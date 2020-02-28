First Report Of A Coronavirus-Related Drug Shortage Could Herald Things To Come

The unnamed company that notified the FDA about a shortage said the problem is the result of an issue with the manufacturing of an active pharmaceutical ingredient used in the drug. "It is important to note that there are other alternatives that can be used by patients," said FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn.

CNN: The US Has Its First Novel Coronavirus-Related Drug Shortage

The United States has its first novel coronavirus-related drug shortage, according to the US Food and Drug Administration. The maker of an unnamed drug that has recently been added to the FDA Drug Shortages list told the agency that the shortage is due to the novel coronavirus.On Tuesday, the FDA warned that these types of shortages could happen, and said it was monitoring the situation closely. The agency identified 20 drugs that either solely sourced their active pharmaceutical ingredients, or produced finished drug products, from or in China. (Christensen, 2/28)

ABC News: FDA Reports 1st Drug Shortage Due To Novel Coronavirus Outbreak

FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn said the agency has been "closely monitoring" the medical product supply chain "with the expectation" that the outbreak of the novel coronavirus would "likely" have an impact. "A manufacturer has alerted us to a shortage of a human drug that was recently added to the drug shortages list," Hahn said in a statement Thursday night. "The manufacturer just notified us that this shortage is related to a site affected by coronavirus. The shortage is due to an issue with manufacturing of an active pharmaceutical ingredient used in the drug." (Windsor, 2/28)

Meanwhile —

Roll Call: Vaccine Prices A Flashpoint In Coronavirus Funding Talks

A push by Democratic leaders to ensure the availability of low-cost vaccines could complicate negotiations on an emergency funding bill to combat the deadly disease caused by a coronavirus. There is no vaccine yet to combat the COVID-19 disease that has spread around the globe from China. But lawmakers are eager to ensure that any future vaccine doesn’t become subject to price gouging that would deny people access to it. (Lerman and Siddons, 2/27)

Bloomberg: Biotechs Hunting For Virus Treatment Extend $26 Billion Boom

Health-care firms searching for treatments and accurate tests for the coronavirus are extending a surge that has added more than $26 billion to their market value this week. Gilead Sciences Inc., the largest company to see its share price jump in response to its plans to combat the virus, has added $9.7 billion to its value this week alone. Moderna Inc., a drug developer with an eye on a potential vaccine, extended a 90% rally to a record, adding more than $6 billion to its value this week. (Lipschultz, 2/27)

