First Flu Death Of The Season Is An Unvaccinated Child From Florida

Florida health officials have not revealed the name of the child or where the child lived, but they are saying he or she was healthy before getting the flu. The CDC -- which has reported almost 200 children were listed among last year's 80,000 flu fatalities -- is urging everyone to get a flu shot.

The Associated Press: Officials Say A Child Is First To Die In Florida Flu Season

Florida health officials say a child is the first to die during this year's flu season. The Florida Department of Health's Bureau of Epidemiology said in a report the unidentified child tested positive for influenza B and died between Sept. 30 and Oct. 6. The report did not say where the child died but did say the child was otherwise healthy. The child had not been vaccinated. (10/15)

The Hill: Florida Officials Confirm First Flu Death Of The Season

The child had no underlying medical conditions, officials said. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention estimated that 80,000 people in the United States died of the flu and its complications last winter, the most deaths in at least four decades. That included almost 200 children. (Burke, 10/15)

