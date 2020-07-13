First Federal Execution In 17 Years Set For Monday In Indiana
Daniel Lee, 47, is scheduled to die at a federal penitentiary in Terre Haute, Ind., this afternoon. He was convicted of the 1996 murder of a gun dealer and his family in Arkansas. Other federal executions are scheduled this month. The Justice Department announced last year that the government would resume executions, ending an informal moratorium.
AP:
Feds To Execute 1st Inmate In 17 Years For Arkansas Murders
The federal government is planning to carry out the first federal execution in nearly two decades on Monday, over the objection of the family of the victims and after a volley of legal proceedings over the coronavirus pandemic. (Balsamo, 7/13)
Politico:
First Federal Execution In 17 Years Back On Track
Barring further developments, Daniel Lee, 47, is set to be executed at a federal penitentiary in Terre Haute, Ind., on Monday afternoon for the brutal 1996 murder of a family of three in Arkansas as part of a robbery aimed at raising funds for a white supremacist organization. (Gerstein, 7/12)