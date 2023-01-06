First-Of-Its-Kind Autism Test Could Help With Earlier Diagnosis
LinusBio researchers say they've developed a test using a single strain of hair that could be used by clinicians as a diagnostic tool before symptoms of autism manifest. Other news reports on mpox, polio, Parkinson's, and others.
NBC News:
A New Test For Autism Hopes To Help Doctors Diagnose Before Symptoms Show
Researchers have developed a first-of-its-kind test for autism that they say can find markers of risk in a single strand of hair, an innovation that might help clinicians identify it in young children before they miss developmental milestones. (Bush, 1/5)
In updates on mpox and polio —
CIDRAP:
Study Finds Few Mpox Infections After One Vaccine Dose
A large study of patients seen at sexual health clinics in London found low numbers of mpox cases after vaccination with one dose of modified vaccinia Ankara (MVA-BN) vaccine. ... In the early months of the mpox outbreak, health officials embraced a one-dose vaccine strategy to stretch limited supplies of the vaccine while acknowledging that the immune boost following one dose of the two-dose vaccine might not be enough. (Schnirring, 1/5)
CIDRAP:
Canada Detects Poliovirus In Wastewater Samples
Two days before Christmas, Canada reported vaccine-derived poliovirus type 2 (VDPV2) from two wastewater samples to the World Health Organization (WHO), the WHO's Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) said in a Dec 30 epidemiologic update. The Canadian samples that tested positive for the virus were collected in August as part of sampling targeted to areas with close connections to communities in New York where similar wastewater positive samples were found earlier. A third positive environmental sample from Canada, also collected in August, is pending confirmation by virus isolation. (Schnirring, 1/5)
On aging —
CBS News:
Why Doctors Say Playing Ping-Pong Could Help Manage Parkinson's Disease Symptoms
When 67-year-old Roben Seltzer was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease three years ago, his symptoms were so bad he could barely get out of bed. He was treated with physical therapy and medication to manage symptoms like tremors, stiffness and slowness. His doctor also offered him a surprising treatment option: ping-pong. (Oliver and Novak, 1/5)
Fox News:
Healthy Aging And Drinking Water: Fascinating Findings From A New Study
Nearly half of people worldwide do not get the recommended daily total water intake, a new report indicates. Yet drinking enough water may help to delay the aging process for many. A recent study by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) published in eBioMedicine suggests as much — though there are caveats to know. (McGorry, 1/5)
Des Moines Register:
America's Oldest Person, Bessie Hendricks, Dies At 115 In Lake City
Bessie Hendricks of Iowa lived through the roaring '20s, the Great Depression, two World Wars, the dawn of the internet age and a global pandemic. At age 115, she was believed to be the oldest person in America when she died Tuesday at the Shady Oaks Care Center in Lake City. (Block, 1/4)