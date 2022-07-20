First Protein-Based Covid Shot Authorized For Use In US
The Novavax covid vaccine is built using traditional technology instead of mRNA like some rivals. On Tuesday, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky signed off on its use, officially clearing the way for it to be distributed to states. Americans now have four covid shots available: Novavax, Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson.
The New York Times:
A Fourth Covid Vaccine Is Cleared For Use In The United States
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday recommended that a newly authorized vaccine from Novavax be used as an option for adults seeking a primary immunization against the coronavirus. Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the C.D.C.’s director, signed off on the recommendation of a panel of vaccine experts that had unanimously endorsed the vaccine on Tuesday afternoon. The decision removes the final regulatory hurdle for the fourth Covid-19 shot authorized in the United States. (Robbins and Zimmer, 7/19)
Reuters:
Novavax Says U.S. FDA Clears COVID Vaccine Doses For Release
Vaccine maker Novavax (NVAX.O) on Tuesday said that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had cleared a lot of its COVID vaccine for release in the United States, and it plans to ship doses to be distributed by the U.S. government in the coming days. (7/19)
AP:
CDC Endorses More Traditional Novavax COVID Shot For Adults
“If you have been waiting for a COVID-19 vaccine built on a different technology than those previously available, now is the time to join the millions of Americans who have been vaccinated,” Dr. Rochelle Walensky, CDC’s director, said in a statement, endorsing an earlier decision from an influential advisory panel. (Neergaard, 7/19)
Meanwhile, the matter of vaccine equality continues to be debated —
Stat:
Pharma, Advocacy Groups Differ On Achieving Vaccine Equity During Pandemics
Amid criticism over its approach to Covid-19, the pharmaceutical industry has issued a new “declaration” to work closer with intra-governmental groups in order to provide greater access to medicines and vaccines in future pandemics. (Silverman, 7/19)