several health care companies to offer discounts on everyday care its customers might delay or skip because of the cost. Starting early October, Sam’s Club members in Michigan, Pennsylvania and North Carolina, will be able to buy one of four bundles of health care services ranging in annual fees from $50 for individuals to $240 for a family of up to six members. The pilot program could potentially be rolled out to members in all the states, says Lori Flees, senior vice president of Sam’s Club Health and Wellness. (D'Innocenzio and Murphy, 9/26)

The Associated Press: Best Buy Sees Growth In Health Care Technology For Elderly

The nation’s largest consumer electronics chain, known for selling TV sets, cellphones and laptops, is looking to health care as a big source of its future growth. Best Buy Co. said Wednesday that in five years it hopes to provide 5 million seniors with health monitoring services, which can range from sensors placed throughout a home to a pendant worn around the neck. It currently provides the service to 1 million. It’s part of the chain’s deeper push into the $3.5 trillion U.S. health care market and essential to its goal of reaching $50 billion in annual revenue by 2025. (D'Innocenzio, 9/25)

Stat: First It Was Aspirin, Then Xarelto. What's Bayer's Next Big Thing?

Originally, aspirin might have come from a bitter-tasting extract of the willow tree — but since 1899, it’s come from the German pharmaceutical and chemical company Bayer (BAYRY). That kind of household-name status is hard to beat, but the company has kept on developing drugs, including the wildly successful blood thinner Xarelto. STAT caught up with Dr. Joerg Moeller, Bayer’s head of global research and development for pharmaceuticals, when he was in Boston to help set up a new lung-disease research collaboration with Brigham and Women’s and Massachusetts General hospitals. (Boodman, 9/25)

The Associated Press: Health Care Company Sends Woman Over 500 Letters In 5 Days

A Maine woman says she received more than 500 letters from UnitedHealthcare in five days. The letters were sent to Stephanie Lay’s 19-year-old son Bryce in Windham, but were addressed to Maine’s Department of Health and Human Services — in Cincinnati, Ohio. WCSH-TV reports most of the letters said the company was denying a payment of $54. Some say $0. The claims go back to 2016. (9/25)

