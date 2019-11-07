First Health Law Enrollment Numbers Down From Last Year, But Glitch On First Day Could Be To Blame

So far, more than 177,000 people enrolled for coverage under the health law. But during the first week of open enrollment last year — which spanned three days instead of this year's two — 371,676 people signed up. Meanwhile, anyone signing up for Medicare during its enrollment season should be on high alert for scams.

The Hill: ObamaCare Enrollment Reaches 177,000 In First Two Days Of Enrollment Period

More than 177,000 people signed up for ObamaCare plans during the first two days of open enrollment, according to numbers released Wednesday by the Trump administration. Nov. 1 marked the first day of open enrollment on healthcare.gov, the federal government’s enrollment platform used by 38 states. Of the 177,082 people who selected plans on healthcare.gov Friday and Saturday, nearly 49,000 were new customers. (Hellmann, 11/6)

CNBC: Be On High Alert For Scams During Medicare Open Enrollment

You might know by now that Medicare’s annual open enrollment is underway and ends Dec. 7. So do scammers. Every fall, when the program’s 60 million or so beneficiaries can make coverage changes for the next year, criminals tend to step up their game, experts say. It could involve a person pretending to be a Medicare representative, a fraudulent provider trying to prescribe you medical equipment or services, or any other undertaking with the goal of stealing your personal information or your money. (O'Brien, 11/4)

