Five Names To Watch: Apple’s Top Talent For Health Care Includes Many Physicians, Medical Researchers

Apple claims its biggest contribution to society will be in health care and is making big hires to try to make that happen. Other news on technology is on a new wearable device designed to keep the chronically ill people out of the hospital.

Stat: 5 Names To Know At Apple: The People Leading Its Health Care Push

Then there’s the talent that Apple is amassing. Over the past few years, the company has built out a formidable roster of physicians and medical researchers. A spokesperson for Apple wouldn’t say how many of the company’s roughly 130,000 employees are tasked with working on health — or provide much detail about the roles of the people leading its health push. But here are five of them whose work you should keep an eye on. (Robbins, 4/24)

Stat: A Machine Learning Device, Meant For Chronically Ill, Moves Into Homes

A wearable device that uses machine learning to remotely track and analyze multiple vital signs has been cleared by the Food and Drug Administration, expanding the scope of home monitoring systems intended to keep chronically ill patients out of the hospital. Current Health, based in Edinburgh, Scotland, announced Wednesday it received clearance for an upper-arm wearable that measures a patient’s respiration, pulse, oxygen saturation, temperature and mobility. The product is capable of delivering continual updates on a patient so doctors can intervene quickly if the data signal an emerging problem. (Ross, 4/24)

